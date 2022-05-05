ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best PS5 SSD in 2022 - increase your storage with these top performing drives

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best PS5 SSDs are those models which can vastly expand your storage in Sony's latest home console. If you want to match that of the system's inbuilt storage, you'll need to employ the prowess of a Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD. Fortunately, now that support has been well and truly established,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

How much storage does the PS5 have?

How much storage does the PS5 have, and how big is the PS5 hard drive when it comes to pure memory? The PS5 utilises an SSD drive for better and worse - it's a faster, more powerful drive than the standard HDD, but it's more expensive for the same amount of space. And on top of that, while it technically boasts a respectable 825GB of storage, game files are getting bigger and some of that space has to be taken up with the operating system - so it might be less than you'd think. Either way, it means that the 825GB number touted isn't the full picture of the available PS5 storage space. So here's everything you need to know about how much storage the PS5 has.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

How to download PS4 saves on PS5

To download your PS4 saves on PS5 is something you'll definitely want to do for games you're picking up on the new PlayStation 5 console. Who wants to lose all their progress and have to start again? Generally speaking, the majority of PS4 saves should leap over automatically to your PS5, though occasionally you might have to do it manually, depending on the situation. Just to muddy things a little further, the process you can use to do this is very different from downloading your saves on PS4, and you'll have to manage it all via the settings menu, not just interact with the game options directly. Don't worry though - we'll walk you through it concisely and clearly below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best gaming phones 2022

The best gaming phones combine not only the latest and greatest in mobile gaming technology, but also the cameras, battery lives, and software experiences to see you through everyday life to boot. These are often expensive devices, so you'll need to know they're covering a wide range of uses to get the best value. Gaming phones are appearing more and more these days, with bigger and better processors, displays, and cooling systems.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Devices#External Storage#Storage System#Ssd#Flash Drive
Distractify

Everything You Need to Download Any Mod for 'GTA V'

It's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, but we're still a few years out from the release of GTA VI. Understandably, no matter how into the current game you are, you're bound to get bored of it after a while. Thankfully, there are plenty of mods out there that can bring a new experience to the already much-loved game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to play PS4 games on PS5

Do PS4 games work on PS5? Yes, it's entirely possible to play PS4 games on your PS5, as PS5 backwards compatibility has been a priority for Sony in this particular console. It's also not a hard thing to do by any means, and the PlayStation 5 is also set up to access your existing games easily and painlessly - and the free PS5 upgrades that have been added to some PS4 games don't hurt.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Your passwords suck so hard that Google, Apple, & Microsoft are getting rid of them

In a joint effort to combat cyberattacks and online frauds, Google, Apple, and Microsoft joined an alliance for the FIDO standard to bring the passwordless future closer to all of the devices that we use throughout the day. All three technology giants announced their commitment to expand support for a “common passwordless sign-in standard that is created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.” In related news, we recently covered how you can delete your personal data from Google, and reclaim your privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
GamesRadar+

How to get the Halo Infinite Iratus Banished AI

The new Halo Infinite Iratus AI is a surprising addition to the game’s seasonal story, but you can also get him for yourself to use in multiplayer. He’s clearly going to be a pivotal character within Halo Infinite Season 2, so you’ve come to the right place to learn more about him. There’s also an Iratus-themed backdrop to unlock if you want to show more support for the Banished AI. We’ve got the details on how to unlock the Iratus AI in Halo Infinite, as well a bit about who this irate intelligence is.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GoldenEye multiplayer on four different screens is a LAN party of dreams

An educational charity has found a way to play multiplayer GoldenEye on N64 with each player on a separate screen. For you youngins out there, GoldenEye launched on N64 in 1997 before online multiplayer became commonplace on consoles, which means the only official way to play with friends is to hook up multiple controllers to the same console and use the same screen, split into as many smaller screens as there are players. But now, the Centre for Computing History has found a way to play on different screens, all from a single N64.
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

Best Spark Plugs

Although some drivers may not be aware, spark plugs are one of the most vital components in a vehicle. Great spark plug health translates to better overall performance and fuel efficiency, increasing the service life of your car. It is important, therefore, they are regularly checked and kept up to date to help avoid unwanted or costly repairs.
CARS
GamesRadar+

PS5 horizontal or vertical placement: How to switch PS5 between orientations

Knowing how to place your PS5 horizontal or vertical is an important bit of info considering that Sony's newest console is... big, to say the least, and managing how you want to display it can help you conserve space or just fit it more comfortably next to your TV. Before you do this, make sure you have the black plastic base - essential in either position - as well as a thin coin or screwdriver for turning... well, the screw that might be involved. It's important to do this properly to avoid So whether you've just been able to buy a PS5, or you're wondering how to switch PS5 between orientations, here's what you need to know to keep your new machine safe.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone leaked

Details have been leaked about a new smartphone from ZTE, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. Some photos of the handset have appeared online along with a range of specifications. The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone will come with a 6.81-inch OLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels.
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

This fan-made Metroid 64 project is a polygonal beauty

Metroid 64 never officially happened, but a nostalgic Samus fan is giving us a look at what it might've ended up looking like. Despite the success of Super Metroid on SNES, the series wouldn't produce follow-ups until 2002's Metroid Prime and Metroid Fusion, released on Gamecube and Game Boy Advance, respectively. Metroid director Yoshio Sakamoto explained in an old archived interview that he couldn't think of a good way to bring the series to N64 and even tried to outsource its development to a third-party developer, but was turned down.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fan recreates Portal using Unreal Engine 5

Portal's first level has been spectacularly recreated using Unreal Engine 5. Valve's clever mix of portal-based puzzles and dark humour made Portal an instant hit when it was released in 2007. Its sequel, Portal 2, is now a decade old, and despite the series' success, Valve has yet to deliver a third instalment. But one Portal fan has treated us a glimpse of what a Portal game could look like if it were made today.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 SSD / HDD support and additional PS5 storage explained

PS5 storage support is an important element when it comes to handling the PlayStation 5 and boosting your memory storage for more games, files, pictures... well, more of everything. With limited storage to work from, it's important to know how you can increase it with more SSD and HDD tech for greater console memory. Let's take a quick run through what exactly the score is after the latest system updates.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dell's 72 hour sale can score you an RTX gaming laptop from $699

Dell is well known for offering some stunning RTX gaming laptop deals during its sale events, and this week's 72-hour promotion is no different. We're seeing some fantastic prices on rigs featuring everything from a super budget RTX 3050 to a high-end RTX 3070, all at some particularly competitive prices. These discounts won't last forever, though, so if you spot a saving you like on the best gaming laptop for you we wouldn't recommend waiting too long.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy