How To Use Live Streaming To Get More Customers on Instagram

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 9 days ago

Live Streaming

Using Instagram live streaming is a great way to make a stronger relationship with your followers and get more customers on Instagram. As Instagram live videos are tremendously popular, they are worth to be taken into account for your Instagram marketing strategies. So, it gets important to learn how to go live on Instagram and engage more customers.

Instagram updates regularly including the live feature, also accompanied by an Instagram font that you can adjust according to your creations and needs.

Why Use Instagram Live Stream to Get More Customers?

Using Instagram live streaming, you can go live and stay directly in touch with your followers and customers-to-be on the social media. During the live program, you can answer the questions that they ask you and address each of them individually. Such a thing is a great move forward for your business and you can establish a wonderful and real brand image through Instagram live streams.

Therefore, for having a promising relationship with your followers and customers, you need to also consider Instagram live streams in your business marketing strategies. Moreover, Instagrammers usually interact well with live streams. In fact, 80% of the users on Instagram follow one business account which signifies that there are a lot of potentials for your future customers. Hence, getting a higher conversion rate is not a difficult task on Instagram.

How to Go Live on Instagram for Better Results?

Now that the importance of Instagram live streaming is clear, you should learn how to go live on Instagram to get the results that you prefer. Here are some easy ways:

  • Define a Goal: A live stream without a particular goal is condemned to failure. You should spend time creating a well-structured plan for your live streaming.
  • Source the equipment: When setting up your live stream make sure to use the best camera equipment for live streaming. A marketplace such as Wedio let you rent equipment for affordable prices.
  • Use Live StreamingTools: Tools are there to facilitate things for you. So, why not using them? The available tools such as Gramblr alternatives help you make more successful live videos with better results.
  • Cross-Promote Your Live Stream: To get more audience for your live stream on Instagram, you can promote it by in advance announcements on your other social media or website. In addition to an increase in your live viewers, cross-promoting your live stream generates more followers for your account. If you still want more followers, you can do mass follow on Instagram. You can also try tools that give you a 1000 free Instagram followers trial.
  • Save Your Live Stream: There are two reasons for this. Firstly, you provide the opportunity for those who could not watch your live stream to watch it later. Secondly, you can watch it yourself and check for the weaknesses either technical or contextual.

There are many ways that can be used, such as using social media marketing, eCommerce Development, or using vertical videos.

Instagram Live Video Ideas to Attract New Customers

Here you will read about the best live video ideas for successful live streaming on Instagram and find your way to success.

1. Invite Famous People

Instagram is well-known for its partnerships and collaborations with accounts and famous people who have a range of high numbers of followers. Collaborations have a great influence on your business and also your Instagram account as famous accounts on Instagram have already established a reliable image and have gained the trust of their followers.

This is actually the best point about collaborations. The trust that their followers have is a guarantee that they will follow what the famous people or account introduce which makes collaborations a positive strategy.

Inviting micro or macro influencers to your live streaming can add a lot to your live viewers and if your live video is nicely programmed, they will become your followers and future customers.

Look how @ctilburymakeup invites the famous model, @alessandaeambrossio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lYCi_0YPwAjIz00
Instagram

2. Show Behind-the-Scenes

To make your Instagram live streaming more real and exciting, you can display the behind-the-scene matters of your business. These matters can be your business background, the initial idea that shaped your business, the communications between your team members, etc. Showing all these can make it easier for the viewers to interact with you and feel that they have been integrated into your business.

3. Product or Service Tutorials

Instructing your Instagram live stream viewers on how to use your product or service is a practical idea for your Instagram live. In addition to telling how to use a particular product or service, you can talk about the advantages of your products or services over the similar ones in the market and convince them why they should choose yours to buy.

Devote some last minutes to your viewers to ask any questions they want and answer them patiently and professionally. The last thing you can also consider doing is to tell them the ways through which they can buy your products or service.

Here is how @barilla teaches Carbonara pasta using its own products:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DC2Ku_0YPwAjIz00
Instagram

4. Active Performance towards Brand Awareness

Being active in any activity related to Instagram is a must. No matter if you are posting on your feed and story or going live on Instagram, you must be regularly active. However, such regular performance should not be purposeless. You need to have a strong plan and schedule to stick to.

For instance, one very effective idea for both your live stream on Instagram and the business as a whole is to be concerned about worldwide issues and comment on them. Here is how @lushcosmetics has considered talking about Mother’s Day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7Ak3_0YPwAjIz00
Instagram

5. Interview with Your Loyal Customers

Loyal customers can tell the truth about your business. Interviewing with them on an Instagram live stream can build up remarkable trust among your viewers. They can share their best and worst experiences, why they have remained your loyal customer, the best products or services in their viewpoint, customer service satisfaction, etc.

In addition to giving credits to your business, interview live streams can give your customers a good feeling that they are seen and recognized. It’s another way of inspiring devotion among customers along with promoting discount codes. As a result of these interviews, your other customers and viewers will try to become a loyal customer so that they get a chance to be an interviewee in your Instagram live streaming.

6. Organize Q&A Sessions

Q&A sessions are great opportunities for your viewers and customers to ask their questions regarding your products or services and also the business as a whole. Depending on what niche you are active in, you can organize Q&A sessions and let your audience to interact with you.

Look at how @Sephora has organized a Q&A session for its Instagram live stream:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNNbe_0YPwAjIz00
Instagram

7. Promote New Releases

You can think of announcing your new line of products or services in your Instagram live stream. Give a full description of their features and capabilities and try to convince your viewers that your product is the best one available in the market. Your tone has to be very excited so that it can attract as many buyers as possible.

So, this is how you can promote your products or services just before you launch them. You use an effective lead generation strategy to drive more sales.

Conclusion

Today’s world is influenced by the effects of Covid-19. For instance, in-presence events and seminars are postponed or are held online. One way you can keep up communicating with your audience is to use Instagram live videos. Here in this article, you have known the best ideas for how to create content for Instagram live streaming and how to use live streaming to get more customers on Instagram. Keeping up with a plan for your live streams can increase the engagement rate of your account and you will enjoy gaining more customers and increasing your revenues. Wish you the best of luck.

Author Bio

I am Parichehr Parsi, a born writer, and a freelance copywriter in the fields of travel, fashion, and Instagram marketing. I currently write for SocialPros, Realtormate, and online magazines in Italy and I love reading, writing, and researching. Find me on LinkedIn!

