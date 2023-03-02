Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
GOBankingRates

40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

By Andrew Lisa,

14 days ago

The real estate market has been going strong the past few years, making many home sellers quite wealthy. But with mortgage interest rates climbing, home sales are slowing and anticipated to decrease further in 2023. That slowdown is more apparent in some cities than others, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.

See: 8 Places In California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Using data from sources that include the U.S. Census Bureau, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the 2020 American Community Survey and RealtyTrac, GOBankingRates identified the 40 cities most at risk for experiencing a widespread housing crisis. The study examined factors such as mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures and homeowner and rental vacancy rates.

All 40 are among the 200 largest cities in the country, but they aren't spread out equally across the nation. They are concentrated in 18 states, with only one state in the West. Read on to learn which cities could be poised to experience a housing crisis .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQIcy_0YPObyXr00

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total housing units: 34 8,809
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 46.56 %
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWmZr_0YPObyXr00

Aurora, Illinois

  • Total housing units: 65,128
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 77.65%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 0.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijnw4_0YPObyXr00

El Paso, Texas

  • Total housing units: 230,905
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.48%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSLcl_0YPObyXr00

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Total housing units: 106,970
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.4%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 83.33%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIMsl_0YPObyXr00

Akron, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 85,170
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.13%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6P2M_0YPObyXr00

Killeen, Texas

  • Total housing units: 54,840
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 11.90%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFvEr_0YPObyXr00

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Total housing units: 57,226
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.21%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsuO9_0YPObyXr00

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total housing units: 83,525
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 10.34%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abfHw_0YPObyXr00

Wilmington, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 53,830
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 84.56%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1 %
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UQE7_0YPObyXr00

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total housing units: 163,368
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 29.81%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQrxk_0YPObyXr00

Evansville, Indiana

  • Total housing units: 51,706
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.01%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AK4Lw_0YPObyXr00

Miami, Florida

  • Total housing units: 180,676
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 69.72%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgQva_0YPObyXr00

Gainesville, Florida

  • Total housing units: 51,180
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.28%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aokfI_0YPObyXr00

Rochester, New York

  • Total housing units: 88,006
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 78.72%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8ILe_0YPObyXr00

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Total housing units: 242,499
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.70%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szT3q_0YPObyXr00

New York, New York

  • Total housing units: 3,191,691
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.88%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rShPX_0YPObyXr00

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 85,091
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.54%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SRXZ_0YPObyXr00

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 174,920
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 65.05%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RS7Jg_0YPObyXr00

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Total housing units: 74,968
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 52.97%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 4.1 %
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ad3J0_0YPObyXr00

Orlando, Florida

  • Total housing units: 113,238
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 48.31%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 5.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q43io_0YPObyXr00

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 96,611
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 36.90%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGMfz_0YPObyXr00

Houston, Texas

  • Total housing units: 874,827
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 73.98%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzeyH_0YPObyXr00

Yonkers, New York

  • Total housing units: 75,864
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 86.75%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ng5W_0YPObyXr00

Mobile, Alabama

  • Total housing units: 78,089
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 24.03%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZP3MB_0YPObyXr00

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Total housing units: 613,125
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 59.27%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awq7e_0YPObyXr00

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 118,126
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.12%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWkPx_0YPObyXr00

Augusta, Georgia

  • Total housing units: 70,891
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 2 3.81%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRukq_0YPObyXr00

Macon, Georgia

  • Total housing units: 58,154
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.96 %
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDFpJ_0YPObyXr00

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Total housing units: 14 0,496
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 64.68%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwI0u_0YPObyXr00

Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 82,242
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9 %
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.67%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.7 %
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XfrA_0YPObyXr00

Newark, New Jersey

  • Total housing units: 102,195
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 74.96%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwPD9_0YPObyXr00

Rockford, Illinois

  • Total housing units: 62,011
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.26%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hG7t8_0YPObyXr00

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Total housing units: 56,804
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 79.75%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMv1i_0YPObyXr00

Montgomery, Alabama

  • Total housing units: 79,331
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 33.68%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37O9LA_0YPObyXr00

Toledo, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 119,215
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 93.16%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URkY0_0YPObyXr00

Dayton, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 58,748
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.02%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6 %
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhSww_0YPObyXr00

Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 50,252
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 23.77%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlcbG_0YPObyXr00

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 75,680
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 7.48%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkb12_0YPObyXr00

Syracuse, New York

  • Total housing units: 56,384
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.07%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzBp2_0YPObyXr00

Laredo, Texas

  • Total housing units: 72,328
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.07%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1%

Methodology: To find the 40 cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey. These four factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities were then re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict
Islandton, SC2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy