‘Slippery When Wet’: The Album That Changed Bon Jovi’s Lives
From their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi‘s climb to international superstardom was by no means meteoric, at least not for their first three years. Their self-titled debut album of 1984 reached No.43 in the US, producing two modest Hot 100 entries in “Runaway” and “She Don’t Know Me.” The second, 7800° Fahrenheit, peaked only six places higher than its predecessor, and generated two even more minor US chart singles in “Only Lonely” and “In And Out Of Love.”www.udiscovermusic.com
Comments / 0