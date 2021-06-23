Cancel
Quiz: Do You Have What It Takes To Start a Business?

Whether you aim to embark on a brand new business idea, open your own tiny shopping spot or have dreams to go full "Wolf of Wall Street," starting your own business isn't for the faint of heart. Aside from picking out a name and location, keeping a small business afloat -- as well as keeping your sanity -- can sometimes be daunting for even experienced entrepreneurs like artificial intelligence expert and former Google employee Gurjeet Singh.

Take this quiz to see if you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Last updated: June 17, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT5Qn_0YMZ9UZo00

What percentage of independent business owners do NOT have a four-year degree?

a) 5%
b) 99%
c) 17%
d) 56%

It might be hard to believe, but some of today's richest entrepreneurs , business owners, co-founders and more don't have college degrees. But how high -- or low -- is that percentage? Click through to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfyGP_0YMZ9UZo00

Answer: d) 56%

In case you've never rocked the cap and gown, don't fret -- a degree doesn't hold the door open when it comes to starting a business from the ground up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWt5u_0YMZ9UZo00

Which is NOT something you should determine during your competitive analysis?

a) Strengths and weaknesses of the competitors within your market
b) Employee benefits program
c) Barriers that can be developed to prevent competition from entering your market
d) Any weaknesses that can be exploited in the product development cycle

If you're thinking about starting a business, one of the first things you should do is a competitive analysis. Keep reading to find out what you shouldn't determine during this analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEHwO_0YMZ9UZo00

Answer: b) Employee benefits program

Although the perks are sweet -- and the top companies tend to offer them -- your bottom line should always come first, so don't let the little things break you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhPSW_0YMZ9UZo00

Which of the following is a common personality trait of entrepreneurs?

a) Vision
b) Sympathetic
c) Steadfast in their ways
d) Lucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJ2MX_0YMZ9UZo00

Answer: a) Vision

According to Forbes, the five personality traits of an entrepreneur are vision, passion, resilience, strong sense of self and flexibility.

To succeed when learning how to start a small business, you need to have a wild imagination -- and the ability to make it into a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apPUy_0YMZ9UZo00

Which of the following age groups do you fit into?

a) Under 30 years old
b) 30 to 49 years old
c) 50 to 69 years old
d) 70+ years old

Business owners come in all different ages. But, there is an average age for small-business owners -- can you guess what it is?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWFH1_0YMZ9UZo00

Answer: c) 50 to 69 years old

People 50 to 69 years old are in the average small-business owner age range. According to Experian, small-business owners have an average age of 50.3 years old.

When you hit 50, you've been around the block a few times -- which is great when it comes to owning your own business. You'll have enough experience working for others that you will know exactly what you don't want to do -- and how you aim to do it differently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMxr0_0YMZ9UZo00

What should be your biggest objective as a modern-day business owner?

a) Seeking investors
b) Positive work environment
c) Cash flow
d) Building an audience and/or following on social media

In this day and age, there are a lot of things to think about when starting a business, from social media and your work environment to investors and cash flow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYisk_0YMZ9UZo00

Answer: c) Cash flow

According to Entrepreneur.com, 82% of businesses fail because they experience cash flow problems.

Cash usually does rule everything around you when it comes to being an entrepreneur. Here's a piece of small business advice: Have a steady income flow to make your dreams feasible

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

