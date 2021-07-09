50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

The side hustle is more than just a way to make extra cash to pay for the things you want. For many Americans, a second job is essential to having enough money to pay for necessities.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans need a side hustle just to cover basic expenses. These results suggest that plenty of people can’t get by on just one income. To find out where this problem is most pronounced, GOBankingRates evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify where Americans need at least one side hustle to cover their costs.

The study considered the per capita income -- which is the average income earned per person -- of each city. Then, it examined the average annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates added up those costs and then subtracted them from per capita income to determine whether there was a gap between income and cost of living. The study determined how many side hustles would be needed to cover that gap by considering the average income from a side hustle in the U.S., which is $12,609, according to The Hustle.

Plenty of cities with a high cost of living made it on this list of places where you need a side hustle to get by. However, several places where the cost of living is relatively low also made it on the list -- that’s because the per capita income in those cities is low. As a result, those people need to find ways to make extra money to cover bills.

Last updated: July 9, 2021

50. Houston

Per capita income: $30,547

$30,547 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192

$15,192 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71

$4,618.71 Annual utility cost: $3,817.54

$3,817.54 Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

$6,955.51 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,166.17

-$4,166.17 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

49. St. Paul, Minnesota

Per capita income: $28,535

$28,535 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,213.14

$14,213.14 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,323.27

$4,323.27 Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

$3,857.10 Annual transportation cost: $6,265.87

$6,265.87 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,253.79

-$4,253.79 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

48. Tampa, Florida

Per capita income: $32,869

$32,869 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,610

$17,610 Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

$4,565.02 Annual healthcare cost: $4,717.19

$4,717.19 Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

$3,809.63 Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

$6,443.21 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,276.04

-$4,276.04 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

47. Las Vegas

Per capita income: $27,650

$27,650 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,100.29

$12,100.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

$4,316.10 Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

$4,653.18 Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

$4,058.86 Annual transportation cost: $7,088.51

$7,088.51 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,566.93

-$4,566.93 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

46. Mesa, Arizona

Per capita income: $26,535

$26,535 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,463.43

$11,463.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

$4,244.98 Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

$5,002.78 Annual utility cost: $3,959.96

$3,959.96 Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21

$6,443.21 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,579.35

-$4,579.35 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

45. El Paso, Texas

Per capita income: $21,120

$21,120 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $8,535.43

$8,535.43 Annual grocery cost: $3,889.38

$3,889.38 Annual healthcare cost: $4,362.66

$4,362.66 Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

$3,841.28 Annual transportation cost: $5,300.38

$5,300.38 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,809.12

-$4,809.12 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

44. Norfolk, Virginia

Per capita income: $26,670

$26,670 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,209.43

$13,209.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,151.63

$4,151.63 Annual healthcare cost: $5,770.93

$5,770.93 Annual utility cost: $3,825.45

$3,825.45 Annual transportation cost: $4,724.03

$4,724.03 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,011.47

-$5,011.47 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Per capita income: $25,876

