TV Series

Here's How to Watch 'Euphoria' For Free to See What Happens to Rue & Jules in Season 2

By Jenzia Burgos and Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibQJO_0YOG78z000

If you’re wondering how to watch Euphoria online for free , you’re not alone. The good news is that fans of the HBO series still have a few options to stream the show without breaking the bank. Up ahead, we’ll explain how to watch Euphoria for free—but first, let’s get into everything you know about the status of Euphoria’s next season.

Even before season 1 of Euphoria wrapped, HBO Max announced that the series would be picked up for a second season. But that was in July 2019, and fans of Zendaya’s Emmy-winning performance as recovering addict Rue Bennett eagerly awaited updates about when they could expect to see her again. Fast-forward to a year later, and news about Euphoria’s season 2 release date remained unclear after production on the series was halted due to the ongoing health crisis. By October 2020, however, HBO finally offered something for fans to look forward to: two Euphoria special episodes, set to air on HBO and HBO Max.



The first special episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” or “Part One: Rue,” had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max on December 4, 2020, and debuted on December 6 on HBO proper. Meanwhile, the second special episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob ,” or more simply, “Part Two: Jules,” premiered on January 22, 2021, exclusively on HBO Max ahead of its official HBO debut on January 24. The special saw the lens shift from Zendaya as Rue to Hunter Schafer as Jules over a Christmas holiday, as she reflected on her time with Rue before they parted ways.

A year later, on January 9, 2022, Euphoria premiered its much-awaited second season. In an interview with StyleCaster in April 2021, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, revealed that her character had a “crazy storyline” in season 2. “I can tease that, when you ask about season 2, my heart drops. In a you-guys-have-no-idea-what-you’re-going-to-watch way. Cassie really needs to get her shit together. I can’t say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can’t believe this is something coming out of someone’s mind.”

So how can one watch Euphoria online for free? Read on ahead for how to stream Euphoria season 2 to see how Rue and Jules’ storyline continues.

When does Euphoria come back?

Euphoria season 2 premieres on January 9, at 9 p.m. on HBO.

When does Euphoria air?

Euphoria season 2 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

How to watch Euphoria online

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max , which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)



How to watch Euphoria online for free

So how can one watch Euphoria online for free ? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Euphoria at no cost—even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

Watch Euphoria With Hulu’s HBO Max Free Trial



While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial . The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

Watch Euphoria With AT&T’s Free HBO Max Subscription



If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription . The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription . Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Euphoria cast?

The Euphoria cast includes Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on the show, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Storm Reid. Read on for the full Euphoria cast.

  • Zendaya as Rue Bennett
  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
  • Angus Cloud as Fezco
  • Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs
  • Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez
  • Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs
  • Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez
  • Nika King as Leslie Bennett
  • Storm Reid as Gia Bennett
  • Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn
  • Algee Smith as McKay
  • Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard
  • Colman Domingo as Ali

In an interview with StyleCaster in April 2021, Sweeney revealed that she almost didn’t audition for Euphoria . “What’s crazy—and this is going to sound really bad—is when I first got sent the audition, I was too nervous to go do it,” she said at the time. “I grew up in a smaller town with my family, who are a little more conservative, and I was like, ‘They’re going to kill me if I do something like this.’ The audition got sent again to me. I read it again, and I was like, ‘This is so incredible. How could I pass an opportunity like this?’ I’ll just really try to explain this to my mom one day. I put myself on tape. I didn’t even go in, and I ended up booking it off the tape.”

When she was offered the role, Sweeney also almost didn’t take it as she was also cast at the time in the Netflix show Chambers . “When I first received the audition, it was a pilot. It wasn’t even a picked-up series. So I was like, ‘I’ve never done a pilot before,’” she said. “Three days before, I booked a Netflix show. It was a straight-to-series. I would be a series regular, and I was really weighing my options. Do I go do a pilot for HBO on an incredible show but run the risk of not having a series? Or do I do a Netflix series that’s already picked up but my role is not as big? I had a personal conversation with [ Euphoria creator] Sam Levinson, and he just told me his vision and everything about what he sees and wants to achieve in the show. There was no way I could not be a part of this, so I signed on and here we are.”

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max . Here’s how to watch it for free .



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0YOG78z000

