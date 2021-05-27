10 best sewing machines that are beginner friendly

With large numbers of us looking for new hobbies, sales of sewing machines have sharply risen during the pandemic – 127 per cent at John Lewis & Partners alone. Thanks in part to the rising popularity of programmes like The Great British Sewing Bee , many people are discovering the therapeutic nature of crafting something.

Movements like Fashion Revolution are encouraging us to fight against the environmental and ethical impact of fast fashion too, while a growing number have been inspired to mend, alter and customise their clothes rather than buying new.

So, you’ve got your shears and fabric at the ready. But it’s easy to become completely overwhelmed by the variety of sewing machines on offer.

Where do you start? Too many features can be confusing for a beginner, so we would advise avoiding gimmicks you likely won’t use and choose a model that suits your particular needs. The essentials are a quality straight stitch, zig zag and buttonhole, plus the ability to change both the width and length of your stitches is helpful too. Beyond that, deciding on features depends on how much you are going to use the machine and what for.

A large selection of presser feet may be useful if you intend to sew clothing, as they provide you with the ability to install zips and buttons with ease, and they also aid you to achieve neat stitching. However, if you like the idea of quilting and making decorative items for the home, a large number of decorative stitches may have a greater appeal.

We would recommend looking out for a speed control function and a button to position your needle up or down, as both can help a lot with control and accuracy. Features like a knee lift are really only beneficial to those who sew a lot, but simple additions like a needle threader can make a beginner’s life a lot easier.

There are two main types of machine and this list covers both. If you’ve sewn a little in the past, selecting stitches using the dial of a mechanical sort might feel more familiar and straightforward, but computerised models can be very intuitive to use and often come with more options and a screen to show you which stitch style, width and length you are currently using.

We’d usually advise trying before you buy, but with current restrictions making that difficult, we’ve tested a variety of machines at various price points and enlisted the advice of some of the best home sewers in the business to bring you a shortlist of machines and their best features.

Bernette by Bernina B35 sewing machine

Singer Featherweight C240 sewing machine

John Lewis & Partners JL110 sewing machine

Brother LS14S sewing machine

Janome J3-24 sewing machine

Husqvarna viking emerald 118 sewing machine

Janome 780DC sewing machine

Singer 4411 heavy duty sewing machine

Brother FS130QC sewing machine

Pfaff Smarter 160s sewing machine

The verdict: Sewing machines for beginners