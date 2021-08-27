Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021

Read More: Cleveland Browns willing to trade Odell Beckham Jr., 3 potential destinations

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Those who target Tua Tagovailoa or currently have him rostered, have a rising fantasy keeper on their hands. Joined by his former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle and other key playmakers, Tagovailoa will develop into a dependable fantasy QB who can help you win.

12. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to pass in the first half against Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

As expected, the Jets selected their new face of the franchise , Zach Wilson . He’s a mobile threat and a guy who will racking up fantasy points in both passing and running as a dynasty QB who should have a very long shelf life.

13. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) at the line in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Keep in mind that Sam Darnold will only be 24-years-old when the 2021 season kicks off. Surrounded by a new coach, staff, and team, Darnold comes with much future dynasty appeal.

14. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers traded a big bounty to draft their mobile quarterback for years to come. While this future dynasty stud may sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo at first, it is only a matter of time before Trey Lance will be the focal point of your fantasy team.

15. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago made its move and traded up to get the mobile Justin Fields . Fields may sit behind veteran Andy Dalton, for a short bit, but he is a must-own as a dynasty QB who has a fresh NFL career ahead.

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a small rookie sampling, Jalen Hurts proved to be a double-edged sword, scoring fantasy points both in passing and running. The addition of first-round pick and Heisman-winning DeVonta Smith should only help enhance Hurts’ fantasy stats for years to come.

17. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

The Patriots didn’t have to do anything but wait for Mac Jones to fall right into their laps on draft night. Jones is a traditional passing quarterback who will provide stability in the passing game, which equals solid fantasy production down the road.

18. Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trask is a QB to grab now and hold for later. Tom Brady won’t play forever, and the Bucs were prudent to snag this Florida quarterback 64th overall in the draft. Time will tell as it pertains to Trask being dynasty material.

Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cook has tallied a massive 4,936 total yards and 36 touchdowns accomplished in 43 games. In dynasty, he offers a high-reward/high-risk price tag as a fantasy RB who has yet to play a full 16-game slate.

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chubb is a stud. He’s a 25-year-old RB who should produce at a high level for at least another handful of seasons. He returns after averaging 101.4 total yards per game even while splitting the backfield with Kareem Hunt.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie, Taylor averaged 77.9 rushing yards per game and scored 12 total times and he’s just getting started. He’s a dynasty RB you will want on your roster for seasons to come.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara is one of the best pass-catching PPR dynasty running backs in the business. In his four seasons, Kamara has averaged 55.7 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards per outing. This comes along with 58 career touchdowns. He’s a keeper who will have Jameis Winston slinging the ball to him to start the 2021 season.

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Henry has been one of the best fantasy football players for those who have owned him in dynasty the past three seasons. His production has only gone up with him last recording a hefty 2,141 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020. However, this ankle breaker is 27, so ride him while he’s hot!

6. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Those who draft this dually-skilled back moving forward need CMC to pick up where he left off following an injury-riddled 2020. However, keep in mind the mileage McCaffrey has built up in the 51 games he’s played since 2017.

7. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Barkley is a top fantasy RB when he’s healthy . At only 24, Barkley has a long fantasy career ahead if he can stay on the field. He’s rushed for 4.7 yards per attempt since his 2018 draft year, in addition to averaging nearly five receptions per game. In PPR formats, he’s fantasy gold.

8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

The positive in looking at Elliott as a dynasty running back is that he will only be 26 when the 2021 season starts. He’s fairly young, but he’s also averaged a massive 117.5 total yards per game over his five seasons playing. So roll with him while he’s in his prime and playing for one of the most productive offenses in the NFL.

9. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins belongs on dynasty teams with the hope the Ravens eventually make him their workhorse back. Sharing the backfield as a rookie, Dobbins recorded 925 total yards and scored nine times. Let’s see him take over the reins.

10. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Akers will have to be stored until 2022 in dynasty leagues after a strong ending to his rookie campaign. In what was most likely a season-ending injury, Akers suffered a torn Achilles in practice which will force him to miss substantial time in 2021. The hope would be that he returns to RB1 status.

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Jones should continue to thrive on a well-balanced offense that won’t run him into the ground but will allow enough touches that he remains an RB1-2 on a weekly basis. He last averaged 104.2 yards per game, and at only 26, Jones should be a reliable dynasty fantasy staple moving forward.

12. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie, Gibson showed enough upside to be rostered in dynasty formats moving forward. He rushed for an average of 4.7 yards per carry and scored 11 TDs in 14 games. More stability at QB in Washington with Ryan Fitzpatrick should help Gibson evolve.

13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

At the young age of 23, Montgomery continues to improve as a dynasty RB. In 2020, he beefed up his stats across the board and will remain the workhorse on a run-first offense despite Tarik Cohen and Damien Williams ( new to Chicago ), backing him up.

14. D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Swift now plays on a revamped team with a new coach and Jared Goff as a change at quarterback, which we hope keeps him busy scoring fantasy points. The talent is there and Swift is worthy of a spot on dynasty rosters, especially in PPR leagues.

15. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs down the sidelines after a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris will be the lead ball carrier on a productive offense where he will be highly sought after by his fantasy drafters. Coming in at a stately 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, this rookie RB will have a bright career ahead with his blend of power, ball-carrier vision, and ability to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy owners have been at their wit’s end with Mixon on more than one occasion. But, keep in mind, Mixon is only 25. Hopefully playing healthy, he should receive his opportunities to run the ball way more efficiently.

17. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs often doesn’t get the opportunities he needs to be a profitable fantasy player. And now, he’ll share the field with Kenyan Drake. Yuck. However, think long-term dynasty value. He is a mere 23 and after two years, he becomes a free agent.

CEH was a huge bust as a projected top fantasy RB in 2020. And, now he’s suffered a minor ankle sprain that hopefully won’t impact his 2021 season in a major way. Either way, when healthy, CEH is a dynasty RB keeper who plays on one of the highest-producing offenses in the NFL.

19. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders hasn’t exactly lived up to fantasy expectations. Maybe a new coach and offensive scheme in Philly will launch Sanders into RB1 territory starting in 2021. We believe the talent is there.

20. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite sustaining a foot injury that will keep Etienne sidelined for an undetermined period of time, this former Clemson stud RB should be rostered across the board in dynasty leagues. Once he returns to health (later this season or in 2022), Etienne will eventually take on the more dominant role, likely surpassing James Robinson.

21. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Jun 1, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos went out of their way to trade up to snag Williams , who should carve out a role from the start. Eventually, he will oust Melvin Gordon out of his starting gig while the veteran running back continues to plays on borrowed time.

22. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

For now, Gaskin has the backfield mainly to himself. So, he is worth a later pick in dynasty fantasy football for the time being. The hope would be that Gaskin can stay healthy for a full slate of games to retain his value.

23. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was a sweet fantasy discovery last year when over 14 games, he averaged 101 total yards per clash and scored 10 times. With Travis Etienne sidelined with that foot injury, the backfield is Robinson’s for the foreseeable future.

24. Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers running back roster simply cannot stay healthy. So not shockingly, SF drafted Ohio State standout, Trey Sermon. He will be the primary 49ers RB that dynasty drafters need to target. Don’t bother messing with the rest.

25. Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter is a rookie RB worthy of being rostered throughout dynasty leagues. While he sits buried behind Tevin Coleman and Lamical Perine, Carter should easily rise up the ranks as his NFL career unfolds.

Dynasty wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs is in his prime and at 27, he should still have some phenomenal years ahead of him as he headlines your dynasty roster. Diggs simply thrived in his Bills’ debut, and he and QB Josh Allen are currently the hottest QB/WR fantasy duo in the league.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Hill’s feats never cease to amaze. He’s coming off a career-best 15-touchdown season and he plays with the No. 1 quarterback in our fantasy football dynasty rankings. What could be any more ideal?

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson had a fabulous rookie season, making him a top-ranked dynasty receiver heading into 2021. Do what you can to secure him to your fantasy roster for seasons to come.

4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf is worth a big spend in dynasty football. He’s established himself as Russell Wilson ’s No. 1 target and he’ll continue to make those amazing big plays that fantasy owners often earn scoring bonuses from.

5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ridley is now the top dog Falcons WR to own. Even with the versatile TE Kyle Pitts entering the scene, Ridley should retain his dynasty value. He is that talented.

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb was extremely impressive as a rookie in less than ideal team conditions. The return of Dak Prescott only boosts Lamb’s stock in fantasy football dynasty rankings.

7. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

At 24, Brown has a bright career ahead and is one of the most consistent WRs in fantasy having averaged 1,063 yards and nearly 10 touchdowns per season in his two years playing. Now, look for Brown’s targets to increase with defenses circling in on Julio Jones .

8. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson led the Steelers’ WRs with 144 targets in 2020. So hopefully, Johnson keeps evolving as a handy dynasty asset, keeping ahead of his teammates in target share moving forward.

9. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton makes his return after tearing his ACL in Week 1 of 2020. This might make him a sleeper pick in dynasty drafts for those who wish to take a chance on a player who is primed for a big rebound.

10. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Showcasing tons of upside, and only 23-years-old, Moore is worth rostering in all dynasty formats. The addition of Sam Darnold , who’s got a cannon of an arm, only helps.

11. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Cfp Monday Half1 0697

Ja’Marr Chase last connected with Joe Burrow Burrow for a whopping 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 at LSU. This tight chemistry makes Chase a fantasy football keeper for seasons to come.

12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t sleep on Higgins. As a rookie, Higgins logged 908 yards and six touchdowns, which wasn’t too shabby. Now, he may benefit from the presence of the aforementioned Ja’marr Chase, who could be drawing double coverage from defenses.

13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

This 2020 Heisman winner makes a sweet addition to dynasty rosters everywhere. And, It should not take long before Smith becomes Jalen Hurts ‘ go-to guy downfield.

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McLaurin has a promising NFL career ahead, after averaging over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. A star in the making, McLaurin’s fantasy ceiling is high.

15. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy is worth a mid-round pick in dynasty startup leagues. And, his long-term value should only increase with more stability at the quarterback position — for now, that’s Teddy Bridgewater.

16. Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Get to know this rookie protege who is the Jets WR to own in dynasty. We can’t wait to see how Moore’s career plays out with his new rookie QB, Zach Wilson slinging the ball to him.

17. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Waddle finished up last season ranking No. 1 in the SEC for his jaw-dropping 21.1 yards he averaged per reception. Big catches such as these equate to big fantasy rewards. Let’s hope he and his former Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa keep the spoils coming.

18. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman was having a glowing training camp and should return to the field in good form, following a groin surgery Then watch out. Bateman and Lamar Jackson should make for a sweet WR/QB stack in dynasty leagues for years to come.

19. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chark, who is only 24, needs to stay healthy to fully reward his fantasy owners. If so, the sky could be the limit working with stud rookie QB Trevor Lawrence come game day.

20. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Don’t be hesitant to add Toney to your dynasty rosters if you have an extra slot. The Giants spent a first-round pick to get Daniel Jones an upgrade at WR. Let’s hope for the best!

Dynasty tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At 27 and coming from an injury year, Kittle barely made our cut as a “young star” to build a dynasty team around. But with the TE position so thin in general, get Kittle on your dynasty rosters while the going is hot.

2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, Pitts has a brilliant NFL career ahead. He will be the most-coveted rookie tight end targeted in startup dynasty fantasy football for the 2021 NFL season. Book it.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

We still love Andrews, and No. 3 seems right for him. He’s a valuable fantasy producer on a Ravens offense that has a hard time keeping the WRs healthy. Let’s hope that Lamar Jackson keeps Andrews heavily involved.

4. Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

Now that Smith is with the Patriots we hope to see him take on a big role in the passing game. Never mind that Hunter Henry is also a Patriot. Smith is the focus in dynasty leagues, being the younger of the two TEs with less wear and tear to his body.

5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fant’s progressing well and is worthy of a deeper dynasty slot at TE. An improvement at quarterback in the future would certainly help boost Fant’s dynasty stock.

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

When crafting your fantasy dynasty rosters, keep Freiermuth in mind in the later rounds. Many describe him as a future “Baby Gronk.” At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Freiermuth provides youth behind veteran TE, Eric Ebron.

7. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates the Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Rams 04235

Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay only solidifies rostering Tonyan, who had a breakout 2020 season when he found the end zone 11 times. Fingers crossed that Tonyan keeps rewarding his fantasy owners.

8. Irv Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Smith is emerging as a legit pass-catching threat. Receiving good praises so far in training camp, Smith is a fantasy TE who has plenty of upside to surprise those who have the space to stash him.

9. Tre’ McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers

McKitty landed with an exciting offense headlined by the youthful Justin Herbert. For now, McKitty is a TE to draft and hold until his name is called. He’ll sit behind veteran Jared Cook who isn’t exactly a spring chicken.

