Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago

Along with the rise in unemployment, the U.S. has seen a surge of people working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll, 62% of employed Americans say they have worked from home during the crisis. Despite the challenges of working from home, these Americans can consider themselves lucky to still have a paycheck coming in during these challenging times.

Poll: How Do You Plan To Travel Over the Thanksgiving Holiday?

Even before the coronavirus struck, working remotely was a growing trend in the U.S. An analysis by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics found that the number of people working remotely had grown 44% over the past five years. It had grown 91% over the past 10 years.

That said, remote workers still made up just a small percentage of the overall workforce prior to the crisis that forced employees out of offices and into their homes. Only about 5% of the workforce was working remotely as of the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

However, that percentage varied greatly from state to state, GOBankingRates found. Using Census Bureau data, GOBankingRates identified what percentage of each state’s workforce worked from home. Then it ranked the states from the smallest to the largest percentage of remote workers, with the top state being the one with the largest share of its workforce made up of remote workers.

Most states in the West had a higher percentage of remote workers than the national average of 4.93%. States with a lower percentage of remote workers tended to be in the Midwest and South. In fact, the bottom six states all were in the South.

Now that working remotely has become the norm for more workers, many are reluctant to go back to work in an office. The Gallup poll found that 59% of workers who’ve been doing their jobs from home would like to continue to work remotely as much as possible. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, it will be interesting to see if states that already had a higher-than-average percentage of remote workers will witness that percentage rise even more.

See if your state is among those where remote work was more commonplace or a rarity. You might find yourself back in an office soon if you live in one of the states expected to bounce back quickly from the coronavirus .

Last updated: Oct. 25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF8HE_0YOHJdp400

50. Mississippi

  • Total number of workers: 1,215,697
  • Number of remote workers: 27,779
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,187,918
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 2.29%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12d0dt_0YOHJdp400

49. Louisiana

  • Total number of workers: 2,007,599
  • Number of remote workers: 60,290
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,947,309
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.00%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BltKy_0YOHJdp400

48. Alabama

  • Total number of workers: 2,051,445
  • Number of remote workers: 66,881
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,984,564
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCTnJ_0YOHJdp400

47. West Virginia

  • Total number of workers: 727,792
  • Number of remote workers: 24,213
  • Number of non-remote workers: 703,579
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.33%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1iSu_0YOHJdp400

46. Arkansas

  • Total number of workers: 1,274,750
  • Number of remote workers: 43,457
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,231,293
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.41%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kn0fh_0YOHJdp400

45. Kentucky

  • Total number of workers: 1,929,677
  • Number of remote workers: 69,702
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,859,975
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.61%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0rov_0YOHJdp400

44. Indiana

  • Total number of workers: 3,107,072
  • Number of remote workers: 116,603
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,990,469
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Qm5_0YOHJdp400

43. Michigan

  • Total number of workers: 4,504,994
  • Number of remote workers: 174,997
  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,329,997
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.88%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzjWw_0YOHJdp400

42. Nevada

  • Total number of workers: 1,351,950
  • Number of remote workers: 53,538
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,298,412
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXQnn_0YOHJdp400

41. Rhode Island

  • Total number of workers: 515,872
  • Number of remote workers: 20,430
  • Number of non-remote workers: 495,442
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL9vX_0YOHJdp400

40. Oklahoma

  • Total number of workers: 1,748,344
  • Number of remote workers: 70,248
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,678,096
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.02%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyzEL_0YOHJdp400

39. Ohio

  • Total number of workers: 5,442,764
  • Number of remote workers: 220,315
  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,222,449
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.05%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFlvI_0YOHJdp400

38. South Carolina

  • Total number of workers: 2,215,014
  • Number of remote workers: 91,900
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,123,114
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.15%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oiQ7_0YOHJdp400

37. New York

  • Total number of workers: 9,246,571
  • Number of remote workers: 389,169
  • Number of non-remote workers: 8,857,402
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfOVy_0YOHJdp400

36. Tennessee

  • Total number of workers: 3,003,226
  • Number of remote workers: 130,652
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,872,574
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.35%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjIhp_0YOHJdp400

35. New Jersey

  • Total number of workers: 4,303,118
  • Number of remote workers: 188,430
  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,114,688
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.38%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMPnS_0YOHJdp400

34. Nebraska

  • Total number of workers: 980,914
  • Number of remote workers: 43,544
  • Number of non-remote workers: 937,370
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.44%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAp1v_0YOHJdp400

33. Kansas

  • Total number of workers: 1,422,992
  • Number of remote workers: 63,382
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,359,610
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.45%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16f0U1_0YOHJdp400

32. Wisconsin

  • Total number of workers: 2,920,388
  • Number of remote workers: 131,484
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,788,904
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4g6s_0YOHJdp400

31. Pennsylvania

  • Total number of workers: 6,032,013
  • Number of remote workers: 280,424
  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,751,589
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.65%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0MPx_0YOHJdp400

30. Alaska

  • Total number of workers: 358,627
  • Number of remote workers: 16,731
  • Number of non-remote workers: 341,896
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.67%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kqsmc_0YOHJdp400

29. Texas

  • Total number of workers: 12,842,820
  • Number of remote workers: 604,052
  • Number of non-remote workers: 12,238,768
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.70%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKOqE_0YOHJdp400

28. Maryland

  • Total number of workers: 3,021,967
  • Number of remote workers: 142,425
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,879,542
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.71%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huFJX_0YOHJdp400

27. North Dakota

  • Total number of workers: 398,937
  • Number of remote workers: 18,923
  • Number of non-remote workers: 380,014
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.74%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suOW6_0YOHJdp400

26. Illinois

  • Total number of workers: 6,124,144
  • Number of remote workers: 290,729
  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,833,415
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNzl_0YOHJdp400

25. Iowa

  • Total number of workers: 1,583,271
  • Number of remote workers: 75,272
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,507,999
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtHhj_0YOHJdp400

24. Hawaii

  • Total number of workers: 700,228
  • Number of remote workers: 33,352
  • Number of non-remote workers: 666,876
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.76%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pODmJ_0YOHJdp400

23. Missouri

  • Total number of workers: 2,855,663
  • Number of remote workers: 137,750
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,717,913
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIMeu_0YOHJdp400

22. New Mexico

  • Total number of workers: 880,271
  • Number of remote workers: 42,468
  • Number of non-remote workers: 837,803
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuDsr_0YOHJdp400

21. Delaware

  • Total number of workers: 444,908
  • Number of remote workers: 21,633
  • Number of non-remote workers: 423,275
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.86%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5WA8_0YOHJdp400

20. Virginia

  • Total number of workers: 4,152,433
  • Number of remote workers: 207,721
  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,944,712
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNPzQ_0YOHJdp400

19. Massachusetts

  • Total number of workers: 3,500,223
  • Number of remote workers: 176,034
  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,324,189
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.03%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpK11_0YOHJdp400

18. Connecticut

  • Total number of workers: 1,780,653
  • Number of remote workers: 90,566
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,690,087
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.09%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VY8km_0YOHJdp400

17. Wyoming

  • Total number of workers: 287,175
  • Number of remote workers: 14,851
  • Number of non-remote workers: 272,324
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.17%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJiGR_0YOHJdp400

16. North Carolina

  • Total number of workers: 4,660,377
  • Number of remote workers: 253,038
  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,407,339
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.43%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hsIG_0YOHJdp400

15. Georgia

  • Total number of workers: 4,667,378
  • Number of remote workers: 254,502
  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,412,876
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.45%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1t7h_0YOHJdp400

14. Minnesota

  • Total number of workers: 2,879,806
  • Number of remote workers: 162,940
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,716,866
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.66%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2whH_0YOHJdp400

13. California

  • Total number of workers: 17,904,213
  • Number of remote workers: 1,020,810
  • Number of non-remote workers: 16,883,403
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.70%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjVm1_0YOHJdp400

12. South Dakota

  • Total number of workers: 436,525
  • Number of remote workers: 25,056
  • Number of non-remote workers: 411,469
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.74%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QKKC_0YOHJdp400

11. Maine

  • Total number of workers: 651,799
  • Number of remote workers: 37,525
  • Number of non-remote workers: 614,274
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.76%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWhmo_0YOHJdp400

10. Florida

  • Total number of workers: 9,140,393
  • Number of remote workers: 534,519
  • Number of non-remote workers: 8,605,874
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.85%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddBz1_0YOHJdp400

9. Washington

  • Total number of workers: 3,485,339
  • Number of remote workers: 207,176
  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,278,163
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.94%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGm8U_0YOHJdp400

8. Arizona

  • Total number of workers: 3,008,707
  • Number of remote workers: 182,728
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,825,979
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u2dw_0YOHJdp400

7. Idaho

  • Total number of workers: 757,408
  • Number of remote workers: 46,006
  • Number of non-remote workers: 711,402
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsaVA_0YOHJdp400

6. Utah

  • Total number of workers: 1,433,444
  • Number of remote workers: 88,266
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,345,178
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.16%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oi5WV_0YOHJdp400

5. New Hampshire

  • Total number of workers: 707,037
  • Number of remote workers: 45,262
  • Number of non-remote workers: 661,775
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.40%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmTnU_0YOHJdp400

4. Montana

  • Total number of workers: 499,849
  • Number of remote workers: 32,503
  • Number of non-remote workers: 467,346
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLBj9_0YOHJdp400

3. Oregon

  • Total number of workers: 1,895,393
  • Number of remote workers: 129,763
  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,765,630
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.85%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTpur_0YOHJdp400

2. Vermont

  • Total number of workers: 321,624
  • Number of remote workers: 22,275
  • Number of non-remote workers: 299,349
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.93%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh8hK_0YOHJdp400

1. Colorado

  • Total number of workers: 2,822,072
  • Number of remote workers: 218,214
  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,603,858
  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 7.73%
      Methodology: To find the states with the most remote workers, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey data on workers aged 16 and older. GOBankingRates pulled data on (1) the total number of workers who worked from home and (2) the total number of workers 16 and over in every state in order to calculate (3) the percent of each state's workforce that worked from home at the time of reporting. States were then ranked on factor No. 3, with the No. 1 state being the one with the largest share of its workforce comprised of remote workers, and No. 50 being the state with the smallest. GOBankingRates also provided the March 2020 unemployment rate in each state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as supplemental information.

      This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

