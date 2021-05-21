newsbreak-logo
Recipes

Easy Panelle (Sicilian Chickpea Fritters) Recipe

Vice
Vice
 1 day ago

Total time: 25 minutes, plus setting for at least 5 hours. bread, preferably traditional Sicilian bread, “Mafalda”, with some white sesame seeds, to serve. Place 5 cups|1.2 liters of cold water in a large saucepan. Sieve the chickpea flour in, whisking vigorously so as to avoid lumps, until the mixture thickens. Season with salt, then turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly and removing any foam that forms on the surface, until thick, about 8 to 9 minutes. Stir in the parsley, then remove from the heat and pour the mixture into a prepared loaf pan and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until set, at least 5 hours.

Vice

Vice

ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
#Panelle#Sicilian#Chickpea Fritters
