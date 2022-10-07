ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

By Allison Hache
 4 days ago
With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself by entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” Parton has a net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth: $650 Million

Parton made her fortune through an entertainment empire that she built with years of hard work. She has created more than 40 top-10 country albums and won nine Grammy awards — a testament to the popularity of her music. Her movies have also been popular at the box office. “9 to 5,” for example, was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1980 behind only “The Empire Strikes Back.”

She earned $10 million in the early 1990s from Whitney Houston’s cover of the song “I Will Always Love You.” Parton also owns several entertainment properties, including Dollywood, hotels and resorts and live-action shows.

  • Net Worth: $650 million
  • Date of Birth: Jan. 19, 1946
  • Primary Sources of Wealth: Singing, acting, businesses
  • Career Highlights: 25 No. 1 singles, 41 top-10 country albums, nine Grammy awards

Dolly Parton’s Career Timeline

Dolly Parton’s career started when she appeared on “The Cas Walker Show” at the age of nine. That performance led to a deal with Goldband Records. After graduating from high school, Dolly moved to Nashville and started working as a songwriter. Her first single as a country artist hit the No. 24 spot on the country chart.

Parton’s career got a boost when she started appearing on “The Porter Wagoner Show.” Porter helped her sign with Victor Records and became her producer and business partner. She scored a number one hit in 1973 with the song “Jolene,” but her biggest hit to date is Whitney Houston’s cover of the song “I Will Always Love You.” Houston’s version stayed at the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 14 weeks.

In addition to her successful recording career, Parton has worked as an actress; she had notable roles in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.”

Parton is also an accomplished author. She previously wrote the children’s book, “Coat of Many Colors” as well as a songbook on her life. On March 7, 2022, the book she co-authored with James Patterson, “Run, Rose, Run,” is set to release.

Dolly Parton’s Philanthropy

Parton is well-known for her philanthropy. Through her Dollywood Foundation, she supports initiatives like the Imagination Library and the Mountain Tough Recovery Team. In April 2020, she donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Team. The money helped fund COVID-19 vaccine trials and research into antibody therapies.

In addition to writing books, the country singer gives them away through her Imagination Library program. Since its inception in 1995, the nonprofit has gifted more than 172 million books worldwide to children from birth to kindergarten age. In October 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law expanding Parton’s program across the state so children under the age of five get a free book mailed to them every month.

Dolly Parton’s Real Estate

Dolly Parton and her husband purchased their Brentwood home in 1999 for $400,000. She also owns several entertainment properties besides Dollywood — these include the DreamMore Resort and Spa, Smoky Mountain Opry and cabins in the Smoky Mountains.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

Comments / 65

Bart Headrick
2021-02-02

As a Descendant of East Tennessee Ridge Runners for 250 years I love Dolly and am so proud of her!

Reply
7