$25,876 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,796

$11,796 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,963.39

$4,963.39 Annual utility cost: $3,512.93

$3,512.93 Annual transportation cost: $6,492.47

$6,492.47 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,018.19

-$5,018.19 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

42. San Francisco

Per capita income: $59,508

$59,508 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $42,649.71

$42,649.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

$4,925.06 Annual healthcare cost: $4,579.32

$4,579.32 Annual utility cost: $3,857.10

$3,857.10 Annual transportation cost: $8,709.17

$8,709.17 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,212.36

-$5,212.36 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

41. Irving, Texas

Per capita income: $28,670

$28,670 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,777.14

$14,777.14 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

$4,653.18 Annual utility cost: $3,963.91

$3,963.91 Annual transportation cost: $6,512.17

$6,512.17 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,365.81

-$5,365.81 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

40. Nashville, Tennessee

Per capita income: $31,109

$31,109 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,568

$17,568 Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

$4,013.84 Annual healthcare cost: $5,288.38

$5,288.38 Annual utility cost: $3,928.31

$3,928.31 Annual transportation cost: $5,709.23

$5,709.23 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,398.75

-$5,398.75 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

39. San Antonio

Per capita income: $24,325

$24,325 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,802.86

$11,802.86 Annual grocery cost: $3,942.72

$3,942.72 Annual healthcare cost: $4,490.69

$4,490.69 Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

$3,754.24 Annual transportation cost: $5,758.49

$5,758.49 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,424

-$5,424 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

38. Memphis, Tennessee

Per capita income: $23,629

$23,629 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,497.14

$9,497.14 Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84

$4,013.84 Annual healthcare cost: $6,406.12

$6,406.12 Annual utility cost: $3,809.63

$3,809.63 Annual transportation cost: $5,418.60

$5,418.60 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,516.33

-$5,516.33 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

37. Jacksonville, Florida

Per capita income: $27,486

$27,486 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,132.57

$14,132.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

$4,298.32 Annual healthcare cost: $4,776.28

$4,776.28 Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

$4,066.77 Annual transportation cost: $5,773.27

$5,773.27 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,561.21

-$5,561.21 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

36. Paradise, Nevada

Per capita income: $25,605

$25,605 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,288

$12,288 Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

$4,316.10 Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

$4,653.18 Annual utility cost: $4,058.86

$4,058.86 Annual transportation cost: $6,847.14

$6,847.14 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,558.27

-$6,558.27 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

35. Phoenix

Per capita income: $26,528

$26,528 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,239.43

$13,239.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

$4,244.98 Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

$5,002.78 Annual utility cost: $4,027.21

$4,027.21 Annual transportation cost: $6,586.06

$6,586.06 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,572.46

-$6,572.46 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

34. New Orleans

Per capita income: $29,275

$29,275 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57

$16,328.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

$4,347.89 Annual utility cost: $3,453.59

$3,453.59 Annual transportation cost: $7,635.30

$7,635.30 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,619.76

-$6,619.76 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

33. San Diego

Per capita income: $37,112

$37,112 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $24,277.71

$24,277.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

$4,609.47 Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

$4,205.10 Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

$4,066.77 Annual transportation cost: $6,600.84

$6,600.84 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,647.88

-$6,647.88 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

32. Sacramento, California

Per capita income: $28,671

$28,671 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,067.14

$16,067.14 Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

$4,609.47 Annual healthcare cost: $4,436.52

$4,436.52 Annual utility cost: $3,892.70

$3,892.70 Annual transportation cost: $6,541.73

$6,541.73 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,876.56

-$6,876.56 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

31. Buffalo, New York

Per capita income: $22,294

$22,294 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,885.71

$10,885.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,222.75

$4,222.75 Annual healthcare cost: $4,367.59

