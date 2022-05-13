ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plastic Surgery? The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Transformations Over the Years

By Life & Style Magazine
By Life & Style Magazine
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Who’s that girl? Whether or not they admit to going under the knife, the Kardashian-Jenner clan can't deny that their looks have drastically changed over the years.

See How Much the Kardashians Have Changed Since Season 1 of 'KUWTK'

"The Kardashian-Jenner family does both surgical and nonsurgical interventions to enhance their beauty. For the women, their noses have been refined with a rhinoplasty to be balanced and in proportion with the rest of their face," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe, who has never treated the family personally, previously told Life & Style . "Their cheekbones have also been augmented with dermal filler injections to give more angularity to the face. Their lips have also been augmented with dermal fillers. Their skin is clear, wrinkle-free, and glowing. This is most likely achieved with microneedling, IPL, and chemical peels."

When asked if their looks are over-the-top, Dr. Rowe shared, "Some of the family members look like a more rested version of themselves, while others look unrecognizable. All surgical and nonsurgical interventions should make you look and feel like a better version of yourself and not like someone completely different. The family should continue to take care of their skin by keeping up with Botox injections, and collagen production treatments such as Ultherapy."

The most noticeable transformation since the family rose to reality TV stardom has been Khloé Kardashian ’s ever-changing look. In May 2020, the Good American cofounder shocked her social media followers with a new hairdo that framed her face in a different way — and almost made her look like someone else. Weeks later, Khloe clapped back when fans wondered why she always looks “so different” in her Instagram uploads.

“My weekly face transplant clearly,” the Revenge Body host quipped. Months later, she revealed in a telling interview with Elle that questions about her looks don’t “affect” her. “At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, ‘What in the world?’ … And now I really don’t care,” she said in October 2020.

40 and Flirty! Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Best Bikini Moments

Khloé isn’t the only sister who’s sparked rumors of plastic surgery. Kylie Jenner also caused a stir when she revealed her fuller lips at 17 years old. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder denied getting fillers for years despite fans’ speculations. She later confirmed the rumors, opening up about her decision to alter her appearance during the KUWTK reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrJ0l_0YMbZLZO00 “I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses, and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” the billionaire said. “From then on, I felt unkissable.”

She also touched on her insecurity during an episode of KUWTK in 2017. “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips,” the beauty mogul said. “And then finally, I was like, this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Kim Kardashian has also denied getting plastic surgery despite long-standing rumors of her having had butt implants, face lifts and nose jobs. “I never had my nose done,” Kim said to People in February 2019. “Everyone thought I did, and I said, ‘Wait until I have kids,’ because your real features come out,” she later wrote on Twitter.

Kendall Jenner, for her part, had fans questioning if she'd gotten work done on her lips after a photo taken with sister Kylie was shared on the internet. After the model received backlash for her new look, her younger sister came to her defense.

"You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections," Kylie said in 2017. "I'm sorry, Kendall."

At the time, Kendall was quick to dispel the speculation. "We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing," she explained on her blog . "I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty."

She continued, "All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY."

Despite the rumors, Kendall assured fans that she did not have any type of cosmetic surgery. But, what about the rest of the family ? Click through to see Kim, Khloé and the rest of the gang transform over time!

Comments / 2

