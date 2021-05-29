Why You Need to Stress Less

As someone who recently went through the job-interview process and has an easily agitated GI tract, I am very familiar with the stress-to-bathroom pipeline. Like clockwork, a few minutes before every Zoom meeting during the interview process (for this very job, I might add!), I’d feel a ripple effect of discomfort in my stomach or intestines, as if my body were physically disturbed by my anxious feelings themselves. And according to biology, that’s really not far from what was happening: Stress and anxiety are triggers of uncomfortable and sudden bowel movements (aka nervous poops) and diarrhea, as well as other stomach issues like nausea and vomiting. As for exactly why stress can make you poop more, it comes down to the brain-gut axis, which can manifest in a few different ways.