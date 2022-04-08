RS Recommends: These Are the Best White Sneakers We’re Buying Right Now

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

White sneakers are here to stay. From pulled-together office outfits to casual weekend and travel looks, white sneakers have a place in just about every environment. In other words, the best white sneakers have become wardrobe and footwear staples, and there’s never been a better time to pick up a fresh pair.

Different pairs have meandered in and out of style, and only a select few have become bonafide classics. Below are some of the latter; sneakers that have endured over time, and deserve a place in everyone’s wardrobe.

The best white sneakers range from low-tops to high-tops, canvas to Italian leather, and athletic to casual. But despite their differences, any white sneaker will be just about the most versatile thing in your closet.

What Are the Best White Sneakers to Buy Right Now?

1. Cariuma OCA Low

We like these Cariumas for their canvas upper, vintage-inspired detailing, and a textured outsole, but we love them for their sustainability. The brand sources materials from ethical factories, makes sneakers that last longer (to reduce waste), and plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest with each pair of sneakers sold. With well-made durability, the sneakers work great for skating, cycling, and long walks (maybe down a beach trail), but they also look great with office attire and casual weekend fits.

Cariuma



Buy:

Cariuma OCA Low

at

$79



2. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers

High-top Converse Chuck Taylors (often called “Chucks”) have been around forever. They’re an iconic throwback, and this white variant is the most classic. The red-and-white highlights on the sole, plus the All Star logo on the ankle combine for an instantly recognizable pair of kicks that can be worn with jeans, tees, chinos, and even button-ups in the right setting.

Converse



Buy:

Converse Chuck Taylor High Top

at

$65



3. Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Channeling laid-back style really just requires a pair of Vans slip-ons. They feature a durable canvas upper and a simple sole that create one of the cleanest silhouettes in footwear. The sneakers look at home with anything you wear but the Vans slip-ons can also be rocked with button-ups and trim chinos. You can definitely get away with wearing them to the office, as long as you keep them clean.

Courtesy Zappos.com



Buy:

Vans Classic Slip-On

at

$54.95



4. Veja V-10 Sneakers

Veja has become one of our favorite sustainable sneaker brands in the world that also happens to make some of the most stylish shoes you can buy. This V-10 model, designed with Amazonian rubber from Brazil, is our top choice. It sports the simple Veja logo, a logo-stamped heel tab, and an off-white sole. They’re super wearable, classic, and versatile, no matter where you’re going.

Courtesy Zappos.com



Buy:

Men's Veja V-10 Sneakers

at

$150





Buy:

Women's Veja V-10 Sneakers

at

$150



5. Common Projects Achilles

The Common Projects Achilles are an upgraded version of throwback leather sneakers, integrating premium materials into a more modern, minimal silhouette. Add the now-recognizable gold serial numbers by the heel and you get a subtle, statement-making accessory. The Achilles’ minimalism makes them an ideal candidate for dressed-up sneakers (say, to the office), but they also pull together casual outfits including jeans, shorts, and even sweats.

Courtesy Mr. Porter



Buy:

Common Projects Achilles

at

$375



6. Allen Edmonds Courtside Sneakers

Another great luxury white sneaker is the Courtside from Allen Edmonds. The premium kicks use quality leather, including a comfortable leather liner. There’s zero branding to be seen on the outside of the shoes, drawing attention to the craftsmanship instead. Of all the best white sneakers, these are probably the most dressy and office-ready.

Courtesy Zappos.com



Buy:

Allen Edmonds Courtside Sneakers

at

$206.25



7. Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers

The predecessor to Adidas Stan Smith was the Adidas Robert Haillet, the first-ever leather tennis shoe. The shoes were renamed Stan Smiths in the Seventies when Adidas signed the shoe’s namesake. The Stans were ground-breaking back then, and recently lead the charge in the return of the white sneaker. And it’s easy to see why. The shoes are a classic through-and-through, featuring three perforated stripes down the sides, a green heel tab, and a no-frills overall design. Even though the Stan Smiths are now everywhere, they deserve a spot in your closet.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Men’s Adidas Originals Stan Smith $86.99

Buy: Women’s Adidas Originals Stan Smith $85.00

8. Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you’re looking for a streetstyle legend, go with the Air Force 1. The iconic sneakers feature a chunky, casual look that has attained the stamp of approval from both sneakerheads and fashionistas. Aside from their classic style, they’re also some of the most well-made shoes you’ll find (they’ve been our daily kicks for over three years and haven’t busted).

Courtesy Nike



Buy:

Nike Air Force 1

at

$100



9. Allbirds Tree Runners Sneakers

Allbirds has soared to fame with its ultra-comfortable, minimalist sneakers. They’re designed to be worn sockless with moisture-wicking, odor-minimizing material, such as eucalyptus tree fibers in the case of these Tree Runners. And the best part? You can throw them in the wash to easily clean and sanitize them. Allbirds also nails the minimalist sneaker style that we’re seeing everywhere right now, and in white, they’re some of the best everyday kicks around.

Courtesy Allbirds



Buy:

Men's Allbirds Tree Runners

at

$105





Buy:

Women's Allbirds Tree Runners

at

$105



10. Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 Sneakers

These Reebok Club Cs offer a great way to subtly introduce some Eighties style into your everyday wardrobe. The Club C 85s (the most recent iteration of the Club Cs) are nearly identical to the original Eighties model, which is a testament to the sneaker’s timelessness. They’re on the casual side, so we recommend wearing them on the weekends with jeans and your favorite vintage concert tee.

Courtesy Zappos.com



Buy:

Men's Reebok Club C 85

at

$74.95





Buy:

Women's Reebok Club C 85

at

$74.95



11. Nike Jordan 1 Mid Triple White Sneakers

The Jordan 1s have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple years (a pair of original Jordan 1s sold for $560,000 in 2020) and the throwback sneakers show no sign of slowing down. This Triple White iteration of the basketball shoe isn’t one of the grail-level Jordan 1s, but it makes a fantastic go-to white sneaker right now. The iconic silhouette and Jordan logo are still present, ensuring more than a few looks from in-the-know sneakerheads.

Courtesy StockX



Buy:

Nike Jordan 1 Mid Triple White

at

$102+

