ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best heavy duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2022

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is clearly the top dog in the S21 series. It's the biggest, fastest, and best-equipped Galaxy you can buy. If you're going to spend top dollar on a top phone, then you probably want to do everything you can to protect your purchase. Following is a roundup of the best heavy-duty cases to cover your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Whether you prefer to wrap your S21 Ultra up like RoboCop or let some of its personality shine through, we've got a tough case to match your tough phone.

Pick the best heavy-duty case for your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNWZa_0YOFTqq300

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Speck-tacular

Smartphone buyers have loved Speck cases for years, and one of the company's most popular offerings is the Presidio line. We love it because it's thin yet still very durable, offering protection from drops of up to 13 feet. Best of all, it discourages bacterial growth with Microban technology, and yet it's still easy to hold onto thanks to the groves on the back and sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JD3UM_0YOFTqq300

Samsung Rugged Protective Case

Samsung shield

This rugged first-party case is not only tough, but it's relatively affordable compared to other cases in this class. You can choose from an industrial silver or utilitarian black, and as a bonus, you get a built-in kickstand. The back ridges help with the grip, as do the ribbed textured side rails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296UBG_0YOFTqq300

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case

A proven protector

For the price, it's hard to find a more reliable heavy-duty case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra than the Vanguard from ArmadilloTek. Its dual-layer construction is certified at twice military drop-test standards, and it also includes a built-in kickstand. Despite all of that protection, it is still compatible with wireless charging and NFC payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjQss_0YOFTqq300

Gear4 Denali Case

Peak performance

The Gear4 Denali provides reinforced protection in a slim package, thanks to the proprietary D30 reinforced backplate and frame. Not only can this case protect your S21 Ultra against drops of up to 16 feet, but it also protects against tiny microbes thanks to its RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment. The black case with orange highlights offers a subtle style, while the textured back makes the case more grippable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UWST_0YOFTqq300

Spigen Tough Armor Case

I-Spi a tough case

Spigen is well-known for making protective, minimalistic, and affordable cases, and the Tough Armor line checks all three boxes. It has all of the features you want from a tough phone case, including MIL-STD 810G drop protection, as well as a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing. All at a price that is half what many other premium protective cases charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty9Id_0YOFTqq300

Foluu Aluminum Metal Shockproof Case

Metal marvel

If you're looking for a phone case that is as unique as your Galaxy S21 Ultra, then look no further than the Foluu Aluminum Metal Shockproof case. Not only does it carry strong Iron Man vibes, but it is nearly indestructible, which means your phone is too. The best part is that even though this case is (mostly) metal, it still supports wireless charging and NFC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeuRV_0YOFTqq300

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

That's whatSUP

This durable yet slim case will guard your Galaxy S21 Ultra against drops up to 20 feet. It features a built-in kickstand and a rotatable holster attachment which lets you clip the case to your belt and move it for optimal comfort and convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa8IQ_0YOFTqq300

Samsung Clear Protective Case

Transparently tough

While you can undoubtedly find cheaper clear cases for the S21 Ultra, not many will offer the quality or protection of this first-party case from Samsung. In addition to the durable body, the raised ribbed sides provide added grip and protection, and the built-in lanyard holder means you can tether your S21 Ultra to something secure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IB9cv_0YOFTqq300

Otterbox Pop Symmetry Case

Keep holding on

Normally, we wouldn't put such an expensive option as our first choice, but the value proposition here allowed us to make an exception. Not only do you get a durable case from one of the premier durable case manufacturers, but you also get an official PopSocket built right in. This will help you not drop the large S21 Ultra, and it also acts as a fun fidget toy. Plus, the case body has an antimicrobial additive in the material to keep those nasty germs at bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XepBn_0YOFTqq300

UAG Monarch

Royally rugged

You can't really have a rugged case roundup without at least one entry from UAG, Urban Armor Gear. The company has a reputation for producing extreme-looking cases that offer extreme protection that meets twice the military drop standards. We're partial to this carbon fiber look, but you can find options in Black, Crimson, Ash, and Ice if those are more to your liking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zp6V_0YOFTqq300

Encased Rebel Series

Hands-free

Rugged phone cases can bulk up your already massive Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you want all the benefits of a heavy-duty cover but don't want to lug a chunky phone around, the Encased Rebel Series is the perfect fit. It comes with a belt holster so you can clip it onto your waist instead of working your arms to death. Aside from the basic black option, it also comes in two beautiful purple and blue finishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH3rx_0YOFTqq300

Case-Mate Twinkle Case

Dazzling and durable

This jazzy number from Case-Mate sparkles like nobody's business and is unexpectedly tough. Case-Mate promises 10-foot drop protection for your precious Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when outfitted in this Twinkle case. You can also rest assured that it won't become a hub for germs as most phones do thanks to its built-in antimicrobial feature.

These are the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the premier smartphone in Samsung's 2021 S series, and it looks to be among the best Android phones for all of 2021. For the price and feature set, you get with this super-premium phone, you'll want to make sure that it is as protected as possible.

Our top pick for heavy-duty cases is the Speck Presidio2 Grip case. Not only do you get Speck quality protection, but the case has built-in grips on the sides and back — perfect for holding on to such a large device.

If you're looking for something a little more low-key that still offers maximum protection, you also can't go wrong with the minimalist Samsung Clear Protective case, which shows off the colors of your S21 Ultra while still offering strong support.

There are a ton of great cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and not all of them are built like a tank. Take a look at our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases for a more expansive view of your case options. Whatever you do, just be sure to protect that beautiful phone!

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Why is my Samsung smart manager disabled

Are you asking to find out the reason or because you want to enable it again?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung A10 Pin required after factory reset

Yes, I went into the boot menu, not android, and Factory reset. I even wiped cache and performed another factory reset. The question was WHY did you factory reset.. But this is probably factory reset protection... you have to enter the old PIN or remove the phone from the original Google account in order to prove you didn't just steal someone's phone and factory resett it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Robocop#Microban
Android Central

Sony Xperia 1 IV - Android Auto Help

Hi there - I hope you can help. Android Auto does not work on my new Sony Xperia 1 IV. I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling the application, clearing memory and cache, resetting device and resetting the car multimedia head unit. Worked fine with previous handset - Samsung Galaxy ZFold3...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Super slow Tab A SM-T380

Thanks. I tried both of those but it's still the same. If all else fails and I get a new Galaxy tablet, will Smart Switch transfer all my apps to the new device? Media?. If you have an SD card inserted, try also unmounting the card (in Settings>Storage​) and removing it.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Third Party Launchers?

I guess I am one of the few that don't care for nova. I tried it a couple of times but always went back to Smart Launcher. What is it that you don't care for in Nova or is it that Smart Launcher has a feature that Nova doesn't for you?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Suddenly a forced signature

Any time I post now, it automatically adds a signature of sorts at the end of the post showing what device I posted with. I've noticed this for about a week, but I hadn't changed anything on my end. I always post via the AC Forums app, so not sure if it applies to posting via a browser. I checked both the app and the main website settings to see if a signature option was turned on, but I'm not finding anything. I have to edit every post after I make it so I can delete the signature. I'll leave it on this one so others see what I'm referring to.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Ghost icons on photos

Ugh, that sounds like burn-in. There's an easy way to be sure, zoom in any picture and if the ghost icons don't get bigger then it's definitely burn-in. This is a hardware issue with LED displays and unfortunately there's not much you can do to fix it. Exactly where I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

Hello From The Great White North

Hello and welcome to the forum. You can use a Bluetooth mouse with an Android box. Does it have a remote control?. Welcome to Android Central from sunny-for-now Ontario! Hope you enjoy yourself around the forums!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

What is this?

You don't say where you're seeing it. For all we know it's on the dash in your car. Without more info we can't be of much help. If you need additional help or have more questions or details to share, please join the site so you can reply in this thread. See this link for instructions on how to join Android Central.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

787
Followers
594
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy