11 NYC pizza places worth checking out in The Bronx

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) New Yorkers are not shy when it comes to sharing their love for authentic, New York-style pizza.

City dwellers brag about their neighborhood spot and there are constant debates about who has the best sauce, crust or variety of toppings. Whatever the case may be, the love for pizza is something that is engrained into the livelihood of the city.

While other states continue to try to make pizza their state food, one can argue that it is most synonymous with New York City. In the Big Apple, Bronxites are some of the most vocal when it comes to their love for pizza. The borough is home to hundreds of shops, and each one holds value to its respective neighborhood.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and restaurants are able to reopen to host patrons indoors and outdoors, New York City is bustling with people once again.

With more than 78,000 pizza places in the country as of 2020, it is easy for people to pick out a favorite. New York City has thousands of pizza places to choose from, and many locals can point to the Bronx for their top slice across the five boroughs.

Here are some Bronx pizzerias that are worth hopping on the subway for to check out:

Pugsley Pizza

Located a few steps away from Fordham University's Rose Hill campus, Pugsley Pizza remains a favorite amongst students and local Bronxites alike. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and features free delivery for online orders, completed through its Slice-powered website. With over 800 reviews on its site, it is definitely a must-stop pizza shop for those visiting the New York Botanical Garden, which is just a half-mile away.

Antonio's Trattoria

This extensive Italian restaurant features brick-oven-style pizza and is a top option for those seeking a higher-quality slice. With 14 styles to choose from, this Little Italy restaurant has something for everyone.

Susie's Pies

This is as classic as it gets for old-school pizza shops. For example, this place doesn't even have a website, but the flavor is top-notch. Found in the Fordham section of the borough, Susie's Pies has been a neighborhood staple for decades. The shop has survived the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to serve locals, who rave about the tasty pizza sauce online.

Goodfellas

Located in the Riverdale section of the borough, Goodfellas provides variety on top of signature pizza pies, with other options like calzones, pasta and salads. For those looking for a little kick, this place also features an impressive buffalo chicken slice.

Louie & Ernie's Pizza

In the Schuylerville section, Louie & Ernie's stands out as not just a top pizza spot in the borough, but also one of the best in the city. The restaurant offers an old-school vibe, and backs it up too, as it is a cash-only business, which is hard to imagine in 2021. It has served Bronxites for over 60 years and with stellar pizza like this, it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Bella Notte

Full of Italian comfort food and plenty of New York-style pizza, Bella Notte in Riverdale is another must-visit spot in the Bronx. The spot strays away from the traditional slice style and serves 10-inch personal pies which vary with options like Margherita, chicken bacon ranch and meat lovers.

Emilio's of Morris Park

This Morris Park eatery has been serving up slices since 1989. Emilio's is famous for its chicken vodka pizza, along with its standard offerings on the menu. The pizza spot boasts on its white pizza as well, which was voted "#1 in the Bronx," according to its website.

Full Moon Pizza

This wouldn't be a proper article on Bronx pizza without an Arthur Avenue selection. Full Moon, which first opened in 1976, offers nine different specialty pies, along with a focaccia pie as well. The restaurant also sells by the slice and features garlic knots, wraps, heroes and other Italian classics.

Best Italian Pizza

The smell of the pizza from Best Italian Pizza (BIP) engulfs the surrounding Fordham area, and it has been a staple in the community for over 20 years. It has built a partnership with Slice to make it even more accessible to Bronxites, which is always a plus. The extra cheese slices are a solid choice at BIP.

John & Joe's Pizza

When a place offers 15 garlic knots for $1, how can you not love it? John & Joe's is only a few minutes away from the Bronx Zoo and is as classic as a New York pizza place can be. Aside from the traditional items, this place features stuffed slices, salad slices and huge portions in its pasta dishes. The pepperoni slice is a must-have as well.

Bedford Pizza

This is one of those places where the food tastes as good as it looks. With an old-school cash register that will impress patrons of all ages, you can see the dedication to the neighborhood from this local pizza shop. Bedford Pizza is worth a visit after a trip to the New York Botanical Garden, and its regular cheese pies are more than enough to complete any visitor's wishes to find authentic, New York-style pizza.