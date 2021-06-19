40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

The lessons of the 2008 housing crisis are a living memory, and the effects of the recession of that era still are being felt . Although today’s housing market is largely hot, experts are bracing for a wave of evictions triggered by pandemic-related disruptions. That, they fear, could be the catalyst for a different kind of housing crisis that could rival even the dreariest days of the Great Recession.

Some American cities are much more vulnerable to a housing downturn than others, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.

Using data from sources that include the U.S. Census Bureau, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the 2019 American Community Survey and RealtyTrac, GOBankingRates identified the 40 cities most at risk for experiencing a widespread housing crisis. The study examined factors such as mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures, and homeowner and rental vacancy rates.

All 40 are among the 200 largest cities in the country, but they aren't spread out equally across the nation. States such as Texas, for example, are disproportionately represented with seven cities on the list. California, on the other hand, doesn’t have a single entry despite a population of nearly 40 million and some of the most expensive housing markets in America .

Last updated: Jan. 25, 2021

Hartford, Connecticut

Total housing units: 57,267

57,267 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.7%

2.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.2%

1.2% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,758 homes

1 in every 8,758 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 0.7%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Total housing units: 158,561

158,561 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.7%

2.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,438 homes

1 in every 5,438 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.5%

Hampton, Virginia

Total housing units: 60,130

60,130 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.6 %

2.6 % % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,598 homes

1 in every 5,598 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.3%

Clearwater, Florida

Total housing units: 60,504

60,504 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.2 %

2.2 % % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 6,321 homes

1 in every 6,321 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.0%

Corpus Christi, Texas

Total housing units: 134,604

134,604 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 4.3%

4.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 10,732 homes

1 in every 10,732 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 0.4%

Newark, New Jersey

Total housing units: 113,623

113,623 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.1%

2.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,226 homes

1 in every 4,226 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.6%

San Antonio, Texas

Total housing units: 561,467

561,467 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.6%

3.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,142 homes

1 in every 8,142 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.9%

Killeen, Texas

Total housing units: 64,280

64,280 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.7%

2.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 10,414 homes

1 in every 10,414 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 4.3%

Louisville, Kentucky

Total housing units: 282,781

282,781 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.4%

2.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 3,666 homes

1 in every 3,666 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.7%

Jacksonville, Florida

Total housing units: 396,542

396,542 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.2%

2.2% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,082 homes

1 in every 4,082 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.9%

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Total housing units: 108,880

108,880 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.7%

2.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.2%

1.2% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,662 homes

1 in every 8,662 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.6%

Miami, Florida

Total housing units: 221,040

221,040 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.4%

2.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,678 homes

1 in every 5,678 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.9%

Atlanta, Georgia

Total housing units: 253,597

253,597 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.8%

2.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,425 homes

1 in every 4,425 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.7%

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Total housing units: 62,321

62,321 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.0%

2.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 2,704 homes

1 in every 2,704 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.0%

Topeka, Kansas

Total housing units: 60,013

60,013 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.8%

1.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 2,833 homes

1 in every 2,833 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 0.8%

Memphis, Tennessee

Total housing units: 301,473

301,473 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.7%

3.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,485 homes

1 in every 8,485 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.7%

Amarillo, Texas

Total housing units: 85,889

85,889 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.5%

3.5% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,394 homes

1 in every 4,394 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.4%

Birmingham, Alabama

Total housing units: 113,421

113,421 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.4%

3.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,149 homes

1 in every 4,149 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 0.6%

Norfolk, Virginia

Total housing units: 98,476

98,476 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.6%

2.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,997 homes

1 in every 4,997 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.9%

Springfield, Massachusetts

Total housing units: 60,454

60,454 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.2%

3.2% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 7,336 homes

1 in every 7,336 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.8%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total housing units: 187,906

187,906 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.8%

2.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 3,916 homes

1 in every 3,916 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.0%

Orlando, Florida

Total housing units: 138,456

138,456 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.1%

2.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 6,481 homes

1 in every 6,481 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 6.0%

El Paso, Texas

Total housing units: 250,077

250,077 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 4.7%

4.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 6,424 homes

1 in every 6,424 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.4%

Syracuse, New York

Total housing units: 71,806

71,806 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.6%

2.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.2%

1.2% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 9,575 homes

1 in every 9,575 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 5.2%

Miami Beach, Florida

Total housing units: 65,746

65,746 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.4%

2.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 6,175 homes

1 in every 6,175 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 8.7%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total housing units: 691,653

691,653 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.8%

2.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 3,675 homes

1 in every 3,675 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.1%

Little Rock, Arkansas

Total housing units: 97,530

97,530 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.2%

3.2% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,141 homes

1 in every 8,141 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.1%

Brownsville, Texas

Total housing units: 59,943

59,943 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 5.7%

5.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 20,075 homes

1 in every 20,075 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.7%

Lafayette, Louisiana

Total housing units: 59,431

59,431 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.6%

3.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,467 homes

1 in every 5,467 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.4%

Mobile, Alabama

Total housing units: 92,545

92,545 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.9%

3.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.5%

1.5% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,799 homes

1 in every 8,799 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.8%

New Orleans, Louisiana

Total housing units: 192,236

192,236 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.6%

3.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.4%

1.4% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,173 homes

1 in every 5,173 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.9%

Augusta, Georgia

Total housing units: 87,800

87,800 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.3%

3.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 2,879 homes

1 in every 2,879 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.3%

Baltimore, Maryland

Total housing units: 293,877

293,877 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.6%

2.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 2,163 homes

1 in every 2,163 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.2%

Columbus, Georgia

Total housing units: 85,251

85,251 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.3%

3.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.4%

1.4% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,004 homes

1 in every 4,004 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.0%

Shreveport, Louisiana

Total housing units: 91,088

91,088 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.9%

3.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 3,156 homes

1 in every 3,156 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.1%

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total housing units: 94,480

94,480 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 3.0

3.0 % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.7%

1.7% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 5,020 homes

1 in every 5,020 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 3.9%

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Total housing units: 104,145

104,145 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 4.5%

4.5% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.7%

1.7% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 8,703 homes

1 in every 8,703 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.4%

Jackson, Mississippi

Total housing units: 75,146

75,146 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 4.6%

4.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.5%

1.5% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 4,465 homes

1 in every 4,465 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 2.5%

Macon, Georgia

Total housing units: 70,014

70,014 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 4.3%

4.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.9%

1.9% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 6,260 homes

1 in every 6,260 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 1.9%

Laredo, Texas

Total housing units: 80,365

80,365 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 8.7%

8.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.5%

1.5% Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 10,322 homes

1 in every 10,322 homes Homeowner vacancy rate %: 0.9%

Methodology: To find the 40 cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey. These four factors then were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities then were re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. All data were collected on and are up to date as of Oct. 8, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis