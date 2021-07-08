Who’s Richer? Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston Or One Of These Other Big-Name Celebrities?

You've seen them on the big screen and the small screen and heard their songs played constantly on the radio -- but do you know how rich some of the biggest stars really are?

From Oprah Winfrey to Taylor Swift, see if you can guess how much some of the most famous people in the world are worth.

Adele

Adele has made the majority of her fortune from album sales and touring, famously shunning endorsement deals, Forbes reported. She is responsible for releasing three of the biggest albums of the last decade in the U.K., with "21" at No. 1, "25" at No. 2 and "19" at No. 13, according to the Official Charts Company.

Jennifer Aniston

Even though "Friends" has been off the air since 2004, Jennifer Aniston is probably still best-known for playing Rachel Green on the popular sitcom. Outside of her acting career, Aniston has brought in big bucks through endorsement deals with brands like Aveeno and Smart Water, and her own line of perfumes.

Beyoncé

So famous she only has to go by one name, Beyoncé is one of the richest self-made women in America, according to Forbes. She rose to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child before striking out on her own; now her tours bring in as much as $5 million per stop.

Justin Bieber

Canadian crooner Justin Bieber has had 22 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including six No. 1 hits: "Despacito," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "What Do You Mean?," "I'm the One" and "Stuck With U." In 2020, he released his first album in five years, "Changes," which went to No. 1 on the charts and opened with 231,000 in sales, The New York Times reported.

Tom Cruise

You might know him best as Maverick from "Top Gun," Jerry Maguire or Ethan Hunt from "Mission Impossible" -- which is currently filming its seventh and eighth installments -- but however you know Tom Cruise, you probably know that he's one of the richest actors in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio got his start with a small part in "Growing Pains" in the mid-'80s, achieved heartthrob status with his role in 1997's "Titanic" and evolved into a serious actor in the decades that followed, finally winning an Academy Award in 2016 for "The Revenant."

Billie Eilish

At 18 years old, Billie Eilish was the youngest person on Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list. Her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," was the No. 1 album of 2019 with 3.9 million units sold, and she reportedly earned $25 million from Apple for a documentary about her life and career, Forbes reported.

Lady Gaga

In 2008, Lady Gaga become a household name with the release of her first album, "Fame." She has gone on to release five more studio albums, including 2020's "Chromatica." In addition to her income from album sales, tours and her Las Vegas residency, Gaga has added to her net worth with her own makeup line, Haus Laboratories, which is sold exclusively on Amazon.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has racked up over 90 acting credits over the course of his career, which has spanned for over four decades. Some of the beloved actor's most notable films include "Big" (1988), "Forrest Gump" (1994), "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) and "Castaway" (2000) -- which he also produced.

Jennifer Lopez

A true multihyphenate, Jennifer Lopez had made millions over the years through her music, acting career and businesses. She's boosted her fortune through eight studio albums, a series of world tours -- including a 2019 world tour that grossed $55 million -- and a Las Vegas residency, Forbes reported. She also has a line of two dozen fragrances and brings in millions from endorsements with brands like Versace and DSW. Not to mention the paychecks she gets from acting in films like the critically acclaimed "Hustlers."

Paul McCartney

Decades after he rose to fame as a member of the Beatles, Paul McCartney has continued to tour as a solo act. In 2019, he grossed a whopping $100 million on tour, Forbes reported. On top of his tour earnings, he brings in money through his album sales -- he has 17 solo albums -- and his music publishing copyrights.

Dolly Parton

Country queen Dolly Parton made headlines for donating $1 million to fund coronavirus vaccine research -- so clearly, she's got plenty in the bank. Parton owns publishing rights to her songs, has her own record label, a production company, a theme park and brings in mid-six-figures per stop when she tours, Forbes reported.

Julia Roberts

With her movie star smile, Julia Roberts seems like she was destined to make it big. The actress starred in a number of popular films in the '90s -- including "Pretty Woman" and "My Best Friend's Wedding" -- and most recently starred in the TV series "Homecoming." She is next set to appear in the TV show "Gaslit" and the film "Little Bee."

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards -- the most of any actor or actress, PopSugar reported. (Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson are tied in a distant second place with 12 Oscar nominations each.) With her huge talent, it's no surprise that Streep can command huge paychecks. She was the fifth-highest-paid actress of 2020 with $24 million in earnings for the year, Forbes reported. That included a $5 million payday for the HBO Max original "Let Them All Talk."

Taylor Swift

Despite having to cancel all of her 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift still ranked as No. 25 on Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list. She released not one, but two albums in 2020, with "Folklore" becoming the first album to reach 1 million in sales for the year, Billboard reported.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington commands paychecks of around $20 million per film role, Forbes reported. With 60 acting credits to his name, it's no surprise the star of such iconic films as "Malcolm X" and "Training Day" has built up a major fortune over the years.

Kanye West

Kanye West may be best known as a rapper, but it's his foray into the fashion world that has made him really, really rich. West gets an annual royalty from Adidas, which makes Yeezy shoes, and he owns the Yeezy clothing brand outright, Forbes reported.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey's eponymous daytime talk show ran for 25 years, and when it wrapped, she used her earnings to build a veritable media and business empire. Winfrey launched her cable channel, OWN, in 2011, and retains a 25.5% stake, according to Fobes. She also is a brand ambassador and stakeholder in WW (formerly Weight Watchers), and signed a multiyear contract with Apple TV+.

Reese Witherspoon

In 2020, Reese Witherspoon ranked on Forbes' Power Women and America's Self-Made Women lists. She is not only an award-winning actress but also a producer and media mogul; her company, Hello Sunshine, operates a book club, audio programming with Audible, two podcasts, a video-on-demand channel with DirecTV and a collaboration with Apple.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Who’s Richer? Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston Or One Of These Other Big-Name Celebrities?