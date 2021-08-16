Best cloud hosting services in 2021

SEATTLE, – August 17, 2021 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced new features and offerings that provide deep forensic insight for advanced threat response activity. New Reveal(x) 360 Threat Briefings deliver one-click incident response reports to retroactively investigate critical CVEs and exploits, while the introduction of Reveal(x) 360 Ultra Sensors to Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads provides highly scalable, SaaS-based detection, response, and forensic investigation capabilities. ExtraHop is also making forensic data available to AWS customers with ExtraHop Packet Basics, a free packet capture product available exclusively on the AWS Marketplace. These innovations focus on assisting strapped security teams with the investigation into and remediation of advanced threats.
