ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Much Is Eli Manning Worth?

By GOBankingRates Staff
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZD3U_0YNTAd0Q00

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retired from the National Football League in 2020 as the league’s highest-earning player, with an $18 million annual salary and career earnings of $252 million.

But that’s only a small fraction of the star athlete’s total net worth, which Celebrity Net Worth puts at $160 million. Where did his money come from, and how does he spend it?

  • Net worth: $160 million
  • Date of birth: Jan. 3, 1981
  • Primary sources of wealth: Sports
  • Career highlights: NFL’s highest-earning player, two Super Bowl wins

Also: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

Football Earnings and Endorsements

Manning signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the New York Giants in 2004 after turning down an offer from the San Diego Chargers. Leading the Giants to a Super Bowl victory in 2007, he signed another six-year contract in 2009, this one for $97.5 million — more than double the first. In 2019, he earned a hefty $17 million for one year.

His endorsements netted him another $8 million to $10 million per year throughout his NFL career. Manning has promoted brands such as Gatorade, Toyota, Kraft and Samsung.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

A Football Family

Manning comes from a football family. His father, Elisha Archibald “Archie” Manning III, was an NFL quarterback, as was his older brother, Peyton Manning. Eli surpassed Peyton as the highest-paid NFL quarterback, but Peyton’s net worth exceeds little brother Eli’s by about $100 million.

Some speculate that the younger Manning may have been overpaid by the Giants. Tom Brady, often considered the greatest quarterback of all time, has made less than $10 million more than Eli Manning despite his six Super Bowl rings and five more seasons of playing.

How He Spends It: Cars and Real Estate

In spite of his millions, Manning has a modest taste in cars. He drives a Toyota Sequoia and a hybrid Cadillac Escalade that he won at the Super Bowl.

How else does the star athlete spend his money? Manning married his college sweetheart, and the couple celebrated at an exclusive resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple has three daughters, which, as most parents know, is not inexpensive.

Manning also holds multiple properties, including a $4.7 million house in Summit, New Jersey, just a half-hour away from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford where the Giants play. He also has a 7,000-square-foot beach house in Quogue, an upscale Long Island community near The Hamptons. He purchased the property for $8.5 million in 2017.

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is Eli Manning Worth?

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend News

Aaron Rodgers made a pretty notable podcast appearance earlier this week. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback appeared on his friend's podcast and discussed a number of topics, including mental health and psychedelics. Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend, who goes by Blu, shared her reaction to the appearance on Instagram. “Changing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Endorsements Manning#The New York Giants#The San Diego Chargers
The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy