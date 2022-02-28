ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Get Fit For Summer With This Full Portable Home Gym That Is On Sale For Under $130

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAvdh_0YMoqeSd00
Valerii/Adobe

Summer is right around the corner & if you’re looking to get in shape without leaving your house, look no further because this home gym is on sale for under $130!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting to the gym has been tough and if you’re looking to get fit in the new year, have no fear, because the BodyBoss 2.0 – Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands is currently 39% off the retail price of $179 so it can be all yours for just $109.95, saving you a whopping $69. The set comes with all of the tools you need to get a great workout in and it doesn’t take up too much space. You have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing price because the deal won’t last forever!

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 – Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands here for $109.95.

This portable gym allows you to participate in all different workouts from your upper body to lower body, (which usually requires a ton of equipment), in just one easy to use product. The tool is super lightweight and compact so it’s easy to fold up and store away when you’re done using it. Included in the kit are the Fold Up VectorFit Platform and a set of cloth-covered resistance bands. Attach the bands to the platform and from there you can use the handles, collapsable workout bar, or the wrist/ankle straps, and you can partake in over 300 amazing workouts.

There’s a reason why over 5,000 people swear by this portable gym and it’s because it actually works. One happy customer gushed, “Purchased this over a week ago and love it! I have already completed many workouts using this product. I love the versatility of it. I can work my all my muscle group and adjust resistance to work for my strength. I originally bought it because of the squat bar! I wanted to be able to do squats at home and was looking at squat racks but HATED that they took up so much space not to mention they were pricey. I saw this and the price was right! The grips on the product are comfortable. It comes with many accessories as well. I have bought countless home gym products and I love the fact that I only need this (although if you have an inclined bench you can even do chest exercises)! I would 100% recommend this to anyone looking to work out at home and doesn’t want to spend a fortune or is limited on space.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lil Bo Weep: 5 things To Know About The YouTube Star Dead At 22

A young rising star of the social media music scene has died. Lil Bo Weep, the Australian singer, born as Winona Brooks, passed away at age 22. Here’s what we know. Lil Bo Weep (née Winona Brooks) died Thursday, Mar. 3, according to a Facebook statement made by her father, Matthew Schofield. “This weekend, we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote. “She fought hard against her demons as we all did side-by-side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again, but she could not fight anymore, and we lost her.”
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Skip the Gym With This Outdoor Fitness Gear You Can Use Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a fitness fanatic, you probably spent the past couple of years mastering the art of the outdoor workout. Most gyms have reopened in some capacity since those tough, uncertain times a couple years back, but the outdoor workout remains an exercise staple for many reasons. Without a gym membership fee or the need to purchase expensive gear, outdoor workouts are more cost-effective. There’s also a fun challenge that comes with exercising outdoors,...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squats#No Fear
Shropshire Star

Independent gyms and fitness clubs fighting back across Shropshire

Independent gyms and fitness clubs across the region are now fighting back following the difficulties of the Covid crisis. When the pandemic took hold, such businesses suffered damaging breaks in trade. However, as more and more people are now feeling confident to return to the gym, they're building back and working hard to help people get or stay in shape once again.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Get Ready For Summer With This Countertop Ice Maker That's On Sale For a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re a little bit obsessed with making sure we stay hydrated at all times — our water bottle collection can attest to that (although at least now it’s nice and organized). So when warm weather rolls around and we’re sweating profusely more often than not, we always like to have a massive bottle of iced water on hand. But our puny ice trays can’t always keep up with the task. That’s why we’ve...
SHOPPING
NWI.com

FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only. Polar Bear 5K. FEBRUARY 26, 9 a.m. Rogers Lakewood Park, 5501 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com....
VALPARAISO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Workouts
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In 2 Sparkly Mini Dresses & Performs ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ At ACM Awards – Photos

Carrie Underwood absolutely stole the show at the 2022 ACM Awards when she rocked this skintight silver mini dress with a plunging neckline. Carrie Underwood never ceases to amaze us on the red carpet and she slayed the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 38-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure when she wore a halterneck silver sequin mini dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Epic ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance At ACMs

The singer and talk show host stunned in a black dress while paying tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACMs, with a stripped down version of the hit song. Kelly Clarkson, 39, looked absolutely radiant at the 2022 Academy of Country Music awards on Monday March 7. The “Since U Been Gone” singer took part in a tribute to Dolly Parton, 76, by singing the country icon’s classic ballad “I Will Always Love You.” The American Idol alum delivered a soulful rendition of the song, while rocking a simple black dress and dazzling earrings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pine Looks Unrecognizable With Long Grey Beard While Out Getting Coffee — Photos

Chris Pine went from having short brown hair and little-to-no stubble to rocking a long grey beard and a head full of grey hair. Chris Pine, 41, has gone total silver fox sporting his completely different look as he stepped out to grab some coffee on Monday, March 7. The Wonder Woman 1984 actor looked unrecognizable with not only a full head of long grey hair but a long grey beard to go with. He donned a black hoodie and workout pants as he crossed the street with a coffee cup in hand.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Sizzles In Fierce Red Dress & Black Latex Pants At ACMs

Gabby Barrett looked like a boss as she arrived at the ACM Awards. The hostess’ red and black look was bold and beautiful. Gabby Barrett, 22, took a daring approach to fashion while arriving for the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday, Mar. 7. The songstress was dressed to impress in a dramatic black and red ensemble at the affair, which she was hosting with the one-and-only Dolly Parton, and fellow country favorite Jimmie Allen.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jimmie Allen Tells Dolly Parton, 75, She Looks ‘Like A Playboy Bunny’ During Their ACMs Opening

The country star complimented his co-host’s outfit, as they kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards together. How could you not be amazed by Dolly Parton? Jimmie Allen, 36, was extremely complimentary to the 75-year-old country icon during their opening to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7. As Dolly rocked her silver sequin-jumpsuit, Jimmie let her know just how great she looked. “You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy