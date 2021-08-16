Cancel
Best cloud hosting services in 2021

By The ultimate in flexible, scalable web hosting
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cloud hosting has completely revolutionized the way the internet runs. Instead of having your website rely on just a single server, you can tap the power of cloud hosting to distribute your content across an entire network. Many of the industry-leading, best web hosting services offer cloud hosting. The benefit...

www.tomsguide.com

#Cloud Services#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Cloud Security#Cloudways Clook#Microsoft
MarketsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Cloud Service Market to Garner $1,620.59B by 2030

In its latest report, Allied Market Research reported that the global cloud service industry is expected to read $1,620.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030. The rise is partially attributed to cost-effectiveness, surge in adoption of cloud in SMEs and increase in demand...
MarketsShareCast

Beeks trading in line as it launches new cloud service

Beeks Financial Cloud Group announced the launch of ‘Proximity Cloud’ on Tuesday, which it described as “the industry's first” private cloud environment for financial markets. The AIM-traded firm said the product, developed over the last year and with the support of the proceeds from its fundraise in April, was being...
ComputersThe Hacker News

Bugs in Managed DNS Services Cloud Let Attackers Spy On DNS Traffic

Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed a new class of vulnerabilities impacting major DNS-as-a-Service (DNSaaS) providers that could allow attackers to exfiltrate sensitive information from corporate networks. "We found a simple loophole that allowed us to intercept a portion of worldwide dynamic DNS traffic going through managed DNS providers like Amazon and...
Businessaithority.com

Tencent Cloud Named In Magic Quadrant For Cloud Infrastructure And Platform Services

Gartner, an internationally leading research and advisory company, has recently officially published its Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services report, in which Tencent Cloud is once again included as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant Research (*1). Regarding the Ability to Execute, Tencent’s placement is higher compared to last year.
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

Cloud DX to Host Earnings Webcast Tuesday August 17th, 2021

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions would like to remind investors that the Company will be holding a live webcast to discuss their 2021 Second Quarter Results. Robert Kaul,...
TechnologyComputerworld

How Cloud-Hosted Desktop Virtualization With SD-WAN Is Empowering Healthcare Transformation

From a technology standpoint, one of the most important steps healthcare organizations can take is to leverage cloud-hosted desktop virtualization that is supported and empowered by reliable, high-performance software-defined wide-area networks (SDWAN). This white paper discusses the transformation taking place in healthcare and how cloudhosted desktop virtualization with SD-WAN empowers...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alleged...
Economyaba.com

New Survey Finds Financial Service Companies Increasingly Using Cloud Tech

Worldwide, most financial services companies are using some form of cloud technology, with 83% reporting they are using the technology as part of their computer infrastructure, according to a new Harris Poll released by Google Cloud. Financial service institutions in North America are leading the way in cloud adoption, with...
EconomyItproportal

Accelerating cloud adoption in financial services is critical

Technology and infrastructure in the financial services industry has long been seen as one of the key operational issues holding companies back. If they were struggling with growth, customer satisfaction, or compliance chances are that technology was a contributing factor to the problems they were facing. In the past, financial...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Scoping cloud environments: Tips and best practices

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) issued a joint bulletin to highlight the importance of properly scoping cloud environments. The use of cloud computing services has accelerated in recent years and is projected to continue expanding in the future. This dramatic increase in use of cloud services makes sense given the many benefits cloud computing can provide to businesses large and small.
Technologyaithority.com

C3M Launches Cloud Security Assessment Service In North America

Platform enables any sized company to accurately evaluate its cloud security and compliance posture in minutes. C3M, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management (CIEM) announces the launch of its Cloud Security Assessment as a Service in North America helping companies to gain immediate deep visibility into their cloud infrastructure and cloud security posture.
ComputersSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing to Drive Growth in Cloud Migration Services

The global cloud migration services market is expected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to DataM Intelligence Analysis. North America is a matured market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure,...
Technologyaithority.com

VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers’ Adoption Of Cloud Services

GE Healthcare’s OnWatch Network Edge Leverages VMware SD-WAN to Seamlessly Deliver Cloud-Hosted Services to Healthcare Providers. In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

5 Tools for Managing Your Azure Cloud Infrastructure

If you're just getting started with Microsoft Azure, it's a good idea to get familiar with the tools used to interact with the Azure cloud environment. They may seem a little complex, but each one has its own unique use to help you achieve what you want to do. System...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cloud Telephony Service Market is Going to Boom with Exotel, Knowlarity, Microsoft

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Cloud Telephony Service Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Telephony Service Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Telephony Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Telephony Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareonmsft.com

Universal Print cloud printing service comes to OneDrive on the web later this week

Microsoft today announced that Universal Print integration would be coming to the OneDrive web experience later this week. Universal Print is a service that lets OneDrive web users send files to an internet-connected printer for printing without having to install any additional software or manually connect a printer to whatever device they’re using.
SoftwareDark Reading

ExtraHop Rolls Out Deep Threat Insights for Hybrid Cloud

SEATTLE, – August 17, 2021 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced new features and offerings that provide deep forensic insight for advanced threat response activity. New Reveal(x) 360 Threat Briefings deliver one-click incident response reports to retroactively investigate critical CVEs and exploits, while the introduction of Reveal(x) 360 Ultra Sensors to Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads provides highly scalable, SaaS-based detection, response, and forensic investigation capabilities. ExtraHop is also making forensic data available to AWS customers with ExtraHop Packet Basics, a free packet capture product available exclusively on the AWS Marketplace. These innovations focus on assisting strapped security teams with the investigation into and remediation of advanced threats.
SoftwarePosted by
Cheddar News

How Amazon Web Services Cloud Tech Aims to Support Space Exploration

Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite solutions at Amazon Web Services, joined Cheddar to talk about how AWS is implementing cloud technology to further space exploration capabilities. He also discussed the benefits of its services combined with space-based tech for the purpose of living better lives on Earth. Crosier noted that several companies are currently using the technology for a number of missions, including monitoring oceans to protect endangered species as well as predicting the best locations for farming.

