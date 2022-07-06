ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Uses This Night Serum From Nordstrom to Wake Up With Glowing Skin

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

There are a handful of celebrities that we envision when we think of near-perfect skin , and one of them is Heidi Klum . The 49-year-old simply always looks fabulous — it's almost as if she's immune to aging!

Whatever her routine is, the supermodel is clearly doing something right. Whenever she's interviewed and drops a product recommendation, we immediately take notes. In 2020, she told Harper's Bazaar that she uses this Kiehl's nighttime serum before getting her beauty rest — so we obviously did some research to see what it can offer Us !

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

This serum is described as an "elixir" that visibly restores your skin overnight so that you wake up fresh and glowing. The formula is packed with tons of different essential oils and other natural botanicals that can help smooth out your skin's texture and make it look brighter and radiant by the time your alarm clock goes off.

This is a super rich and potent formula, but it's still gentle on the skin. If your skin is sensitive, don't stress. You shouldn't have any issues with this serum ! It's made to help out every customer, even if you have oily or acne-prone skin. This is a treatment that's intended to be used at night, so it can properly soak in and have time to work its magic. Using this concentrate is simple — just measure out two or three drops and use your hands to press the serum into the skin. Make sure your face is clean, dry and free of any other product before you use this serum . Let it sink into your cheeks, forehead and chin, while avoiding the under-eye area. Bonus points if you also use a jade roller!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cA7eB_0YPduWUp00
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil Amazon
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

This serum is substantial enough to use on its own, but if you want to follow up with a moisturizer or night cream on top, you can still do that. Just give this face oil some time to seep into the skin before you apply anything else! Happy customers can hardly believe the results, claiming this is a great addition to any skincare routine that could make all the difference when it comes to your complexion!

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

