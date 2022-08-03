ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter’s Dramatic Love Triangle: Everything We Know

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sT0V_0YOQNz9100

Disney drama! Us Weekly is breaking down Olivia Rodrigo ’s alleged feud with High School Musical: The Musical — The Series costar Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter , amid their music faceoff.

The Bizaardvark alum, 17, made headlines in January 2021 after releasing her debut single, “Driver’s License.” The hit song resonated with Rodrigo’s fans, including Taylor Swift , but it also caused some to think that it was about the rumored drama between her , Bassett, 20, and Carpenter, 21.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Rodrigo changed the lyrics from her 2020 teaser track from “brunette” to “blonde,” seemingly referencing the Girl Meets World alum in one verse.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” the Grace Stirs Up Success star sings, hinting at Carpenter’s hair color and the fact that she is three years older than her.

Rodrigo’s track came six months after Bassett released the song, “Anyone Else,” in July 2020, which appeared to be about her. “How am I supposed to think about anything else? / How am I to go on keeping this to myself? / I am done pretending I want anyone else / Anyone else, anyone else,” Bassett sings. He later confirmed that the track was written about falling for a friend who was unavailable.

In her song, Rodrigo, sings, “I just can’t imagine how you could be so OK now that I’m gone / Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me.”

Although the costars have never addressed whether they were ever romantically involved , fans believe that Rodrigo and Bassett were an item in 2020. The Stuck in the Middle alum, however, seemed to move on with Carpenter in June 2020, after the pair were spotted at a protest together in L.A.

Rodrigo has yet to identify who inspired her new track , but both Bassett and Carpenter have since dropped songs of their own, hinting that they are in fact the source of inspiration for “Driver’s License.”

Bassett’s January 2021 release, titled, “ Lie, Lie, Lie ,” came out on January 14, one week after Rodrigo’s song hit the airwaves.

“I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” the Oceanside, California, native wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them.”

He added: “It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

The following week, the Clouds actress shared what appeared to be her side of the story, in the January 22 release of “Skin.”

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life,” Carpenter sings at one point in the track. She later seemingly referenced Rodrigo’s title, with the lyric, “Don’t drive yourself insane."

Scroll down to see everything that has unfolded between the Disney Channel stars amid their alleged feud.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their 2nd Child Via Surrogate: ‘Thrilled to Expand Her Family’

The Kardashian clan’s newest addition! Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together via surrogate, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” the source tells Us. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.” Us reported in July that the Good American founder, 38, and NBA athlete, 31, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Triangle#Drama#Disney
Us Weekly

Big Brother 24’s Nicole Wants to ‘Rewatch’ Her Treatment of Taylor to Be ‘Able to Reflect’ After the Game: ‘I Can Grow From That’

Selective memory? Nicole Layog still seems to be processing how her treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale was perceived outside the house after being evicted from Big Brother 24 on Thursday, August 4. The private chef, 41, “felt confident” she had the votes to stay but she was evicted by a majority of the house, […]
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

181K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy