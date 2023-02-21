NHL games today: Kings vs Wild headlines Tuesday’s slate
By Matt Johnson,
1 hour ago
With the 2022-23 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs.
NHL games today: February 21
There are nine NHL games today. Tuesday’s NHL schedule begins at 7 PM ET with a quartet of pucks dropping. Perhaps most notable of these matchups delivers the Detroit Red Wings against the Washington Capitals. Later at 7:30 PM, the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres with two playoff hopefuls going toe-to-toe on ESPN+ Hockey Night.
Later on, NHL fans are treated to a matchup pitting the Los Angeles Kings against the Minnesota Wild at 8 PM. Tuesday’s hockey schedule closes out with a 9 PM battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid looking to add to his point total.
The NHL trade deadline is on March 3 at 3 PM ET. We saw the first pre-deadline blockbuster on Jan. 30 when the Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Harvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
