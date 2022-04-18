The latest news about the public relations industry, from pay and hiring to growth areas

Protestor in front of Facebook. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The job of a PR expert is getting more complex as companies and public figures seek help navigating social issues.

The industry is also growing with opportunities in areas like financial communications and data.

Insider is tracking the news and trends in the industry, from hiring to growth areas to M&A.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

The public relations industry is going through big changes as PR firms scramble to invest in data and measurement and meet demand of corporations facing increasing public scrutiny .

Agencies are pushing into areas like advertising, digital, and ecommerce . They're also taking advantage of booming areas like financial communications and diversity, equity, and inclusion, creating lucrative if high-pressure jobs .

Insider has been tracking these trends at some of the biggest PR firms, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Sard Verbinnen. Here's a roundup of our coverage on everything from hot practice areas, how to get hired, and industry pay.

Hiring, pay trends

The PR industry employed around 270,000 people in the US as of 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It employs people who work in-house at brands as well as agencies of all sizes.

The field remains high-paying and competitive, with opportunities in pharma, tech, and healthcare communications.

Read more:

People to know

Top PR chiefs play a big role in shaping public opinion by wrangling the press, tamping down crises, and promoting their employers.

The industry also demands new kinds of talent as clients seek new forms of measurement and help keeping up with trends like crypto and the metaverse.

Read more:

The industry is attracting investment

Private equity firms that used to view public relations as a volatile industry have been pouring money into them, drawn to their recurring revenues, diversified businesses, and cash flow.

PE is also awash in historic levels of capital because of low interest rates, and some of it's trickling down to PR.

Read more:

Crisis work is growing for PR firms

Crisis and internal communications work is a growth area as expectations on CEOs grow to take stands on hot-button issues from civil rights to abortion.

A lucrative niche is strategic communications firms , which provide crisis, litigation, financial , and other high-stakes PR.

Read more:

PR is pushing into advertising, consulting turf

PR firms are increasingly competing with advertising, consulting companies , and even law firms .

Agencies like Edelman and FleishmanHillard are pushing into creative services that traditionally have been the domain of ad agencies, while firms like BCW are pitching their consulting expertise to companies in crisis.

Read more:

PR is getting tech-savvy

CEOs increasingly want to know they're getting business results from their marketing spending, and that includes PR as well.

That's fueled a $4.5 billion communications software industry that helps PR firms do things like monitor news coverage and social media, provide accurate measurements, and identify influencers and journalists.

Read more: