CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: We're looking for young power players in the luxury industry

Events and media company Emerald X has acquired Colorado-based news company Marijuana Business Daily for $120 million, which includes the live business conference, MJBizCon. David Doft, chief financial officer at Emerald X, and Chris Walsh, CEO at MJBizDaily, joined Cheddar to talk about the deal and what it means for the growth of the legal cannabis industry. As cannabis becomes more mainstream, Walsh noted that part of the industry's growth will come from major corporations that now "feel more comfortable" conducting business with the industry.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO