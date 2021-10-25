Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

Along with the rise in unemployment, the U.S. has seen a surge of people working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll, 62% of employed Americans say they have worked from home during the crisis. Despite the challenges of working from home, these Americans can consider themselves lucky to still have a paycheck coming in during these challenging times.

Even before the coronavirus struck, working remotely was a growing trend in the U.S. An analysis by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics found that the number of people working remotely had grown 44% over the past five years. It had grown 91% over the past 10 years.

That said, remote workers still made up just a small percentage of the overall workforce prior to the crisis that forced employees out of offices and into their homes. Only about 5% of the workforce was working remotely as of the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

However, that percentage varied greatly from state to state, GOBankingRates found. Using Census Bureau data, GOBankingRates identified what percentage of each state’s workforce worked from home. Then it ranked the states from the smallest to the largest percentage of remote workers, with the top state being the one with the largest share of its workforce made up of remote workers.

Most states in the West had a higher percentage of remote workers than the national average of 4.93%. States with a lower percentage of remote workers tended to be in the Midwest and South. In fact, the bottom six states all were in the South.

Now that working remotely has become the norm for more workers, many are reluctant to go back to work in an office. The Gallup poll found that 59% of workers who’ve been doing their jobs from home would like to continue to work remotely as much as possible. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, it will be interesting to see if states that already had a higher-than-average percentage of remote workers will witness that percentage rise even more.

See if your state is among those where remote work was more commonplace or a rarity. You might find yourself back in an office soon if you live in one of the states expected to bounce back quickly from the coronavirus .

Last updated: Oct. 25, 2021

50. Mississippi

Total number of workers: 1,215,697

1,215,697 Number of remote workers: 27,779

27,779 Number of non-remote workers: 1,187,918

1,187,918 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 2.29%

49. Louisiana

Total number of workers: 2,007,599

2,007,599 Number of remote workers: 60,290

60,290 Number of non-remote workers: 1,947,309

1,947,309 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.00%

48. Alabama

Total number of workers: 2,051,445

2,051,445 Number of remote workers: 66,881

66,881 Number of non-remote workers: 1,984,564

1,984,564 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.26%

47. West Virginia

Total number of workers: 727,792

727,792 Number of remote workers: 24,213

24,213 Number of non-remote workers: 703,579

703,579 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.33%

46. Arkansas

Total number of workers: 1,274,750

1,274,750 Number of remote workers: 43,457

43,457 Number of non-remote workers: 1,231,293

1,231,293 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.41%

45. Kentucky

Total number of workers: 1,929,677

1,929,677 Number of remote workers: 69,702

69,702 Number of non-remote workers: 1,859,975

1,859,975 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.61%

44. Indiana

Total number of workers: 3,107,072

3,107,072 Number of remote workers: 116,603

116,603 Number of non-remote workers: 2,990,469

2,990,469 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.75%

43. Michigan

Total number of workers: 4,504,994

4,504,994 Number of remote workers: 174,997

174,997 Number of non-remote workers: 4,329,997

4,329,997 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.88%

42. Nevada

Total number of workers: 1,351,950

1,351,950 Number of remote workers: 53,538

53,538 Number of non-remote workers: 1,298,412

1,298,412 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

41. Rhode Island

Total number of workers: 515,872

515,872 Number of remote workers: 20,430

20,430 Number of non-remote workers: 495,442

495,442 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

40. Oklahoma

Total number of workers: 1,748,344

1,748,344 Number of remote workers: 70,248

70,248 Number of non-remote workers: 1,678,096

1,678,096 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.02%

39. Ohio

Total number of workers: 5,442,764

5,442,764 Number of remote workers: 220,315

220,315 Number of non-remote workers: 5,222,449

5,222,449 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.05%

38. South Carolina

Total number of workers: 2,215,014

2,215,014 Number of remote workers: 91,900

91,900 Number of non-remote workers: 2,123,114

2,123,114 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.15%

37. New York

Total number of workers: 9,246,571

9,246,571 Number of remote workers: 389,169

389,169 Number of non-remote workers: 8,857,402

8,857,402 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.21%

36. Tennessee

Total number of workers: 3,003,226

3,003,226 Number of remote workers: 130,652

130,652 Number of non-remote workers: 2,872,574

2,872,574 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.35%

35. New Jersey

Total number of workers: 4,303,118

4,303,118 Number of remote workers: 188,430

188,430 Number of non-remote workers: 4,114,688

4,114,688 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.38%

34. Nebraska

Total number of workers: 980,914

980,914 Number of remote workers: 43,544

43,544 Number of non-remote workers: 937,370

937,370 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.44%

33. Kansas

Total number of workers: 1,422,992

1,422,992 Number of remote workers: 63,382

63,382 Number of non-remote workers: 1,359,610

1,359,610 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.45%

32. Wisconsin

Total number of workers: 2,920,388

2,920,388 Number of remote workers: 131,484

131,484 Number of non-remote workers: 2,788,904

2,788,904 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.50%

31. Pennsylvania

Total number of workers: 6,032,013

6,032,013 Number of remote workers: 280,424

280,424 Number of non-remote workers: 5,751,589

5,751,589 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.65%

30. Alaska

Total number of workers: 358,627

358,627 Number of remote workers: 16,731

16,731 Number of non-remote workers: 341,896

341,896 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.67%

29. Texas

Total number of workers: 12,842,820

12,842,820 Number of remote workers: 604,052

604,052 Number of non-remote workers: 12,238,768

12,238,768 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.70%

28. Maryland

Total number of workers: 3,021,967

3,021,967 Number of remote workers: 142,425

142,425 Number of non-remote workers: 2,879,542

2,879,542 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.71%

27. North Dakota

Total number of workers: 398,937

398,937 Number of remote workers: 18,923

18,923 Number of non-remote workers: 380,014

380,014 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.74%

26. Illinois

Total number of workers: 6,124,144

6,124,144 Number of remote workers: 290,729

290,729 Number of non-remote workers: 5,833,415

5,833,415 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

25. Iowa

Total number of workers: 1,583,271

1,583,271 Number of remote workers: 75,272

75,272 Number of non-remote workers: 1,507,999

1,507,999 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

24. Hawaii

Total number of workers: 700,228

700,228 Number of remote workers: 33,352

33,352 Number of non-remote workers: 666,876

666,876 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.76%

23. Missouri

Total number of workers: 2,855,663

2,855,663 Number of remote workers: 137,750

137,750 Number of non-remote workers: 2,717,913

2,717,913 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

22. New Mexico

Total number of workers: 880,271

880,271 Number of remote workers: 42,468

42,468 Number of non-remote workers: 837,803

837,803 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

21. Delaware

Total number of workers: 444,908

444,908 Number of remote workers: 21,633

21,633 Number of non-remote workers: 423,275

423,275 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.86%

20. Virginia

Total number of workers: 4,152,433

4,152,433 Number of remote workers: 207,721

207,721 Number of non-remote workers: 3,944,712

3,944,712 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.00%

19. Massachusetts

Total number of workers: 3,500,223

3,500,223 Number of remote workers: 176,034

176,034 Number of non-remote workers: 3,324,189

3,324,189 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.03%

18. Connecticut

Total number of workers: 1,780,653

1,780,653 Number of remote workers: 90,566

90,566 Number of non-remote workers: 1,690,087

1,690,087 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.09%

17. Wyoming

Total number of workers: 287,175

287,175 Number of remote workers: 14,851

14,851 Number of non-remote workers: 272,324

272,324 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.17%

16. North Carolina

Total number of workers: 4,660,377

4,660,377 Number of remote workers: 253,038

253,038 Number of non-remote workers: 4,407,339

4,407,339 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.43%

15. Georgia

Total number of workers: 4,667,378

4,667,378 Number of remote workers: 254,502

254,502 Number of non-remote workers: 4,412,876

4,412,876 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.45%

14. Minnesota

Total number of workers: 2,879,806

2,879,806 Number of remote workers: 162,940

162,940 Number of non-remote workers: 2,716,866

2,716,866 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.66%

13. California

Total number of workers: 17,904,213

17,904,213 Number of remote workers: 1,020,810

1,020,810 Number of non-remote workers: 16,883,403

16,883,403 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.70%

12. South Dakota

Total number of workers: 436,525

436,525 Number of remote workers: 25,056

25,056 Number of non-remote workers: 411,469

411,469 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.74%

11. Maine

Total number of workers: 651,799

651,799 Number of remote workers: 37,525

37,525 Number of non-remote workers: 614,274

614,274 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.76%

10. Florida

Total number of workers: 9,140,393

9,140,393 Number of remote workers: 534,519

534,519 Number of non-remote workers: 8,605,874

8,605,874 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.85%

9. Washington

Total number of workers: 3,485,339

3,485,339 Number of remote workers: 207,176

207,176 Number of non-remote workers: 3,278,163

3,278,163 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.94%

8. Arizona

Total number of workers: 3,008,707

3,008,707 Number of remote workers: 182,728

182,728 Number of non-remote workers: 2,825,979

2,825,979 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

7. Idaho

Total number of workers: 757,408

757,408 Number of remote workers: 46,006

46,006 Number of non-remote workers: 711,402

711,402 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

6. Utah

Total number of workers: 1,433,444

1,433,444 Number of remote workers: 88,266

88,266 Number of non-remote workers: 1,345,178

1,345,178 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.16%

5. New Hampshire

Total number of workers: 707,037

707,037 Number of remote workers: 45,262

45,262 Number of non-remote workers: 661,775

661,775 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.40%

4. Montana

Total number of workers: 499,849

499,849 Number of remote workers: 32,503

32,503 Number of non-remote workers: 467,346

467,346 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.50%

3. Oregon

Total number of workers: 1,895,393

1,895,393 Number of remote workers: 129,763

129,763 Number of non-remote workers: 1,765,630

1,765,630 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.85%

2. Vermont

Total number of workers: 321,624

321,624 Number of remote workers: 22,275

22,275 Number of non-remote workers: 299,349

299,349 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.93%

1. Colorado

Total number of workers: 2,822,072

2,822,072 Number of remote workers: 218,214

218,214 Number of non-remote workers: 2,603,858

2,603,858 Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 7.73%

Methodology: To find the states with the most remote workers, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey data on workers aged 16 and older. GOBankingRates pulled data on (1) the total number of workers who worked from home and (2) the total number of workers 16 and over in every state in order to calculate (3) the percent of each state's workforce that worked from home at the time of reporting. States were then ranked on factor No. 3, with the No. 1 state being the one with the largest share of its workforce comprised of remote workers, and No. 50 being the state with the smallest. GOBankingRates also provided the March 2020 unemployment rate in each state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as supplemental information.

