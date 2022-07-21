ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Best Student Discounts on Music and Movie Streaming Services

By Sage Anderson
 3 days ago
School is back in session soon, so whether you’re in college or continuing education, there are a number of student discounts available online now.

Just by registering with an “.edu” email address, you can get subscriptions to Amazon Prime , Hulu , Paramount+ and more. Most will let you stream for free for the first few months, but you’ll be eligible for a student discount after your free trial ends.

Not only will you save a few bucks, but many offer ad-free viewing, unlimited access to exclusive content, and partnerships with popular music libraries like Spotify. Whether you’ve been learning virtually or in person, take a study break to catch up on the latest TV shows and movies with the best deals from these streaming services.

1. Amazon Prime Student Discount

Amazon has one of the best free trials available for students right now—with Prime Student, you get a six-month free subscription of Amazon Prime , and after that, it’s just $7.49/month for as long as you’re still a student (which is 50% off the normal membership cost). You’ll get access to Amazon’s catalog of TV shows and movies, free unlimited photo storage with Prime Photo, and the usual perks of two-day Prime shipping (so you can send yourself your own care package).

The discounts also extend off Amazon, too, with new limited time deals like a free Grubhub+ monthly membership, access to the Calm app for meditation and sleep, discounts on travel deals from StudentUniverse, six months of free LinkedIn Premium, and more for students.

More interested in streaming your favorite hit shows, audiobooks, and chart-topping music than the shopping perks ? There are excellent add-ons to this plan. Prime Student members can get premium video channels Like Showtime, Epix, Sundance Now, and more for just $0.99 a month each for up to 12 months (normally $3.99 to $10.99 a month). On top of that, if you want to rock out to 60 million songs on demand, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering their massive library to students for $0.99/month, which is a  more budget-friendly option than Spotify Premium.

2. Spotify Student Discount

If you want to knock out both your music and TV streaming options in one shot, this offer from Spotify is absolutely the way to go. For $4.99/month, students can get ad-free access to Spotify Premium, Showtime, and Hulu all in one bundle. That’s a pretty sweet deal—even sweeter considering the first month is free for all three services. One thing to note is that this plan has to be renewed annually, and you can only use it up to four years, so you might want to make a plan to grab your roommates together and invest in a Spotify Family Plan for $14.99/month post-grad.

3. Hulu Student Discount

One of the best streaming services for TV, movies, animated content and original programming, Hulu offers a great standalone plan for students at $1.99/month . This is $4 off their standard plan of $5.99/month, with full access to Hulu originals, movies and TV shows. The downside is you’ll still have to watch a few commercials, though.

4. Paramount+ Student Discount

You don’t have to be a hardcore Star Trek fan to get the most out of this deal—Paramount+ (formerly CBS All-Access) has a 25% off student discount to its monthly subscription plans . You’ll be able to watch everything from live-streamed sports to hit shows from MTV, Comedy Central, and more (note: this deal only applies to their Limited Commercial plan, similar to Hulu). See the deal here .

5. YouTube Premium Student Discount

Want to watch your favorite YouTube videos and Originals on the go? Busy students can not only get ad-free videos with YouTube Premium , but the option to download them for offline viewing for $6.99/month. You’ll also get unlimited access to YouTube Music if Spotify or Amazon Music’s libraries just aren’t cutting it for you. Choose a one month free trial before you start if you want to test the waters watching YouTube without all the pesky ad distractions.

6. Apple TV+ Student Discount

Students can get Apple TV+ for free if they sign up for an Apple Music student subscription, which is $4.99/month. Not only will you get access to 50 million songs (which just got a major high-def upgrade ), you can watch originals like Dickinson and Central Park with this affordable bundle.

