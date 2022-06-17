The best Mac VPN in 2022

With over 16% of the PC market share, Macs are absolutely everywhere – and demand for the best Mac VPN growing by the minute. Thankfully, the days of MacOS being neglected by developers in favor of Windows are behind us, and now just about every one of the best VPN services supports the Apple OS.

While it's true that Macs are less at risk from malware and viruses (due to there being fewer devices to target, rather than any inherent protection), Mac users are at just the same risk of having their data and online activity compromised. Using a VPN for Mac anonymizes your traffic, and can help evade tracking, too.

Not only that, but the top Mac VPNs will be able to unblock streaming sites like Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more, and can help you access free live streams of sporting events not usually available in your home country. Here, we'll be rounding up the best Mac VPNs that can do just about everything.

What makes the best Mac VPN?

Privacy should always come first – even if you're only planning on streaming overseas Netflix. There are a number of great services that have been audited and offer zero-logging policies, and we highly recommend not making sacrifices in this area.

Then, consider what your main uses of your Mac VPN will be. Big torrenter? Make sure your chosen provider allows torrenting on a good range of servers. Love TV? Ensure that your VPN has a flawless unblocking record. Good connection speeds are also a priority, but in recent years advances in VPN protocol tech means almost all VPNs are capable of delivering speeds far faster than the average domestic internet line.

Ticking all those boxes, along with well-designed apps and a stellar support service, is our top Mac VPN choice, ExpressVPN . It covers all the bases and is super simple to use, and works great on just about any device you own – not least Macs. However, there are a few rivals also worth considering, so read on to find to discover our top 5 VPNs for Mac.

1. ExpressVPN – the very best Mac VPN

2. Surfshark – secure your Mac for as little as possible

3. NordVPN – Mac VPN from the biggest name around

The best five Mac VPNs you can get today

Simply the best Mac VPN

Also works on: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Unblocks: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Works seamlessly on Mac Crisp, clean apps on all devices Class-leading support Excellent connection speeds Only 5 simultaneous connections

When we reviewed ExpressVPN, it came out on top as our favorite VPN overall, and our decision is no different when it comes to awarding the top VPN for Mac. With excellent speeds thanks to its proprietary Lightway protocol, you'll barely notice it's switched on, but there's more to the provider than just lightning-fast connections.

In terms of privacy, ExpressVPN owns all of its own 'TrustedServer' DNS servers, meaning at no point in the chain is your data ever handed over to a third party. Combine that with impenetrable encryption and a rock-solid, fully audited zero-logging policy, and you can feel safe in the fact that your personal info won't be compromised.

ExpressVPN is also the best-performing VPN when it comes to streaming. It's able to unblock a wide range of global Netflix libraries, as well as BBC iPlayer outside the UK, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and tons more.

This all means you'll have a ton more options when it comes to your weeknight binge watch, and with wide device compatibility (including Android, iOS, routers, and even devices like Amazon's Fire Stick) you'll be able to stream on any device you own. Plus, the MacOS app doesn't lose any functionality compared to the Windows client, unlike some rivals.

ExpressVPN does have a slight downside – a single subscription is only good for five devices. However, in our experience that's plenty, and if you've got more, you can log out of one device and use another.

That one small quibble aside, ExpressVPN is as close to perfect as any Mac VPN we've tested, and if you're after the best of the best, look no further.

Excellent VPN for Mac at a bargain price

Also works on: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Unblocks: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Incredibly cheap longer plans Super straightforward to use Good unblocking performance Unlimited connections Not as configurable as some

Surfshark has been making waves in the VPN industry for a couple of years now, and in our Surfshark review , we found that it offered a pleasing combination of low price and premium performance. Don't think that just because it's a cheap VPN Surfshark's a bargain-basement product.

With full support for WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2, industry-standard AES-256 encryption and a few extra features like split tunneling and Double Hop, it's a complete package. The simple, friendly interface also makes these features easy to either use or ignore, and it's a great option for first-timers.

Surfshark is also very capable for unblocking streaming sites, and after a couple of months of unreliability with Netflix, it's back in the leading pack and can access libraries from the UK, US, and more. Combined with iPlayer, Disney+ and Amazon Prime support, it's a great choice for streaming fans.

Let's be honest, though, Surfshark's biggest draw is its price. Although it can't compete with ExpressVPN in terms of power and features, at less than $2.50 a month it's a great value Mac VPN – and you'll even be able to use one account on an unlimited number of devices. What's not to like?

Security, speed and simplicity

Also works on: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Unblocks: Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 30 days | Number of servers: 5,500+ | Maximum devices supported: 6

Some useful security extras Loads of servers Lots of extensions Apps are little clunky

As quite possibly the best-known VPN on the market, it's no surprise to see NordVPN crop up as one of the best Mac VPNs. With a reputation for great security and privacy – which fared it well in our full NordVPN review – it's a trusted name that millions rely on daily.

NordVPN offers all the basics like powerful encryption and multiple protocols, but it also delivers a few features that are a little harder to find elsewhere. The unique 'Onion over VPN' setting routes your through the Tor network, which sacrifices speed for unrivalled privacy. You'll also get two kill switches, and a nifty Double VPN feature.

In our last round of testing, NordVPN proved itself to be a very fast VPN , with its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol soaring to around 760Mbps on our gigabit line. While you may not have access to such a strong connection, you can trust that Nord is unlikely to slow you down.

