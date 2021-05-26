newsbreak-logo
Best Destiny 2 Exotic weapons and armor in 2021

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExotics are the most powerful and unique items you can obtain in the Destiny 2 sandbox, and with them at your disposal, you'll be well equipped to take on the enemies of the Guardians (or Guardians like yourself in the Crucible). With that said, some Exotics are more powerful than others, and using the best ones will help you maximize your efficiency and effectiveness in battle, especially if you incorporate them into full character builds (check out my guide to the best Destiny 2 builds for more on that topic). Therefore, you should aim to get your hands on the best Exotic weapons and armor pieces as soon as you can. Here's a look at all of the best Exotics in Destiny 2 in 2021.

#Xbox One#Destiny 2#Heavy Weapon#Exotic Engrams#Xur#Offensive Weapons#Valuable Content#Beyond Light#Nightfalls#Divinity#Dps#Invaders#Monte Carlo Builds#Falling Star#Dodge#Best Exotic Weapons#Chest Armor#Powerful Weapons#Leg Armor#Random Exotic Drops
