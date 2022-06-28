ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Sony headphones deals 06 2022: sales, bargains and low prices

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

The best Sony headphones deals are plentiful right now, which has led to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. To make buying quick and easy, we've listed the very best discounts on Sony's wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones below.

Sony makes some of the best headphones you can on the market right now, including fan favourites such as the 2021 WH-1000XM4 noise-cancellers and WF-1000XM4 buds. More recently, Sony has launched the LinkBuds and the WH-1000XM5 .

There are endless 'discounts' online but which are worth your time? Is cheap always cheerful? Read on for our pick of 2022's best Sony headphones deals...

Today's best Sony headphones deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKLn8_0YMEDSQ400

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £98 at Amazon (save £122)
The 2019 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. They've been trumped by the XM4, but at this ultra-low price, they're hard to ignore. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFGpJ_0YMEDSQ400

Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £271 at Amazon (save £69)
Here's cracking deal on the Award-winning XM4s. Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and brilliant noise-cancelling. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build and comfort are all superb. It's rare to see them going this cheap.
View the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTaYX_0YMEDSQ400

Sony Linkbuds £149 £139 at Amazon (save £10)
The ring-shaped LinkBuds offer an 'open air' experience, so you can carry on conversations without removing the buds. Detail levels are good and there's compatibility with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGyEn_0YMEDSQ400

Sony WF-C500 £90 £59 at Amazon (save £31)
Sony's sub-£100 noise-cancelling in-ears only recently hit the market, but they're already discounted! We like their compact and comfortable design, and their well-balanced sound. Total battery life is 20 hours. A bargain at this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk7jF_0YMEDSQ400

Sony WH-CH710N £130 £79 at Amazon (save £51)
Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVq1V_0YMEDSQ400

Sony MDR-EX650AP £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)
From sound to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of budget wired in-ears should be. They offer an open and expansive soundstage and one-button remote that will play nice with Android and iOS devices. No discount but still a bonafide bargain. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jzYf_0YMEDSQ400

Sony WH-CH510: £50 £34 at Amazon (save £16)
After some no-frills wireless headphones from a good quality brand? The WH-CH510 headphones could be perfect. We've not reviewed this model but they feature 30mm drivers and have a mic for hands-free calls and voice commands. Cheap as chips. View Deal