Unfortunately, NordVPN is somewhat let down by its clients, The map-based interface has been improved lately, but it's still not perfect, and on Mac and iOS, the apps aren't quite as deep as they are on Windows. As a streaming VPN or a casual day-to-day service, though, it's great – and with an industry-standard 30-day money-back guarantee, you can even try before you commit.

Seriously secure and remarkably swift

Also works on: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Unblocks: Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+ | Money-back guarantee: 30 days | Number of servers: 1,600+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Excellent OpenVPN & WireGuard speeds Top-tier privacy features Apps are powerful Great for streaming Support isn't 24/7

In our most recent ProtonVPN review , we saw the Swiss provider continue to improve, and it's now a serious rival to the 'big three' listed above.

Well known as a very private VPN , ProtonVPN delivers excellent protection for its users across the board. Fully audited apps, an excellent no-logging policy and full AES-256 encryption alongside more unusual features like Tor over VPN and its rock-solid Secure Core servers make it a good choice for anyone looking for a properly secure Mac VPN.

It doesn't sacrifice any usability for that though, and it's also a very powerful streaming and Netflix VPN . Combine that with its great OpenVPN and WireGuard speeds, and it makes an excellent all-rounder.

While they're very powerful, ProtonVPN's large, somewhat complex interface doesn't necessarily fit in perfectly with the clean MacOS aesthetic, but when you consider the power they offer, it's easy to forgive that.

One flaw is that although Proton has now introduced live chat, it's not available 24/7. The responses we got when available were very informed and helpful, but if you have an issue out of hours, you might be waiting around. Otherwise, though, it's an excellent VPN for Mac that's easy to recommend.

Good Mac VPN for streaming and torrenting

Also works on: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Unblocks: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Money-back guarantee: 45 days | Number of servers: 7,800+ | Maximum devices supported: 7

Great for streaming 45-day money-back guarantee Great value Clients can be a little clunky Still no independent audit

CyberGhost says it's created its software specifically for Mac, which in theory should give you the best Mac VPN experience on your machine. Thanks to well over 7,000 servers in 88 countries, the claim's not too far from the truth, and it impressed in our in-depth CyberGhost VPN review .

CyberGhost's huge server network isn't all it's got to brag about, though, because its clients have some really nifty features that should assist you in getting the most out of it with a minimum of effort. One of these – which we'd like to see in every VPN – is a filtering system, designed to display the best server for whatever purpose you want, be that streaming Netflix or sharing P2P.

Thanks to a no-logs privacy policy, a functional kill switch and superb encryption you can rest easy knowing you're anonymous, and it'll even block ads for you, stop trackers and avoid malicious websites – all in the name of keeping your Mac safe. However, the lack of an independent audit is becoming more of an issue as more and more rivals undergo these invasive testing procedures.

All that's holding CyberGhost back in terms of its product are some missing features (like no notifications upon connection and disconnection). However, other than that there's not a lot we can find fault with, and if you're looking for a cheap Mac VPN that makes streaming and torrenting a joy, then CyberGhost is worth having on your list.

Mac VPN FAQs

Do Macs need VPNs?

Widely regarded as a safer option than Windows PCs, it's true that Mac users can quite easily get away without antivirus software. However, a Mac VPN covers your data once it's left your computer – and there's absolutely nothing any PC can do, Windows or Mac, once your data has entered the ether of the internet on an unsecured connection.

A VPN provides you with a safe, secure network to access the internet on wherever you are – whether you want to torrent safely at home or work on public Wi-Fi when you're out and about.

Macs are great at stopping malicious software getting into your computer, but they can't do anything once your data has left. A VPN is the only way to do that.

Does my Mac have a VPN built in?

Short answer – no.

All Macs have the functionality to support VPN usage, but Apple doesn't provide it's own VPN software. Therefore, if you want real privacy, you'll have to use a third-party service.

The good news is there's a huge amount to choose from, and we think the five on this page are the absolute cream of the crop.

How do I get a Mac VPN?

Getting a Mac VPN is as simple – if not simpler – than on a Windows device. Firstly it's a good idea to sign up to a VPN plan, and then you'll have two options.

On the one hand, you can download the VPN software directly from the VPN provider's website. You'll end up with a .DMG file, which you can then install. In the process you'll likely have to give the software permissions.

On the other, many VPNs have apps available in the Apple App Store. Here, you can install the app, accept the same permissions and you're away. In either case, after that stage you'll need to input your login details and get covered.

Is a Mac VPN legal?

Having a Mac VPN is 100% legal – fact – but using a VPN doesn't make illegal acts acceptable in the eyes of the law. Many people have associated VPN usage with criminal activity, but that stigma is fading due to the services becoming more mainstream and their legal uses becoming better known.

However, the anonymity a VPN provides is attractive to those breaking the law. All we can say is that we do not condone any unlawful usage of VPNs, and encourage our readers to make the most of what they can provide within the confines of the law.

Are Mac VPNs different to other VPNs?

In essence, not really. While macOS is different to Windows, iOS, Linux, and Android, for the user there's very little difference in how a VPN will behave – much like Microsoft Word or Photoshop.

One thing to note, however, is that some VPNs may vary very slightly depending on where you download them from. For example, in our testing we discovered that NordVPN's kill switch is always on and not a user option in the version downloaded from the App Store, while the user has control over it in the .DMG version downloaded from the site.

This sort of thing is easily solved by using live chat, and further indicates how valuable a good support system like ExpressVPN's is.

