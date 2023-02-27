Open in App
Washington State
NHL games today: Bruins vs. Oilers headlines Monday slate

By Matt Johnson,

8 hours ago

With the 2022-23 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs.

NHL games today: February 27

There are five NHL games today. Monday’s NHL schedule is led by a 7 PM ET match between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators. But that’s not the best matchup on today’s hockey schedule.

Later on, at 8:30 PM, Connor McDavid will look to continue his hot streak when the Edmonton Oilers host the Boston Bruins on NHL Network.

The NHL schedule features two other fascinating matchups. One being the Vegas Golden Knights against the Colorado Avalanche at 9 PM ET, and the day’s finale, featuring the Chicago Blackhawks against the Anaheim Ducks at 10 PM ET.

When is the NHL Trade Deadline 2023?

The NHL trade deadline is on March 3 at 3 PM ET. We saw the first pre-deadline blockbuster on Jan. 30 when the Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Harvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

When is the NHL All-Star game?

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game was on Feb. 4, hosted by the Florida Panthers. The NHL All-Star Game is being held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Monday, April 17. Meanwhile, the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 8.

What NHL teams participated in the 2022 NHL Global Series?

  • San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators –– the Czech Republic on Oct. 7 and 8
  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche – Finland on Nov. 4 and 5

How many games in the NHL season?

Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season. Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

Stanley Cup winners

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche are the reigning Stanley Cup champions for 2021-2022. This is their first championship in over 20 years.

  • 2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
  • 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2
  • 2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3
  • 2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
  • 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2
  • 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2
  • 2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
  • 2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1
  • 2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2
  • 2012: Los Angeles Kings 4, New Jersey Devils 2

