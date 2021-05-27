City Calendar
The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Plus (LGBTQ+) Commission’s mission is to advocate for a culture of respect and to monitor progress toward equality of all persons with regard to sexual orientation and gender identity. The Commission also promotes policies and practices that have a positive effect on the health, welfare and safety of persons who live, visit or work in the City of Cambridge with regard to sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression.www.cambridgema.gov