40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

The real estate market has been going strong the past few years, making many home sellers quite wealthy. But with mortgage interest rates climbing, home sales are slowing and anticipated to decrease further in 2023. That slowdown is more apparent in some cities than others, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.

Using data from sources that include the U.S. Census Bureau, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the 2020 American Community Survey and RealtyTrac, GOBankingRates identified the 40 cities most at risk for experiencing a widespread housing crisis. The study examined factors such as mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures and homeowner and rental vacancy rates.

All 40 are among the 200 largest cities in the country, but they aren't spread out equally across the nation. They are concentrated in 18 states, with only one state in the West. Read on to learn which cities could be poised to experience a housing crisis .

Jacksonville, Florida

Total housing units: 34 8,809

34 8,809 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 46.56 %

46.56 % Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%

Aurora, Illinois

Total housing units: 65,128

65,128 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 77.65%

77.65% Homeowner vacancy rate: 0.9%

El Paso, Texas

Total housing units: 230,905

230,905 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.48%

19.48% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

Anchorage, Alaska

Total housing units: 106,970

106,970 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.4%

0.4% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 83.33%

83.33% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%

Akron, Ohio

Total housing units: 85,170

85,170 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.13%

44.13% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%

Killeen, Texas

Total housing units: 54,840

54,840 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 11.90%

11.90% Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.9%

Charleston, South Carolina

Total housing units: 57,226

57,226 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.21%

44.21% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%

Little Rock, Arkansas

Total housing units: 83,525

83,525 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 10.34%

10.34% Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%

Wilmington, North Carolina

Total housing units: 53,830

53,830 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%

0.5% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 84.56%

84.56% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1 %

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total housing units: 163,368

163,368 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 29.81%

29.81% Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%

Evansville, Indiana

Total housing units: 51,706

51,706 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.01%

28.01% Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%

Miami, Florida

Total housing units: 180,676

180,676 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 69.72%

69.72% Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.2%

Gainesville, Florida

Total housing units: 51,180

51,180 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.28%

21.28% Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6%

Rochester, New York

Total housing units: 88,006

88,006 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%

0.5% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 78.72%

78.72% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%

Baltimore, Maryland

Total housing units: 242,499

242,499 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9

0.9 % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.70%

28.70% Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%

New York, New York

Total housing units: 3,191,691

3,191,691 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.88%

70.88% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Total housing units: 85,091

85,091 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.54%

19.54% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

Cleveland, Ohio

Total housing units: 174,920

174,920 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 65.05%

65.05% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Total housing units: 74,968

74,968 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 52.97%

52.97% Homeowner vacancy rate: 4.1 %

Orlando, Florida

Total housing units: 113,238

113,238 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%

0.5% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 48.31%

48.31% Homeowner vacancy rate: 5.0%

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Total housing units: 96,611

96,611 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 36.90%

36.90% Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%

Houston, Texas

Total housing units: 874,827

874,827 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 73.98%

73.98% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%

Yonkers, New York

Total housing units: 75,864

75,864 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 86.75%

86.75% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.2%

Mobile, Alabama

Total housing units: 78,089

78,089 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%

1.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 24.03%

24.03% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total housing units: 613,125

613,125 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 59.27%

59.27% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.5%

Greensboro, North Carolina

Total housing units: 118,126

118,126 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%

1.3% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.12%

49.12% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%

Augusta, Georgia

Total housing units: 70,891

70,891 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 2 3.81%

2 Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%

Macon, Georgia

Total housing units: 58,154

58,154 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.96 %

19.96 Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.7%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Total housing units: 14 0,496

14 0,496 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 64.68%

64.68% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total housing units: 82,242

82,242 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9 %

0.9 % % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.67%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.7 %

Newark, New Jersey

Total housing units: 102,195

102,195 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%

0.6% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 74.96%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.8%

Rockford, Illinois

Total housing units: 62,011

62,011 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%

1.2% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.26%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

Springfield, Massachusetts

Total housing units: 56,804

56,804 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 79.75%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.0%

Montgomery, Alabama

Total housing units: 79,331

79,331 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%

1.2% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 33.68%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%

Toledo, Ohio

Total housing units: 119,215

119,215 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 93.16%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%

Dayton, Ohio

Total housing units: 58,748

58,748 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%

0.9% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%

0.7% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.02%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6 %

Lafayette, Louisiana

Total housing units: 50,252

50,252 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%

1.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%

0.8% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 23.77%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%

Shreveport, Louisiana

Total housing units: 75,680

75,680 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%

1.4% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 7.48%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%

Syracuse, New York

Total housing units: 56,384

56,384 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%

1.0% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.07%

Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.2%

Laredo, Texas

Total housing units: 72,328

72,328 % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.1%

2.1% % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%

1.1% % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.07%

49.07% Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1%

Methodology: To find the 40 cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey. These four factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities were then re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis