50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

The side hustle is more than just a way to make extra cash to pay for the things you want. For many Americans, a second job is essential to having enough money to pay for necessities.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans need a side hustle just to cover basic expenses. These results suggest that plenty of people can’t get by on just one income. To find out where this problem is most pronounced, GOBankingRates evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify where Americans need at least one side hustle to cover their costs.

The study considered the per capita income -- which is the average income earned per person -- of each city. Then, it examined the average annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates added up those costs and then subtracted them from per capita income to determine whether there was a gap between income and cost of living. The study determined how many side hustles would be needed to cover that gap by considering the average income from a side hustle in the U.S., which is $12,609, according to The Hustle.

Plenty of cities with a high cost of living made it on this list of places where you need a side hustle to get by. However, several places where the cost of living is relatively low also made it on the list -- that’s because the per capita income in those cities is low. As a result, those people need to find ways to make extra money to cover bills.

Last updated: July 9, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Z8bd_0YLp3LFC00

50. Houston

  • Per capita income: $30,547
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71
  • Annual utility cost: $3,817.54
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,166.17
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyZFI_0YLp3LFC00

49. St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Per capita income: $28,535
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,213.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,323.27
  • Annual utility cost: $3,857.10
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,265.87
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,253.79
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZFw3_0YLp3LFC00

48. Tampa, Florida

  • Per capita income: $32,869
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,610
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,717.19
  • Annual utility cost: $3,809.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,276.04
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vFzM_0YLp3LFC00

47. Las Vegas

  • Per capita income: $27,650
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,100.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
  • Annual utility cost: $4,058.86
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,088.51
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,566.93
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e87By_0YLp3LFC00

46. Mesa, Arizona

  • Per capita income: $26,535
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,463.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
  • Annual utility cost: $3,959.96
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,443.21
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,579.35
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1jBO_0YLp3LFC00

45. El Paso, Texas

  • Per capita income: $21,120
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $8,535.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,889.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,362.66
  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,300.38
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$4,809.12
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YmSC_0YLp3LFC00

44. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Per capita income: $26,670
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,209.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,151.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,770.93
  • Annual utility cost: $3,825.45
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,724.03
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,011.47
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3Amw_0YLp3LFC00

43. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Per capita income: $25,876
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,796
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,963.39
  • Annual utility cost: $3,512.93
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,492.47
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,018.19
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9Rh5_0YLp3LFC00

42. San Francisco

  • Per capita income: $59,508
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $42,649.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,579.32
  • Annual utility cost: $3,857.10
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,709.17
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,212.36
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7Ee7_0YLp3LFC00

41. Irving, Texas

  • Per capita income: $28,670
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,777.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
  • Annual utility cost: $3,963.91
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,512.17
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,365.81
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1Nq9_0YLp3LFC00

40. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Per capita income: $31,109
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,568
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,288.38
  • Annual utility cost: $3,928.31
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,709.23
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,398.75
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp9zs_0YLp3LFC00

39. San Antonio

  • Per capita income: $24,325
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,802.86
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,942.72
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,490.69
  • Annual utility cost: $3,754.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,758.49
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,424
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4VTK_0YLp3LFC00

38. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Per capita income: $23,629
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,497.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,013.84
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,406.12
  • Annual utility cost: $3,809.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,418.60
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,516.33
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVxq8_0YLp3LFC00

37. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Per capita income: $27,486
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,132.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,776.28
  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,773.27
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$5,561.21
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZpIM_0YLp3LFC00

36. Paradise, Nevada

  • Per capita income: $25,605
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,288
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
  • Annual utility cost: $4,058.86
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,847.14
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,558.27
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRhEo_0YLp3LFC00

35. Phoenix

  • Per capita income: $26,528
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,239.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
  • Annual utility cost: $4,027.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,586.06
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,572.46
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOTSv_0YLp3LFC00

34. New Orleans

  • Per capita income: $29,275
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89
  • Annual utility cost: $3,453.59
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,635.30
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,619.76
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXpcl_0YLp3LFC00

33. San Diego

  • Per capita income: $37,112
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $24,277.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10
  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,600.84
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,647.88
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cbuoy_0YLp3LFC00

32. Sacramento, California

  • Per capita income: $28,671
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,067.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,436.52
  • Annual utility cost: $3,892.70
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,541.73
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$6,876.56
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PmMW_0YLp3LFC00

31. Buffalo, New York

  • Per capita income: $22,294
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,885.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,222.75
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,367.59
  • Annual utility cost: $4,236.88
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,674.75
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,093.68
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjMIK_0YLp3LFC00

30. Orlando, Florida

  • Per capita income: $28,117
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,954.86
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,298.32
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,820.60
  • Annual utility cost: $4,046.99
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,349.61
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,353.37
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awsfu_0YLp3LFC00

29. Fresno, California

  • Per capita income: $21,286
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,422.86
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,360.55
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48
  • Annual utility cost: $4,446.54
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,354.56
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,478.98
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRRux_0YLp3LFC00

28. Boston

  • Per capita income: $39,686
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $26,297.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,698.37
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,106.62
  • Annual utility cost: $4,620.61
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,472.74
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,509.47
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DES3h_0YLp3LFC00

27. Chicago

  • Per capita income: $32,560
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,791.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,173.86
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,628.56
  • Annual utility cost: $3,671.17
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,871.75
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,576.76
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYnAW_0YLp3LFC00

26. Glendale, Arizona

  • Per capita income: $23,496
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,047.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,002.78
  • Annual utility cost: $4,039.08
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,768.32
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,606.87
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMBlc_0YLp3LFC00

25. Milwaukee

  • Per capita income: $21,627
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,281.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,189.90
  • Annual utility cost: $4,003.47
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,783.12
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,662.54
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpEIY_0YLp3LFC00

24. Aurora, Colorado

  • Per capita income: $27,077
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,010.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,244.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,835.37
  • Annual utility cost: $3,801.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,965.36
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$7,780.71
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9mOq_0YLp3LFC00

23. Cleveland

  • Per capita income: $18,844
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,020
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,133.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,052.45
  • Annual utility cost: $3,754.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,172.30
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,288.85
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vORM7_0YLp3LFC00

22. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Per capita income: $27,191
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,000.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,766.43
  • Annual utility cost: $3,975.78
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,689.51
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,370.41
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzhHp_0YLp3LFC00

21. Baltimore

  • Per capita income: $28,488
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $16,604.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,396.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,781.20
  • Annual utility cost: $4,244.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,123
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$8,661.66
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gMn4_0YLp3LFC00

20. Garland, Texas

  • Per capita income: $23,164
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,804.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
  • Annual utility cost: $3,956
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,950.59
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,329.46
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GtUu_0YLp3LFC00

19. Stockton, California

  • Per capita income: $21,747
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $12,780
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,727.04
  • Annual utility cost: $4,308.08
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,970.31
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,647.90
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A53jO_0YLp3LFC00

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Per capita income: $21,499
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,953.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,316.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,653.18
  • Annual utility cost: $4,086.55
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,152.55
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,663.09
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1Jz7_0YLp3LFC00

17. Honolulu

  • Per capita income: $34,613
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,738.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $6,174.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,569.47
  • Annual utility cost: $6,974.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,024.48
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$10,868.05
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJzZ1_0YLp3LFC00

16. Laredo, Texas

  • Per capita income: $16,642
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $10,078.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,276.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,456.22
  • Annual utility cost: $3,880.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,551.60
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,601.03
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Toj3T_0YLp3LFC00

15. Long Beach, California

  • Per capita income: $29,586
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,855.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25
  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,980.10
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$11,749.12
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DcUd_0YLp3LFC00

14. San Jose, California

  • Per capita income: $40,275
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $31,274.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,613.79
  • Annual utility cost: $3,829.41
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,408.68
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$12,776.51
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a1Pe_0YLp3LFC00

13. Chula Vista, California

  • Per capita income: $27,591
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,049.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,609.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,205.10
  • Annual utility cost: $4,066.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$13,295.56
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bn5BN_0YLp3LFC00

12. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Per capita income: $36,453
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,800
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,347.89
  • Annual utility cost: $4,426.76
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,901.28
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$14,663.52
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211omi_0YLp3LFC00

11. Riverside, California

  • Per capita income: $23,865
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,230.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,111.54
  • Annual utility cost: $4,193.36
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,216.57
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,349.82
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnmMp_0YLp3LFC00

10. Detroit

  • Per capita income: $16,433
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $9,828
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,031.62
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,180.48
  • Annual utility cost: $3,548.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $10,246.08
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,401.70
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEifQ_0YLp3LFC00

9. Newark, New Jersey

  • Per capita income: $18,357
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,168.57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,640.58
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,810.75
  • Annual utility cost: $4,513.80
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,960.39
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,737.09
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VPqb_0YLp3LFC00

8. Philadelphia

  • Per capita income: $24,811
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $18,291.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,449.45
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,711.84
  • Annual utility cost: $4,260.61
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,999.82
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$15,902.15
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1bwZ_0YLp3LFC00

7. Anaheim, California

  • Per capita income: $26,185
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $25,461.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36
  • Annual utility cost: $3,853.14
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,329.91
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,304.62
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N30ZX_0YLp3LFC00

6. Los Angeles

  • Per capita income: $31,563
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,449.43
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,195.25
  • Annual utility cost: $3,706.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $9,393.88
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$18,645.11
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Izlqr_0YLp3LFC00

5. New York

  • Per capita income: $35,761
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $28,523.14
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,098.42
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,973.24
  • Annual utility cost: $5,953.78
  • Annual transportation cost: $10,418.49
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,206.07
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mb9l6_0YLp3LFC00

4. Oakland, California

  • Per capita income: $37,256
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $36,826.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,925.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,805.82
  • Annual utility cost: $3,572.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,487.54
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$19,360.98
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTFor_0YLp3LFC00

3. Miami

  • Per capita income: $25,067
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $23,998.29
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61
  • Annual utility cost: $3,777.98
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,359.42
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,518.31
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZncw_0YLp3LFC00

2. Hialeah, Florida

  • Per capita income: $15,343
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,400
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,565.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,884.61
  • Annual utility cost: $3,841.28
  • Annual transportation cost: $8,191.94
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$20,539.84
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbUWr_0YLp3LFC00

1. Santa Ana, California

  • Per capita income: $18,121
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,127.71
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,462.78
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,382.36
  • Annual utility cost: $3,872.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,078.68
  • Difference between per capita income and total costs: -$21,803.46
  • Number of side hustles needed to get by: 2
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in the United States where you need a side hustle by analyzing the top 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were analyzed under the following criteria: (1) per capita income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; (2) average monthly and annual rent for a one-bedroom, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 data; and (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Expenditure Survey for the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors No. 2 and 3 were then combined to give each city its (4) total annual cost of living, which was then subtracted from each city’s per capita income to give (5) the difference between per capita income and total annual cost of living. If factor No. 5 was negative, then it was considered a city where a side hustle would be needed to get by, so GOBankingRates used the average income from a side hustle in the U.S. ($12,609, sourced from the Hustle’s "The Most Lucrative Side-Hustles") to determine (6) number of side hustles needed to get by. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Sept. 9, 2019.

