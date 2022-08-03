WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?

Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats.

What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

McDonald's serves breakfast up until 11am at most of its restaurants.

The fast-food chain starts serving breakfast every day from 5am to 11am, except on Fridays when breakfast is served from 5am to 11.30am.

But as many of them are franchises, each store owner can decide the times they serve breakfast and when they stop.

McDonald's classic Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddle Credit: Alamy

The best way to check with your local branch is by using McDonald's store locator tool.

McDonald's has offered breakfast all day at some of its stores in the past.

Unfortunately, that's no longer available.

The fast-food chain pulled its all-day breakfast menu in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and it has not yet returned.

In fact, McDonald's has not said if it will ever return, leaving some food fans disappointed.

What's on the McDonald's breakfast menu?

McDonald's has a variety of breakfast options from biscuits to burritos.

Availability may be different depending on where you are.

Here's what's on offer now according to its website:

Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit

Egg McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin with egg

Sausage biscuit

Sausage biscuit with egg

Bacon, egg & cheese McGriddles

Sausage McGriddles

Sausage, Egg & cheese McGriddles

Bacon, Egg & cheese bagel

Big breakfast

Big breakfast with hotcakes

Hotcakes

Hotcakes and Sausage

Sausage burrito

Hash browns

Fruit & maple oatmeal

How do I get McDonald's breakfast?

Breakfast hours varies for each McDonald's location Credit: Getty

McDonald's starts serving breakfast ever day at 5am at most locations Credit: Getty

Branches are serving McDonald's breakfasts across the US, but there may be some changes to your local branch, depending on where you are.

If you don't want to go into a store, you can order and pay online and then do curbside pick-up or drive-thru at many locations.

You can do this through the McDonald's app.

You'll have to register, but you also get sent discounts and offers when you sign up - or you can choose not to receive these messages.

Delivery is also an option to order you next McDonald's meal.

You can order McDonald's for home delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

You'll usually have to pay a delivery fee, and there may be a service charge on top of the cost of your food.

How much that is can depend on where you are, and how much you order, but you should be able to see the cost before you pay.

