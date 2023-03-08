NHL games today: Oilers at Bruins headlines terrific Thursday slate of hockey
By Matt Johnson,
2 days ago
With the 2022-23 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs.
NHL games today: March 9
There are 11 NHL games today. Thursday’s NHL schedule is stacked with several fun matchups.
The first puck drops at 7 PM ET when the Dallas Stars hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres. At the same time, in a hockey arena not far away, the New York Islanders go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Or if the action in the upper east side isn’t enough, you could also tune into the Vegas Golden Knights against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. There’s more. The New Jersey Devils put their phenomenal 41-16-6 record on the line against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, if you’re into watching a hockey legend do his thing.
But doesn’t get much better than Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking the ice against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. This sensational scene gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
The final game on Thursday’s hockey schedule sees a 10 PM puck drop between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken.
The NHL trade deadline was on March 3 at 3 PM ET. We saw the first pre-deadline blockbuster on Jan. 30 when the Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Harvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Needless to say, there have been a lot of huge trades since.
