The latest news about the public relations industry, from pay and hiring to growth areas
- The job of a PR expert is getting more complex as companies and public figures seek help navigating social issues.
- The industry is also growing with opportunities in areas like financial communications and data.
- Insider is tracking the news and trends in the industry, from hiring to growth areas to M&A.
The public relations industry is going through big changes as PR firms scramble to invest in data and measurement and meet demand of corporations facing increasing public scrutiny .
Agencies are pushing into areas like advertising, digital, and ecommerce . They're also taking advantage of booming areas like financial communications and diversity, equity, and inclusion, creating lucrative if high-pressure jobs .
Insider has been tracking these trends at some of the biggest PR firms, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Sard Verbinnen. Here's a roundup of our coverage on everything from hot practice areas, how to get hired, and industry pay.
Hiring, pay trends
The PR industry employed around 270,000 people in the US as of 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It employs people who work in-house at brands as well as agencies of all sizes.
The field remains high-paying and competitive, with opportunities in pharma, tech, and healthcare communications.
Read more:
- PR industry salaries revealed: How much top firms like Teneo, BCW, and FTI pay employees, from consultants to managing directors
- Here's a rundown of new perks and benefits public relations firms are offering, from big bonuses to extra vacation days
- Tough interview questions public relations execs can expect as social issues and politics become a bigger part of the job
- Why I quit PR agencies: 5 public relations pros share why they left and tips for former colleagues
- How to get a job at PR giant Edelman and what to expect if you land an interview, according to the company's recruiters
- Meet 12 top public relations recruiters to know right now
- What it takes to get high-paying jobs at strategic consulting firms like Finsbury and Kekst CNC, from handling tricky questions to nailing writing tests
People to know
Top PR chiefs play a big role in shaping public opinion by wrangling the press, tamping down crises, and promoting their employers.
The industry also demands new kinds of talent as clients seek new forms of measurement and help keeping up with trends like crypto and the metaverse.
Read more:
- The 23 most powerful fixers in PR in 2021
- Meet the 23 top executives at Edelman who are key to helping the world's biggest PR firm hit its $1 billion revenue goal
- Meet 20 rising stars in public relations at top brands and agencies like Netflix and Ketchum
- Meta just promoted Nick Clegg to a top policy role. Meet the 13 other execs working to repair the company's image.
- These are the top 15 financial public relations pros CEOs call when their companies are on fire
The industry is attracting investment
Private equity firms that used to view public relations as a volatile industry have been pouring money into them, drawn to their recurring revenues, diversified businesses, and cash flow.
PE is also awash in historic levels of capital because of low interest rates, and some of it's trickling down to PR.
Read more:
- Read the 9-slide deck that a tech firm used to raise $4.5 million to help companies like Google pitch journalists
- 13 investors that are making big bets on public relations firms
- A new Enero exec who's hunting for PR acquisitions revealed what she's looking for as it tries to grab share from holding companies like WPP and Omnicom
- 9 public relations companies are challenging the status quo and taking on giants like Edelman and BCW
Crisis work is growing for PR firms
Crisis and internal communications work is a growth area as expectations on CEOs grow to take stands on hot-button issues from civil rights to abortion.
A lucrative niche is strategic communications firms , which provide crisis, litigation, financial , and other high-stakes PR.
Read more:
- What went wrong at Disney: Insiders reveal weeks of 'internal strife and outrage' over CEO's messaging on Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill
- PR and advertising agencies are cutting Kremlin ties — here are 13 that helped Russian oligarchs and companies shape their public image
- Crypto and blockchain companies are snapping up public relations execs from Google, Twitter, and Edelman, as regulation looms
- With the Texas abortion law, CEOs face pressure on what to say on another hot-button social issue — but few have spoken out
- PR shops like Edelman bag millions as companies struggle with back to work mess
PR is pushing into advertising, consulting turf
PR firms are increasingly competing with advertising, consulting companies , and even law firms .
Agencies like Edelman and FleishmanHillard are pushing into creative services that traditionally have been the domain of ad agencies, while firms like BCW are pitching their consulting expertise to companies in crisis.
Read more:
- Brandwatch is acquiring an influencer marketing company to cash in on the rise of TikTok
- Check out the pitch deck that a PR tech company used to raise $50 million to extend its business beyond public relations
- The PR agency Vested just bought a digital marketing shop to meet surging demand from private equity firms, hedge funds, and cryptocurrency companies
- A consulting firm backed by mega-law firm Dentons is offering an unusual perk to lure top talent from public relations heavyweights like Edelman and FTI
- CEOs of PR firms like Edelman and BCW reveal why they're focused on winning business from advertising and consulting companies coming out of the pandemic .
- Public relations heavyweight Edelman has quietly built a 600-person creative team and says it's becoming a 'serious alternative' to ad agencies, winning clients like Ikea and Tazo
- Healthcare marketing giant W2O just snapped up two more companies as it seeks to take on consultancies like Accenture and Cognizant
PR is getting tech-savvy
CEOs increasingly want to know they're getting business results from their marketing spending, and that includes PR as well.
That's fueled a $4.5 billion communications software industry that helps PR firms do things like monitor news coverage and social media, provide accurate measurements, and identify influencers and journalists.
Read more:
- Read the pitch deck that a PR startup used to raise $10 million to help clients like Samsung and Google measure how their PR is working
- A new PR tech giant is plotting an expansion into the US to take on Cision and Meltwater
- Private equity firm Tritium Partners acquired an up-and-coming PR tech company to take on giants like Cision and Meltwater
- 11 tech firms that top companies like Coca-Cola and Samsung rely on to prove their PR works
- The top 27 software companies serving the public relations industry
- PR agencies are beefing up their data services to keep consulting firms like Deloitte and Accenture from eating their lunch
- PR giant MSL breaks down how it's using tech tools to prove its work drives results for clients like P&G and Cadillac
- Public relations giant Edelman is poaching execs from WPP, Google, and others to build a data analytics powerhouse
- Omnicom is boosting its data arm with a new tool to convince skeptics that PR can drive business results
