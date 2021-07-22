Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A Parents’ Guide To Saving For Education

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2hTF_0YRtqdZy00

Thanks largely to COVID-19, the cost of higher education actually went down a little going into 2021 — but it’s still not exactly cheap. The average cost of tuition and related fees for a ranked private college or university in 2020-21 is $35,087. That’s 72% more than an in-state public college, which averages $9,687. In between are out-of-state public colleges, which charge an average of $21,184 — that’s per year, by the way, not in total. Those are scary numbers for the average family, but saving for education doesn’t have to be an impossible climb. Here’s a primer to get you started.

Read More: The Ultimate 2021 Budgeting Guide for Parents
Related: 21 Budgeting Tips for College Students

Start Now

Because of the miracle of compound interest, time is an investor’s greatest ally — and saving for college is no different. The more time you spend contributing to your education fund, the more time your investments will have to appreciate in value and the bigger your returns will be in the end. No matter your circumstance, the best time to start saving is as soon as humanly possible.

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Don’t Go Broke While You’re Doing It

Saving for college is important, but not so much that you should do it at the expense of everything else. Don’t neglect your own retirement savings, your emergency fund, your household budget or any other critical pieces of your financial puzzle. Make college savings a priority, but not the only one.

Discover: How Coronavirus Revealed America Is Failing Children — and Parents

Save in an Account Tailored For Education

The government encourages education saving by granting tax advantages to certain kinds of accounts, most notably 529 plans. There are several types of accounts, however, that you can use to save for college, most of which you can open just like any investment account with any brokerage firm. Some are exclusively for education saving. Others can serve that purpose, too, but are more versatile and can also double as retirement funds or regular investment vehicles. Each has benefits and drawbacks that are too complex to expand on here in detail, and each is designed for different kinds of savers with different goals, priorities and strategies. Research all of them before you decide. The most common options are:

Looking Back: What Parents Spent and Saved in 2020

  • 529 plan: One of the best and most popular ways to save for college, 529 accounts are subject to neither state nor federal taxes. You can contribute as much as $15,000 per account per year without incurring the gift tax.
  • Roth IRA: Unlike traditional IRAs, Roth IRA contributions are from after-tax money. That makes them much more flexible. You can make withdrawals from them before retirement — including to pay for college — without paying taxes or penalties.
  • Coverdell ESA: Coverdell education savings accounts are similar to 529 plans, but come with a much lower maximum contribution of $2,000.
  • Prepaid plan: Some states allow you to lock in tuition rates at today’s costs for a child’s future education. Instead of saving, you’re actually paying tuition as your child grows and that tuition rate will never increase. Since tuition is almost always on the rise, these plans can lead to incredible savings over time.
  • Custodial accounts: Custodial accounts allow parents to save money in a special account that’s taxed at the much lower child’s tax rate. In most states, the child can withdraw this money tax-free upon turning 18 or 21, even if it’s not for education.
  • Savings bonds: The government sells savings bonds, which are one of the safest investments on the market. With less risk, however, comes lower rates of return.
More From GOBankingRates

    Last updated: July 22, 2021

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : A Parents’ Guide To Saving For Education

    Comments / 0

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    41K+
    Followers
    5K+
    Post
    9M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Savings Accounts#Retirement Savings#Higher Education#Emergency Fund#Coverdell Esa#Americans
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Public Education
    News Break
    Education
    Related
    EducationNewton Daily News

    6 things parents need to know before helping with education loans

    Many traditional students who use private education loans need cosigners to qualify or to receive better rates. Parents are often the natural choice to cosign. Some parents also consider taking loans out in their own names to help fund their children’s education. If you are thinking about either, we at ISL Education Lending encourage you to remember these six points.
    Personal FinancePosted by
    CBS Chicago

    Child Tax Credit: Guide For Parents Having Problems

    (CBS Boston) — The first round of advance Child Tax Credit payments went out to parents on July 15. Most people with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) received their share of the $15 billion that day or soon after. But some people have not received their Child Tax Credit. Still others received an amount that differs from what they feel they are owed. Here’s how the updated credit works, along with a few reasons why payments could be delayed or inaccurate.
    EducationSouth Florida Times

    Sending kids back to school safely: A parents pandemic guide

    Judging by the numerous “back to school” commercials that are now airing frequently on television and online, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” again. Public and private schools across Florida will reopen their doors to welcome students and faculty into the halls of primary learning for another year. The 2021-2022 school year will be an exceptional one because many county school districts will discontinue emergency online education (eLearning) and return to prepandemic academics. Virtual K-12 education will still be a ﬁxture for parents who prefer to educate their children at home, but in-person education will return full-time to many districts. Since spring of 2020, Florida parents had the option of eLearning as a third choice in the education of their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. eLearning afforded the opportunity for students to interact at home with their brick-and-mortar teacher by way of online tools such as Canva and Google Classroom. Many did not believe inperson learning was safe for children and feared the coronavirus transmission could extend into their own homes. However, with the availability of vaccines such as Moderna and Pﬁzer, the outlook appears promising. But that promise glimmers only for middle- and high-school age groups and not elementary students. Trials are being run to check the safety and efﬁcacy of the vaccines on children under the age of 12. In the meantime, children are at risk for contracting the virus and its cousin, the now dominant Delta variant.
    Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

    Children’s education needs parental involvement

    I am glad to learn that we are not teaching Critical Race Theory in our public schools. Nor we will not require COVID-19 vaccines for children and a mask mandate in our schools this coming year. I really worry about the young people of today and the stress that they...
    Healthmskcc.org

    NEW: Patient and Health Care Consumer Education Guide

    We are pleased to announce the launch of our new Patient and Health Care Consumer Education Guide. Serve as a reliable and vetted resource for MSK patients, family members, caregivers, and consumers interested in cancer information. Serve as a resource for MSK staff interested in promoting consumer health and health...
    Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

    Norwalk special education parents push for improved communication

    NORWALK — Parents and educators alike want to see improved communications within the school district’s specialized learning department. “Communication is still at the forefront of what we have recognized and identified as a place where we need to work and develop better systems for communication,” said David Heuvelman, chairman of Norwalk’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council during the Norwalk Public School’s special education curriculum subcommittee meeting on Tuesday.
    Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

    Bucks County Parent’s Guide to Schools coming Aug. 5

    How are area schools equipping our kids to operate in a global environment? What is the role of humanities in a STEM world? What advantages do single-sex schools provide?. These are some of the topics that will be explored in the third issue of The Bucks County Parent’s Guide to Schools, which will be published by the Bucks County Herald on Aug. 5.
    Charleston, SClive5news.com

    Parent Survival Guide: Using telehealth while on vacation

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You’re on vacation with your family and your child ends up with a bad rash, sore throat, or stuffy nose. Board certified pediatrician Dr. Marty Lustick, says he’s seeing and treating more and more of his smallest patients online. “Because it’s so easy to do these...
    Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

    Educators hope parents will enroll 4-year-olds in PreK program

    “Many parents are unaware of how fast-paced kindergarten has become,” said Terri Ard, director of the NC PreK program in Columbus County Schools. If parents didn’t attend Pre-Kindergarten themselves as children, they may not think about registering their children for it, but she says the program helps prepare young children for school.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy