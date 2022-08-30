RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69

Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount.

Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99

Measuring ‎5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini , making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection above your bed.

But don’t let the projector’s size fool you: it creates a large 170-inch screen, which can be adjusted to fit just about any space. You also get 1080p resolution (full HD), which ensures clarity and detail — even if you’re not watching in total darkness.

Another great feature of the PVO projector is its connectivity. Thanks to HDMI, USB, and Micro USB ports, you can plug in streaming devices like a Roku or Chromecast, laptops, or your smartphone with an adapter. You could even connect an Xbox or PlayStation gaming console for big-screen gaming sessions.

To control the projector, you’ve got onboard buttons or a convenient remote (included). For power, you can plug the projector into an outlet or a power bank (say, while camping). It also has a small built-in speaker for audio, but audio plug-ins let you hook up external speakers for better sound quality.

With a 4.1-star rating (out of five) and over 4,500 reviews on Amazon, customers are very satisfied with the little projector. Users laud its ease-of-use with their power banks and streaming devices, as well as the impressive image quality (considering the projector’s tiny size).

Right now, the projector is discounted from its retail price of $99 to a very attractive $69.99. Be sure to snag one now, in case the price goes up.