Vermont town ponders future of old railroad station

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is trying to decide what to do with an old railroad station alongside what is now the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

The Danville Train Station Committee met recently and set a goal of envisioning, designing and funding a renewed purpose for the historic building that has served as the town recycling center since the mid-1990s.

The Caledonian Record reports the town is looking for ways to better incorporate the rail trail into the economic and cultural fabric of the town.