How Much Is Eli Manning Worth?

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retired from the National Football League in 2020 as the league’s highest-earning player, with an $18 million annual salary and career earnings of $252 million.

But that’s only a small fraction of the star athlete’s total net worth, which Celebrity Net Worth puts at $160 million. Where did his money come from, and how does he spend it?

Net worth: $160 million

$160 million Date of birth: Jan. 3, 1981

Jan. 3, 1981 Primary sources of wealth: Sports

Sports Career highlights: NFL’s highest-earning player, two Super Bowl wins

Also: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach

Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

Football Earnings and Endorsements

Manning signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the New York Giants in 2004 after turning down an offer from the San Diego Chargers. Leading the Giants to a Super Bowl victory in 2007, he signed another six-year contract in 2009, this one for $97.5 million — more than double the first. In 2019, he earned a hefty $17 million for one year.

His endorsements netted him another $8 million to $10 million per year throughout his NFL career. Manning has promoted brands such as Gatorade, Toyota, Kraft and Samsung.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

A Football Family

Manning comes from a football family. His father, Elisha Archibald “Archie” Manning III, was an NFL quarterback, as was his older brother, Peyton Manning. Eli surpassed Peyton as the highest-paid NFL quarterback, but Peyton’s net worth exceeds little brother Eli’s by about $100 million.

Some speculate that the younger Manning may have been overpaid by the Giants. Tom Brady, often considered the greatest quarterback of all time, has made less than $10 million more than Eli Manning despite his six Super Bowl rings and five more seasons of playing.

How He Spends It: Cars and Real Estate

In spite of his millions, Manning has a modest taste in cars. He drives a Toyota Sequoia and a hybrid Cadillac Escalade that he won at the Super Bowl.

How else does the star athlete spend his money? Manning married his college sweetheart, and the couple celebrated at an exclusive resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple has three daughters, which, as most parents know, is not inexpensive.

Manning also holds multiple properties, including a $4.7 million house in Summit, New Jersey, just a half-hour away from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford where the Giants play. He also has a 7,000-square-foot beach house in Quogue, an upscale Long Island community near The Hamptons. He purchased the property for $8.5 million in 2017.

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is Eli Manning Worth?