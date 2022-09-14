Who Is Brittany Galvin? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Previously Appeared on Matt James’ Season

Welcome to Mexico! Bachelor in Paradise contestant Brittany Galvin is bringing the heat to season 8. Learn more about her previous stint in Bachelor Nation , her job and more!

What Season Was Brittany Galvin On?

Brittany, 25, appeared on Matt James ' season of The Bachelor , which aired in 2021. She was one of five women who arrived at the mansion during week 3. Michelle Young was also included in the group of new arrivals, and she went on the become the Bachelorette after finishing as Matt's runner-up.

Although Brittany was eliminated by the leading man two weeks after her arrival, her presence stirred up quite a bit of drama among the contestants. She was falsely accused of being an “escort” by Anna Redman , who was familiar with Brittany through their mutual social circles.

"She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," Anna claimed during the season to fuel the baseless rumor. Brittany has denied the accusations multiple times.

What Is Brittany Galvin’s Job?

Brittany's actual job is modeling, and she’s worked for some very prestigious agencies.

“I got signed with [Wilhelmina Models] about a year ago,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Being a new face in the industry put a lot of pressure on getting myself exposure. The first few months, I really pushed and went to every casting and did test shoot after test shoot to fill my book. At one point I was doing [three] photoshoots and [two] castings in a day. Reflecting back on that is incredibly rewarding to me because I’ve grown so much.”

She added, “To every person I’ve met/worked with along the way you’ve made an impact on me and my career. I am excited to see what this next year has in store!”

Since then, Brittany has signed with One Management, and she lives a bi-coastal life in Chicago and Los Angeles, according to her Instagram bio.

Where Is Brittany Galvin From?

Originally from the Windy City, Brittany appears to spend a lot of time in New York City, according to her Instagram. However, it doesn’t seem like she sits still for too long. She’s posted photos in California, Colorado, Dubai, Italy and South Africa.

The contestant actually “dreams of moving” to the Big Apple permanently one day and traveling the world with the "man of her dreams," according to her ABC bio .

Does Brittany Galvin Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise ?

Things didn't work out with Matt, but the Bachelor Nation babe is ready to find love. Brittany, who calls herself a “serial monogamist,” is looking for a man who won’t tie her down. “She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time,” her ABC bio reads. “She can't be with a man who won't let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama.”

She is looking for a partner who is “fun, mature and trusting,” and someone who is open to traveling the world with her.

If you can't wait to see what unfolds for Brittany on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, see spoilers !