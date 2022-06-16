Best heavy duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is clearly the top dog in the S21 series. It's the biggest, fastest, and best-equipped Galaxy you can buy. If you're going to spend top dollar on a top phone, then you probably want to do everything you can to protect your purchase. Following is a roundup of the best heavy-duty cases to cover your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Whether you prefer to wrap your S21 Ultra up like RoboCop or let some of its personality shine through, we've got a tough case to match your tough phone.

Pick the best heavy-duty case for your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Speck-tacular

Smartphone buyers have loved Speck cases for years, and one of the company's most popular offerings is the Presidio line. We love it because it's thin yet still very durable, offering protection from drops of up to 13 feet. Best of all, it discourages bacterial growth with Microban technology, and yet it's still easy to hold onto thanks to the groves on the back and sides.

Samsung Rugged Protective Case

Samsung shield

This rugged first-party case is not only tough, but it's relatively affordable compared to other cases in this class. You can choose from an industrial silver or utilitarian black, and as a bonus, you get a built-in kickstand. The back ridges help with the grip, as do the ribbed textured side rails.

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case

A proven protector

For the price, it's hard to find a more reliable heavy-duty case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra than the Vanguard from ArmadilloTek. Its dual-layer construction is certified at twice military drop-test standards, and it also includes a built-in kickstand. Despite all of that protection, it is still compatible with wireless charging and NFC payments.

Gear4 Denali Case

Peak performance

The Gear4 Denali provides reinforced protection in a slim package, thanks to the proprietary D30 reinforced backplate and frame. Not only can this case protect your S21 Ultra against drops of up to 16 feet, but it also protects against tiny microbes thanks to its RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment. The black case with orange highlights offers a subtle style, while the textured back makes the case more grippable.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

I-Spi a tough case

Spigen is well-known for making protective, minimalistic, and affordable cases, and the Tough Armor line checks all three boxes. It has all of the features you want from a tough phone case, including MIL-STD 810G drop protection, as well as a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing. All at a price that is half what many other premium protective cases charge.

Foluu Aluminum Metal Shockproof Case

Metal marvel

If you're looking for a phone case that is as unique as your Galaxy S21 Ultra, then look no further than the Foluu Aluminum Metal Shockproof case. Not only does it carry strong Iron Man vibes, but it is nearly indestructible, which means your phone is too. The best part is that even though this case is (mostly) metal, it still supports wireless charging and NFC.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

That's whatSUP

This durable yet slim case will guard your Galaxy S21 Ultra against drops up to 20 feet. It features a built-in kickstand and a rotatable holster attachment which lets you clip the case to your belt and move it for optimal comfort and convenience.

Samsung Clear Protective Case

Transparently tough

While you can undoubtedly find cheaper clear cases for the S21 Ultra, not many will offer the quality or protection of this first-party case from Samsung. In addition to the durable body, the raised ribbed sides provide added grip and protection, and the built-in lanyard holder means you can tether your S21 Ultra to something secure.

Otterbox Pop Symmetry Case

Keep holding on

Normally, we wouldn't put such an expensive option as our first choice, but the value proposition here allowed us to make an exception. Not only do you get a durable case from one of the premier durable case manufacturers, but you also get an official PopSocket built right in. This will help you not drop the large S21 Ultra, and it also acts as a fun fidget toy. Plus, the case body has an antimicrobial additive in the material to keep those nasty germs at bay.

UAG Monarch

Royally rugged

You can't really have a rugged case roundup without at least one entry from UAG, Urban Armor Gear. The company has a reputation for producing extreme-looking cases that offer extreme protection that meets twice the military drop standards. We're partial to this carbon fiber look, but you can find options in Black, Crimson, Ash, and Ice if those are more to your liking.

Encased Rebel Series

Hands-free

Rugged phone cases can bulk up your already massive Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you want all the benefits of a heavy-duty cover but don't want to lug a chunky phone around, the Encased Rebel Series is the perfect fit. It comes with a belt holster so you can clip it onto your waist instead of working your arms to death. Aside from the basic black option, it also comes in two beautiful purple and blue finishes.

Case-Mate Twinkle Case

Dazzling and durable

This jazzy number from Case-Mate sparkles like nobody's business and is unexpectedly tough. Case-Mate promises 10-foot drop protection for your precious Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when outfitted in this Twinkle case. You can also rest assured that it won't become a hub for germs as most phones do thanks to its built-in antimicrobial feature.

These are the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the premier smartphone in Samsung's 2021 S series, and it looks to be among the best Android phones for all of 2021. For the price and feature set, you get with this super-premium phone, you'll want to make sure that it is as protected as possible.

Our top pick for heavy-duty cases is the Speck Presidio2 Grip case. Not only do you get Speck quality protection, but the case has built-in grips on the sides and back — perfect for holding on to such a large device.

If you're looking for something a little more low-key that still offers maximum protection, you also can't go wrong with the minimalist Samsung Clear Protective case, which shows off the colors of your S21 Ultra while still offering strong support.

There are a ton of great cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and not all of them are built like a tank. Take a look at our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases for a more expansive view of your case options. Whatever you do, just be sure to protect that beautiful phone!