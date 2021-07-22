Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

I tried the Snoo's $1500 smart bassinet, and it helped soothe my baby and track his sleep, but it's not without its flaws

By Bradley Hasemeyer
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 11 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7slO_0YRgrC3L00
In a pinch, my wife and I decided to rent the Snoo smart bassinet.

Bradley Hasemeyer/INSIDER

On March 1, 2020, my wife and I learned that our two-year adoption journey had come to an end. We'd finally been matched with a birth mom and had less than 21 hours to get to the hospital - in another state. We had none of the gear you normally pull together pre-baby: clothes, diapers, a carrier, and of course, a crib.

My wife brought up the idea of the Snoo, a $1,495 smart bassinet . I was taken aback, but she reasoned we could rent it for $149 a month . Since it's intended for five to six months before weaning an infant off, we'd still be dropping around $900.

But it didn't take long before memories of the first few difficult months with our daughter returned to me and I caved. We signed up for the Snoo rental program and it arrived five days later. Here is my review of the Snoo after seven weeks of use.

Design and specs for the Snoo

The Snoo is billed as a technologically advanced bassinet that soothes babies and boosts sleep. It was created by pediatrician Harvey Karp, author of " The Happiest Baby on the Block." He is known for his "fourth-trimester" theory, which asserts babies are born three months too early. In order to calm them and help them sleep, Karp recommends swaddling and shushing to replicate life in the womb.

In partnership with Deb Roy, PhD, director of Laboratory for Social Machines, MIT Media Lab, and well-known Swiss designer Yves Béhar, Karp put his theory into practice with the Snoo. The smart bassinet has two rocking motors that rotate the mattress, clips on either side of the mattress to anchor the included swaddle's wings, built-in speakers for various levels of white-noise shushing, and three microphones to detect an infant's sounds and movements.

It's more like a robot than a crib, really.

Using the microphones, the Snoo interprets your child's crying to adjust the bed's speed of rotation and shushing volume, from a "Baseline" similar to a gentle rocking to a fairly intense "Level 4" comparable to driving a car on a bumpy road. With the well-designed Snoo smartphone app, you can manually control the levels, get daily tips, and track your baby's sleep patterns.

The Snoo isn't just a smart bassinet though. It also keeps an infant safely secured in a swaddle clipped into the bassinet. This prevents them from rolling over while sleeping - a common concern for parents and something that woke me and my wife up many times with our first child.

Dr. Colleen Kraft , former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, understands this concern well. "My families who use [the] Snoo are happy knowing that as they are able to sleep, their babies are staying on their backs and sleeping safely," she told Insider Reviews.

Setup of the Snoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222ncG_0YRgrC3L00
The Snoo arrived in a massive box but was easy to set up.

Bradley Hasemeyer/INSIDER

Fully assembled, the Snoo weighs about 40 pounds and measures 30 inches (length), 20 inches (width), and 32 inches (height). You can buy leg extenders ($20) to raise one side of the bassinet, which can help with babies who might spit up more frequently.

Within about 10 minutes, it was fully set up and connected. The app is simple to download, and there is a button underneath the bassinet to connect to WiFi, so no matter where you are in the house, you have motion control.

My review of the Snoo

The Snoo took a little time to dial in. At first, it would misinterpret my son's random noises while sleeping as fussing and raise the level of rocking and shushing. This actually woke him. I used the app to manually lower him back to Baseline and he was fine.

Eventually, I made adjustments in the app settings to limit the rotating speed. I stopped it at Level 2 because at the highest level his little head was bouncing back and forth too much for my comfort. No safety issues have been reported, but as a parent, it's important to stick with what you're most comfortable. I could keep the shushing at the highest level, which I liked. I also adjusted the mic sensitivity so the next level isn't triggered so quickly.

The app has been helpful for tracking his sleep patterns and I use it to remember when he most recently woke to calculate feeding times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxPoM_0YRgrC3L00
With the Snoo app, you can control the bassinet and track your baby's activity.

Bradley Hasemeyer/The Snoo

The Snoo comes with a crib cover and its proprietary swaddle, both of which you keep even if renting. The bassinet is designed for your baby to sleep on their back, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics . Our little cross-fit baby was able to work his arms free from the swaddle and wake himself up, so we double-swaddled him using the recommended method from the Snoo website and that fixed the problem.

What makes the Snoo stand out

The Snoo is simple to use, easy to set up, and it actually works. Having the ability to keep tabs on your baby's sleep experience and knowing the Snoo will help you calm them is invaluable. Its design team consisting of a famous Swiss designer and engineers at the MIT Media Lab set it apart from the rest of the field aesthetically too.

The cons

The biggest downside is that, at $1,500 , the Snoo costs so much you'll be embarrassed to name drop it at dinner parties. Unless you plan to have multiple kids in close succession, renting it makes the most sense.

Like other technology connected to WiFi, the Snoo is not immune to security flaws. In April 2020, security firm Red Balloon uncovered vulnerabilities that allowed its researchers to take control of the Snoo's motor and speaker systems. They found they could shake the bassinet significantly harder than intended by its design. Happiest Baby said they have since patched these vulnerabilities. Parents can disconnect the Snoo from WiFi for extra security.

The elastic bands on the wings of the swaddle have to be slid onto plastic clips. Those openings are difficult to find, especially in the dark while putting my son to sleep. Because the swaddle is specific to the Snoo, if you have a baby who spits up frequently, you'll need to wash it before the next use or buy multiple swaddles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITTw6_0YRgrC3L00
The swaddle keeps baby secure in the Snoo, but can be difficult to fasten.

Bradley Hasemeyer/INSIDER

The bottom line

The Snoo is great, but every baby is different. There are some Reddit threads where people share their disappointment. My wife and I have had second-guesses like, "Will our baby be able to sleep without constantly rocking?" However, the Snoo FAQ page says to use the "wean" feature in the app to slowly transition your baby to a crib after five to six months.

Of course, Happiest Baby doesn't have the market cornered on this type of bassinet. Other motion-enabled bassinets include 4Moms' Mamaroo Sleep Bassinet ($350), Chicco's Close to You Bassinet ($300), and the more affordable Fisher-Price Soothing Motions ($128). Only the 4Moms bassinet has an app, and none of them can function on their own to soothe your child like the Snoo.

If you can spring for $149 per month , you should give this thing a try. If it doesn't work for you after one month, you haven't dropped $1,500 on a pretty piece of furniture.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Bassinet#Robot#Baby Clothes#Soothe#Mph#Mslis#Faap#Mit Media Lab#Swiss#The Snoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘Parts of our baby’s brain were missing. I spent all my time crying.’: Woman’s baby diagnosed with HPE, claims there’s ‘hope after prenatal diagnosis’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We were so excited. It was my son Isaac’s third birthday and we were going to find out whether he was getting a baby brother or baby sister! As we headed into the anatomy scan for our sweet baby, we never dreamed that the day would be anything but joyful.
PetsTechCrunch

Fi’s smart collar adds sleep tracking for dogs

The added feature uses the collar’s on-board motion sensing to monitor your best friend’s sleep during the day and night (and almost certainly leave you jealous about how much shut-eye they’re getting). The information is presented on a timeline that should look familiar to anyone who has used the human...
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Smart Health: I Tried a Kneeling Desk for ‘Tech Neck’ and Back Pain — and It Helped

Why I Tried It To help alleviate “tech neck” and back pain after working at home for months without a desk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many people who stare at a computer screen for a living, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States I’ve been tuning into work every day via a laptop computer. Before our “new normal” of masks and social distancing began in the United States in March 2020, I used to commute to my job as an editor and spend my days in an office, sipping my morning coffee and typing away in a cubicle with a desk and chair.
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Can’t Sleep? Try These Tips for a Better Night’s Sleep

If you are having trouble falling or staying asleep, you’re one of three adult Americans who do got enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep is a biological need that promotes good health. Not getting enough may lead to numerous negative health outcomes both in the short and long term […]
Women's Healthwhattoexpect.com

My Secret to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep During Pregnancy

The Leachco Snoogle was the solution to all of my pregnancy sleep woes. What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. What is it? Leachco Snoogle. Why...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried Drunk Elephant's New T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion, and It Melted Away My Dead Skin

If there is one thing I won't skip out on when it comes to body care, it's definitely body lotion. I'm a daily body lotion user (twice a day, every day), and I can't imagine reaching for anything else immediately after a shower. Something I do skip, though, is exfoliating. While I make it a priority before self-tanning, exfoliating my body on a regular basis just isn't something I have time to do habitually. So when I heard about Drunk Elephant's newest product, T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion ($25), which promises to moisturize and exfoliate — I knew I had to try it.
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

How does melatonin help you get a good night's sleep?

Q: Melatonin gets mentioned a lot when people talk about the problems they have with getting to sleep. I've been thinking about trying it to help me stay asleep, but I'm not really sure that I understand it. What is melatonin, and how does it work?. A: Getting adequate and...
Lifestylemomblogsociety.com

Top 5 Best Co-Sleeper Bassinet for Newborn Baby

Parents expecting their little new one or searching for an alternative for their crib in the nursery, co-sleeping is the new concept that most new parents have heard of and are switching to. It becomes a little confusing to choose from when everywhere you look, you find ‘best co-sleepers. Leaving...

Comments / 6

Community Policy