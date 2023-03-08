Open in App
NHL games today: Oilers at Bruins headlines terrific Thursday slate of hockey

By Matt Johnson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229Yrx_0YRuAhXX00

With the 2022-23 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs.

NHL games today: March 9

There are 11 NHL games today. Thursday’s NHL schedule is stacked with several fun matchups.

The first puck drops at 7 PM ET when the Dallas Stars hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres. At the same time, in a hockey arena not far away, the New York Islanders go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Or if the action in the upper east side isn’t enough, you could also tune into the Vegas Golden Knights against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. There’s more. The New Jersey Devils put their phenomenal 41-16-6 record on the line against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, if you’re into watching a hockey legend do his thing.

But doesn’t get much better than Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking the ice against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. This sensational scene gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

The final game on Thursday’s hockey schedule sees a 10 PM puck drop between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken.

When is the NHL Trade Deadline 2023?

The NHL trade deadline was on March 3 at 3 PM ET. We saw the first pre-deadline blockbuster on Jan. 30 when the Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Harvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Needless to say, there have been a lot of huge trades since.

When is the NHL All-Star game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsBv3_0YRuAhXX00
Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game was on Feb. 4, hosted by the Florida Panthers. The NHL All-Star Game is being held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHuAe_0YRuAhXX00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Monday, April 17. Meanwhile, the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 8.

See exclusives Sportsnaut videos on Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

What NHL teams participated in the 2022 NHL Global Series?

  • San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators –– the Czech Republic on Oct. 7 and 8
  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche – Finland on Nov. 4 and 5

How many games in the NHL season?

Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season. Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

Stanley Cup winners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DTzo_0YRuAhXX00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche are the reigning Stanley Cup champions for 2021-2022. This is their first championship in over 20 years.

  • 2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
  • 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2
  • 2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3
  • 2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
  • 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2
  • 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2
  • 2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1
  • 2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2
  • 2012: Los Angeles Kings 4, New Jersey Devils 2

