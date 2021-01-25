Trivago CEO's son crashes live CNN interview

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO