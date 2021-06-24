14 Phoenix restaurants and bars to visit post-pandemic

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) As more and more businesses and restaurants open up amid the pandemic winding down, Arizonans in the Phoenix metro area are getting out to enjoy life again.

Over 2 million residents in Maricopa County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the county. Around 3.7 million doses of the vaccine have been given to residents in the county. Roughly 52% of Maricopa County residents 10 years and older have gotten at least one dose.

The uptick in vaccines has resulted in more people going mask-off and getting back into the world.

The reopening of the Phoenix area has coincided with the Phoenix Suns' deep playoff run in the NBA Playoffs, packing Phoenix Suns Arena with over 18,000 people each home game. Phoenix is more united than it has been in recent memory.

Here are some local businesses to check out if you're in the Phoenix metro area and want to find areas to congregate with other Phoenicians as we come out of the pandemic together:

Majerle's Sports Grill

Named after Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor inductee "Thunder" Dan Majerle, this sports bar and grill opened in downtown Phoenix in 1992. It is the premiere spot for Suns fans before, during and after games. Every television in the restaurant is tuned into TNT or ESPN during the NBA season.

Be sure to visit during the playoffs for a bar full of Suns jerseys and chants of "Suns in 4" and "Let's go Suns."

Majerle's also has locations in north Phoenix and Flagstaff. Here's the menu for the downtown Phoenix location.

The Whining Pig

This bar in the heart of downtown Phoenix opened in 2013 and offers over 125 craft beers in addition to some wine and mead options.

It varies from a chill and relaxing spot for those seeking a spot to avoid the heat to a hub for fans of any sports team in the area, be it basketball, football or baseball season.

Giant chalkboards line the walls of The Whining Pig, boasting more drink options than the mind can handle. It's similar to logging onto Netflix with no idea what you want to watch. The beer version of analysis paralysis.

"We are locally owned and operated with knowledgable bartenders serving the locals and any other friends that would like to join us," the bar's website says.

George & Dragon Pub

Phoenix's main English pub is adorned with portraits of Queen Elizabeth and other United Kingdom-related knick-knacks on the walls. It is the prime place to be if you're a fan of football, or soccer if you, unlike pub-owner David Wimberley, are a native of the United States.

Come by on Thursday to hear stories from the owner as he emcees the pub's weekly trivia nights. George & Dragon offers up authentic English cuisine like bangers and mash, pasties and fish and chips.

Tratto

Dubbed one of "Phoenix's 38 Essential Restaurants" by Eater, this spot near Van Buren and 16th streets is one of the best Italian restaurants in the state.

"Tratto is a restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco," the restaurant says on its website. "The Bianco team will prepare food and drinks in collaboration with our farmers, ranchers, millers and local artisans that will represent the intention of the desert Southwest. Our chef, Cassie Shortino, was a 2020 James Beard semifinalist for Rising Star Chef of the Year."

The menu is constantly changing with the seasons, as well as offering house-made liqueurs and Italian wines.

Belly Kitchen and Bar

This takeout-only eatery is tucked away on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. The small building offers a Southeast Asian-inspired menu with everything from spring rolls made from scratch to pho to crispy white fish. Belly's prices range from $3 for sides of salad, rice and bread all the way up to $56 for a large lambshank claypot, so there's something for everyone.

Check out their menu here.

Jupiter Rings Wings & More

This Black-owned local restaurant is new to Phoenix, opening its doors back in mid-2020 on the northwest corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Jupiter Rings Wings & More have exploded in popularity, initially offering the titular wings, and have since expanded to vegan wings.

They've also started bottling their spicy buffalo sauce to sell in stores. Jupiter Wings Rings & More said on its website that it uses all local ingredients. The wing eatery offers takeout and delivery options with the standard sauce options like BBQ, mild and X-Hot, with other notable sauce options such as Hennessy, Blackberry Rum, Cajun and Mango Habanero.

Check out their menu here.

Little Miss BBQ

Little Miss BBQ has been a Phoenix mainstay, and one of the most popular spots for BBQ anywhere in the Valley since it opened in 2014. This eatery serves up its portions deli-style, with customers ordering brisket, ribs, turkey and pulled pork by the pound.

A word of warning for those who want to get their hands on food from Little Miss, they cook up a predetermined amount of food each day, so get there early before they sell out.

Little Miss BBQ offers takeout only at its location at 4301 E. University Drive in Phoenix and is open between Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location at 8901 N. 7th Street in Phoenix offers limited dine-in and takeout from Tuesday to Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here's what they have to offer.

Glai Baan

This Thai eatery notes that it focuses on street food and snacks that are commonly found while visiting Thailand, and doesn't apologize for many of their dishes bringing the heat and spice. Glai Baan offers up small dishes, as well as classic Thai street favorites served on noodles and rice.

Check out what they have to offer at 2333 E. Osborn Road.

Authentic Ethio African Spices

This inconspicuous restaurant over on 1740 E. McDowell Road in Phoenix is only spotted by its Ethiopian Flag, but those who have ordered at and ate from this locally-owned restaurant know it's the real deal. Just ask the Phoenix New-Times, who gave the eatery its 2018 "Best of Phoenix" award for best African restaurant. Authentic Ethio African Spices doesn't sell itself with a loud bombastic website or social media campaigns, but customers who stumbled into this spot go out of their way to sing its praises.

"The food was delicious and the service was wonderful. They have a lot of great vegetarian options. We can’t wait to come back and try more dishes," said one review on the Authentic Ethio African Spices website.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Emerson Fry Bread

This "restaurant" is actually a food truck, but is one of the most popular ones in the Valley. Emerson Fry Bread specializes in Native American cuisine with a Mexican twist, and was ranked as the best food truck in the Phoenix-area by the Phoenix New-Times in 2020. It can be difficult to find if you aren't diligent, so follow their Facebook page to see exactly where the Emerson Fry Bread truck will be today.

Hash Kitchen

This trendy breakfast spot at 4315 E. Indian School Road doesn't just offer up beautifully plated meals perfect for sharing on Snapchat and Instagram, though it does offer that in spades. Hash Kitchen will leave you full with its huge menu and generous portions.

Hash Kitchen's menu hosts breakfast options such as the titular hashes, which can be topped with short ribs, holiday ham, carnitas and even blackened shrimp. There are fruit and oat bowls as vegetarian options. Waffles, french toast and pancakes are also on the menu.

The key attraction at Hash Kitchen, however, is its build your own bloody mary bar, with more than 50 options to top the drink. Hash Kitchen is the prime brunch spot.

Unos Tacos Y Birria

Unos Tacos haunted me for the longest time. Day after day I'd see Phoenix locals posting on Tiktok about the "soup tacos" in west Phoenix, and yet they'd never post the name of the restaurant. Unos Tacos is now officially part of my life, and this restaurant serves up incredible birria tacos.

Unos Tacos has a line leading outside its door almost every day, partially due to social distancing restrictions but also due to its popularity.

If the idea of dunking tacos into a stew sounds appetizing to you, and it should, check out Unos Tacos Y Birria at 2929 N. 75th Avenue in Phoenix.

Arizona Wilderness

This brewery also offers up a delicious menu of burgers, sandwiches and tacos. From the pb&j burger to the black bean burger, there's something for everyone. Arizona Wilderness has socially-distanced seating and is located at 201 E. Roosevelt Street.

They offer beers on-tap and to-go. Check out their menu here.

Ziggy's Pizza

This is the spot in downtown Phoenix for those who want a slice. The pizza shop at 401 W. Van Buren Street offers up a $7.75 combo special where patrons get two slices and a soda. Ziggy's offers everything you'd expect from a pizza spot, including fries, wings, salads and garlic knots. Check out their menu here.