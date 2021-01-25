ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Quest

Trivago CEO's son crashes live CNN interview

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Axel Hefer, CEO of Trivago, was just about to start...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Walmart sued for allegedly dumping over a million hazardous items a year

New York (CNN Business) — California filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday for allegedly disposing of hazardous waste at a rate of "more than one million items each year," the state's Department of Justice announced. The lawsuit alleges Walmart (WMT) has illegally dumped 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste a...
POLITICS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivago Ceo
CNN

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Quest
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Biden's relationship with Manchin hits a low point, even as they clear the air

(CNN) — After months of careful cultivation -- and even a nickname -- the most important relationship in Washington is narrowly weathering its stormiest moment to date. "The Two Joes" -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin -- spoke by phone on Sunday evening after their tenuous alliance blew apart earlier that morning, imperiling the President's domestic agenda and leaving the fate of his legislative ambitions uncertain.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

A man was sentenced to prison for threatening journalists. I was one of them

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's note: This story contains language that some readers may find offensive. Many reporters are sadly accustomed to receiving threats and harassment in connection with their work. For some, the intimidation can have a chilling effect. For others, it can become like brutal background noise, accepted as part of the job, even when the threats rise to the level of a felony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

785K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy