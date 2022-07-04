ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhmWc_0YRuAhXX00

The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.

NHL games today

There are no NHL games today. The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. It concludes the 2022 NHL playoffs and the 2021-’22 NHL season, with focus now shifting towards the offseason.

Here’s a brief recap of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final game recaps

Recapping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado overcame a long break to win the first game of the series. Tied 3-3 in overtime, Andre Burakovsky delivered the game-winning goal to deliver Avalanche’s first Stanley Cup Finals game win in years.

In Game 2, it was a full-on Avalanche from the start. Colorado jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, extending the lead to 5 in the second, and closed out with a 7-0 shutout. Both Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals apiece and Darcy Kuemper had 16 saves to finagle the bagel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzwVa_0YRuAhXX00
In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay simply overwhelmed Colorado. After the Avalanche jumped out to a 1-o lead on a first-period goal by Gabriel Landeskog, the Lightning answered right back with three unanswered goals. Steven Stamkos (1 goal, 1 assist) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (37 saves on 39 shot attempts_ made the biggest difference in a pivotal win.

Trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, Tampa Bay responded in a must-win situation with a 3-2 victory over the Lightning. It should come as no surprise that Vasilevskiy (35 saves) was a brick wall in goal, paving the way to an incredible win on the road.

In Game 6, Tampa Bay jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a first-period goal by Steven Stamkos. The Lightning held the one-goal advantage until Nathan MacKinnon tied it just two minutes into the second period. Minutes later, MacKinnon assisted on the go-ahead score by Artturi Lehkonen.

  • Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Cale Makar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YssG7_0YRuAhXX00

NHL Schedule

NHL offseason schedule

Here are important dates to know on the 2022 NHL offseason calendar.

  • July 1 – First buyout window for teams to buyout a player’s contract
  • July 7 – Round 1 of NHL Draft
  • July 8 – Rounds 2-7 of NHL Draft
  • July 11 – Deadline for NHL restricted free agents to receive qualifying offers
  • July 13 – NHL free agency begins

When is the NHL Draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yn1GM_0YRuAhXX00
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NHL Draft will be on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8. Hockey fans can watch the 2022 NHL Draft on ESPN at 7 PM ET, it will also be available on ESPN+, SN, TVAS. Day 2 of the NHL Draft will move to NHL Network and begin at 11 AM ET.

NHL Draft order 2022

  1. Montreal Canadiens
  2. New Jersey Devils
  3. Arizona Coyotes
  4. Seattle Kraken
  5. Philadelphia Flyers
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (via CHI)
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (via VGK)
  17. Nashville Predators
  18. Dallas Stars
  19. Los Angeles Kings
  20. Pittsburgh Penguins
  21. Anaheim Ducks (via BOS)
  22. St. Louis Blues
  23. Minnesota Wild
  24. Toronto Maple leafs
  25. Montreal Canadiens (via CLG)
  26. Arizona Coyotes (via CAR)
  27. Buffalo Sabres (via FLA)
  28. Edmonton Oilers
  29. Winnipeg Jets (via NYR)
  30. Tampa Bay Lightning
  31. Arizona Coyotes (via COL)

When will the next NHL season start?

The 2022-’23 NHL season will begin on Oct. 22, 2022 with the season running through June 2023.

  • How many games in the NHL season? Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season? Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

Stanley Cup winners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DTzo_0YRuAhXX00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalance are the reigning Stanley Cup champions for 2021-2022. This is their first championship in over 20 years.

  • 2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
  • 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2
  • 2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3
  • 2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
  • 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2
  • 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2
  • 2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1
  • 2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2
  • 2012: Los Angeles Kings 4, New Jersey Devils 2
When is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2021-2022 NHL trade deadline occurred on March 21, 2022. Next season’s trade deadline will not be set until June, however, chances are it will happen in the third week of March in 2023.

When is the NHL all-star game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsBv3_0YRuAhXX00
Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The annual NHL all-star game took place on February 5 and featured the Metropolitan Division beating the Central Division 5-3. The date for next season’s NHL all-star event will be decided when the schedule for the new league year is created in June.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHuAe_0YRuAhXX00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final began on June 15, shortly after the NHL Playoff conference finals. The NHL playoff schedule will end no later than June 30.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