$4,367.59 Annual utility cost: $4,236.88

$4,236.88 Annual transportation cost: $5,674.75

$5,674.75 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,093.68

-$7,093.68 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

30. Orlando, Florida

Per capita income: $28,117

$28,117 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,954.86

$15,954.86 Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32

$4,298.32 Annual healthcare cost: $4,820.60

$4,820.60 Annual utility cost: $4,046.99

$4,046.99 Annual transportation cost: $6,349.61

$6,349.61 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,353.37

-$7,353.37 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

29. Fresno, California

Per capita income: $21,286

$21,286 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,422.86

$10,422.86 Annual grocery cost: $4,360.55

$4,360.55 Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

$4,180.48 Annual utility cost: $4,446.54

$4,446.54 Annual transportation cost: $5,354.56

$5,354.56 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,478.98

-$7,478.98 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

28. Boston

Per capita income: $39,686

$39,686 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $26,297.14

$26,297.14 Annual grocery cost: $4,698.37

$4,698.37 Annual healthcare cost: $4,106.62

$4,106.62 Annual utility cost: $4,620.61

$4,620.61 Annual transportation cost: $7,472.74

$7,472.74 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,509.47

-$7,509.47 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

27. Chicago

Per capita income: $32,560

$32,560 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,791.43

$19,791.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,173.86

$4,173.86 Annual healthcare cost: $4,628.56

$4,628.56 Annual utility cost: $3,671.17

$3,671.17 Annual transportation cost: $7,871.75

$7,871.75 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,576.76

-$7,576.76 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

26. Glendale, Arizona

Per capita income: $23,496

$23,496 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,047.71

$11,047.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

$4,244.98 Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78

$5,002.78 Annual utility cost: $4,039.08

$4,039.08 Annual transportation cost: $6,768.32

$6,768.32 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,606.87

-$7,606.87 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

25. Milwaukee

Per capita income: $21,627

$21,627 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,281.43

$10,281.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

$4,031.62 Annual healthcare cost: $5,189.90

$5,189.90 Annual utility cost: $4,003.47

$4,003.47 Annual transportation cost: $5,783.12

$5,783.12 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,662.54

-$7,662.54 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

24. Aurora, Colorado

Per capita income: $27,077

$27,077 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,010.29

$15,010.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98

$4,244.98 Annual healthcare cost: $4,835.37

$4,835.37 Annual utility cost: $3,801.72

$3,801.72 Annual transportation cost: $6,965.36

$6,965.36 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,780.71

-$7,780.71 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

23. Cleveland

Per capita income: $18,844

$18,844 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,020

$10,020 Annual grocery cost: $4,133.85

$4,133.85 Annual healthcare cost: $4,052.45

$4,052.45 Annual utility cost: $3,754.24

$3,754.24 Annual transportation cost: $5,172.30

$5,172.30 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,288.85

-$8,288.85 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

22. Fort Worth, Texas

Per capita income: $27,191

$27,191 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,000.29

$16,000.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,766.43

$4,766.43 Annual utility cost: $3,975.78

$3,975.78 Annual transportation cost: $6,689.51

$6,689.51 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,370.41

-$8,370.41 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

21. Baltimore

Per capita income: $28,488

$28,488 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,604.57

$16,604.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,396.11

$4,396.11 Annual healthcare cost: $4,781.20

$4,781.20 Annual utility cost: $4,244.79

$4,244.79 Annual transportation cost: $7,123

$7,123 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,661.66

-$8,661.66 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

20. Garland, Texas

Per capita income: $23,164

$23,164 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,804.29

$13,804.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41

$4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

$4,653.18 Annual utility cost: $3,956

$3,956 Annual transportation cost: $6,950.59

$6,950.59 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,329.46

-$10,329.46 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

19. Stockton, California

Per capita income: $21,747

$21,747 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,780

$12,780 Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

$4,609.47 Annual healthcare cost: $4,727.04

$4,727.04 Annual utility cost: $4,308.08

$4,308.08 Annual transportation cost: $5,970.31

$5,970.31 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,647.90

-$10,647.90 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Per capita income: $21,499

$21,499 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,953.71

$11,953.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10

$4,316.10 Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18

$4,653.18 Annual utility cost: $4,086.55

$4,086.55 Annual transportation cost: $7,152.55

$7,152.55 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,663.09

-$10,663.09 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

17. Honolulu

Per capita income: $34,613

$34,613 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,738.57

$20,738.57 Annual grocery cost: $6,174.11

$6,174.11 Annual healthcare cost: $4,569.47

$4,569.47 Annual utility cost: $6,974.43

$6,974.43 Annual transportation cost: $7,024.48

$7,024.48 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,868.05

-$10,868.05 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

16. Laredo, Texas

Per capita income: $16,642

$16,642 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,078.29

$10,078.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,276.09

$4,276.09 Annual healthcare cost: $4,456.22

$4,456.22 Annual utility cost: $3,880.84

$3,880.84 Annual transportation cost: $5,551.60

$5,551.60 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,601.03

-$11,601.03 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

15. Long Beach, California

Per capita income: $29,586

$29,586 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,855.71

$19,855.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

$4,462.78 Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

$4,195.25 Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

$3,841.28 Annual transportation cost: $8,980.10

$8,980.10 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,749.12

-$11,749.12 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

14. San Jose, California

Per capita income: $40,275

$40,275 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $31,274.57

$31,274.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

$4,925.06 Annual healthcare cost: $4,613.79

$4,613.79 Annual utility cost: $3,829.41

$3,829.41 Annual transportation cost: $8,408.68

$8,408.68 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$12,776.51

-$12,776.51 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

13. Chula Vista, California

Per capita income: $27,591

$27,591 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,049.71

$21,049.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47

$4,609.47 Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10

$4,205.10 Annual utility cost: $4,066.77

$4,066.77 Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51

$6,955.51 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$13,295.56

-$13,295.56 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

12. Jersey City, New Jersey

Per capita income: $36,453

$36,453 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,800

$28,800 Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

$4,640.58 Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89

$4,347.89 Annual utility cost: $4,426.76

$4,426.76 Annual transportation cost: $8,901.28

$8,901.28 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$14,663.52

-$14,663.52 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

11. Riverside, California

Per capita income: $23,865

$23,865 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,230.57

$18,230.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

$4,462.78 Annual healthcare cost: $4,111.54

$4,111.54 Annual utility cost: $4,193.36

$4,193.36 Annual transportation cost: $8,216.57

$8,216.57 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,349.82

-$15,349.82 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

10. Detroit

Per capita income: $16,433

$16,433 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,828

$9,828 Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62

$4,031.62 Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48

$4,180.48 Annual utility cost: $3,548.53

$3,548.53 Annual transportation cost: $10,246.08

$10,246.08 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,401.70

-$15,401.70 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

9. Newark, New Jersey

Per capita income: $18,357

$18,357 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,168.57

$11,168.57 Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58

$4,640.58 Annual healthcare cost: $4,810.75

$4,810.75 Annual utility cost: $4,513.80

$4,513.80 Annual transportation cost: $8,960.39

$8,960.39 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,737.09

-$15,737.09 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

8. Philadelphia

Per capita income: $24,811

$24,811 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,291.43

$18,291.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,449.45

$4,449.45 Annual healthcare cost: $5,711.84

$5,711.84 Annual utility cost: $4,260.61

$4,260.61 Annual transportation cost: $7,999.82

$7,999.82 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,902.15

-$15,902.15 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

7. Anaheim, California

Per capita income: $26,185

$26,185 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $25,461.43

$25,461.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

$4,462.78 Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

$4,382.36 Annual utility cost: $3,853.14

$3,853.14 Annual transportation cost: $6,329.91

$6,329.91 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,304.62

-$18,304.62 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

6. Los Angeles

Per capita income: $31,563

$31,563 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,449.43

$28,449.43 Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

$4,462.78 Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25

$4,195.25 Annual utility cost: $3,706.77

$3,706.77 Annual transportation cost: $9,393.88

$9,393.88 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,645.11

-$18,645.11 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

5. New York

Per capita income: $35,761

$35,761 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,523.14

$28,523.14 Annual grocery cost: $5,098.42

$5,098.42 Annual healthcare cost: $4,973.24

$4,973.24 Annual utility cost: $5,953.78

$5,953.78 Annual transportation cost: $10,418.49

$10,418.49 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,206.07

-$19,206.07 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

4. Oakland, California

Per capita income: $37,256

$37,256 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $36,826.29

$36,826.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06

$4,925.06 Annual healthcare cost: $4,805.82

$4,805.82 Annual utility cost: $3,572.27

$3,572.27 Annual transportation cost: $6,487.54

$6,487.54 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,360.98

-$19,360.98 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

3. Miami

Per capita income: $25,067

$25,067 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $23,998.29

$23,998.29 Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

$4,565.02 Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

$4,884.61 Annual utility cost: $3,777.98

$3,777.98 Annual transportation cost: $8,359.42

$8,359.42 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,518.31

-$20,518.31 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

2. Hialeah, Florida

Per capita income: $15,343

$15,343 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,400

$14,400 Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02

$4,565.02 Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61

$4,884.61 Annual utility cost: $3,841.28

$3,841.28 Annual transportation cost: $8,191.94

$8,191.94 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,539.84

-$20,539.84 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

1. Santa Ana, California

Per capita income: $18,121

$18,121 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,127.71

$21,127.71 Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78

$4,462.78 Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36

$4,382.36 Annual utility cost: $3,872.92

$3,872.92 Annual transportation cost: $6,078.68

$6,078.68 Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$21,803.46

-$21,803.46 Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in the United States where you need a side hustle by analyzing the top 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were analyzed under the following criteria: (1) per capita income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; (2) average monthly and annual rent for a one-bedroom, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 data; and (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Expenditure Survey for the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors No. 2 and 3 were then combined to give each city its (4) total annual cost of living, which was then subtracted from each city’s per capita income to give (5) the difference between per capita income and total annual cost of living. If factor No. 5 was negative, then it was considered a city where a side hustle would be needed to get by, so GOBankingRates used the average income from a side hustle in the U.S. ($12,609, sourced from the Hustle’s "The Most Lucrative Side-Hustles") to determine (6) number of side hustles needed to get by. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Sept. 9, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By