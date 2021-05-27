City Calendar

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Plus (LGBTQ+) Commission’s mission is to advocate for a culture of respect and to monitor progress toward equality of all persons with regard to sexual orientation and gender identity. The Commission also promotes policies and practices that have a positive effect on the health, welfare and safety of persons who live, visit or work in the City of Cambridge with regard to sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression.

Work has long been a battlefield for trans employees

When we talk about the LGBTQ experience at work, often all the letters get lumped together, and while there is certainly a lot of unity and intersection within the queer community, the experience of being trans, especially at work, brings some unique challenges. While discrimination on the basis of sex...
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns. Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools...
Politics, religion collide in transgender debate at Virginia school

A Northern Virginia religious leader is accused of “libelous and inflammatory” comments by Loudoun County Democrats after weighing in on a controversy involving a teacher’s views on transgender rights. Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel, a nondenominational church in Leesburg, said during Sunday’s service that he supported recall efforts against...
FOX ROTHSCHILD LLP: A Wave of Anti-Transgender Legislation

Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement. People:Colleen McGarry, Brian McGinnis, Shannon R. Pierce. As a growing number of anti-LGBTQ bills make their way through state legislatures, 2021 is poised to be a record-breaking year for legislation targeting transgender people. Presented by Fox Rothschild's LGBTQ & Allies Initiative, join...
Tennessee becomes first state to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a bill that requires businesses and government facilities open to the public to post signage if they allow transgender people to use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms, or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Lee signed the House Bill 1182...
The Biden Administration Just Prohibited Anti-LGBTQ Health Care Discrimination

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Queer Americans are finally protected from health care discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The move is a direct reversal of Trump-era policies and comes nearly a year after the Supreme Court interpreted sex-based discrimination to include LBGTQ folks in employment law.
Celebrating Pride: Photographing Queer Couples in Utah

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Utah State Today is highlighting university employees and students who are conducting research, academic pursuits and other projects related to or that benefit the LGBTQIA+ community. Fazilat Soukhakian:. Assistant Professor in the Department of Art and Design. Area of study: photography. Why is this...
The history of Gay Pride

The parade in New York City on June 28, 1970, known as Christopher Street Liberation Day, is generally credited with being the first Gay Pride parade. June is Gay Pride Month, not just in the United States, but in countries all around the world. In New York City, San Francisco,...
Cultural, Legal Shifts May Sink Transgender Supreme Court Appeal

Justices asked to weigh in on bathroom use by transgender students. Legal and cultural shifts may give the U.S. Supreme Court reasons to again avoid controversy over transgender students and their use of school bathrooms, five years after dropping plans to hear a Virginia dispute. That case is back before...
OPINION | Workplace standards at Capitol will align with POWR Act

Last week, the Senate passed SB21-176, also known as the Protecting Opportunities and Workers Rights — or POWR — Act, with bipartisan support. This legislation provides a much-needed update to Colorado’s workplace discrimination and harassment laws. Two days later, the lobbyist for the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry opined...