ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Hartford’s Baby Album: Pics

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvKZQ_0YOCYpUe00

Hanging out with Hartford! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark became parents in January 2021 when their baby girl was born .

"Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned her little one’s Instagram debut at the time. "Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Katie Maloney commented on the social media upload: "Ahhh my little God Daughter !!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

More of Schroeder’s former costars commented on the slideshow, from Brittany Cartwright calling Hartford a “beautiful sweet angel” to her husband, Jax Taylor , pointing out how “sassy” the newborn looks.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the Next Level Basic author was pregnant with her first child . She and the commercial casting director tied the knot three months later in a backyard ceremony.

“I am so proud to be your wife,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host wrote via Instagram in September 2020, noting that they were still planning for an Italian wedding ceremony the following year. Clark adorably kissed her baby bump at the altar.

By December 2020, the Louisiana native was having a “hard” time with her pregnancy.

"I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” the former Bravo personality told her Instagram followers at the time. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

Schroeder went on to ask, "Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Keep scrolling to see the new mom raising her and the Florida native’s baby girl, from bottle feeding to napping.

Comments / 4

Related
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Says It’s ‘Messed Up’ Stassi Schroeder Disinvited the Cast From Her Wedding Via Email

The drama continues! Peter Madrigal weighed in on Stassi Schroeder’s wedding drama, revealing to Us Weekly that he too was disinvited. “Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’” Madrigal, 38, exclusively told Us on July 12, while hosting a dinner and cocktail-making experience on National Michelada Day with Clamato at L.A. hotspot Toca Madera. “[If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Jax Taylor
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Album#Pics#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’

All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy