Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Everything to know about the public relations industry, from pay and hiring to growth areas

By Business Insider
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sjmsw_0YLoqtSJ00
Expedia sought PR help to prepare for post-pandemic travel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • The PR business has been going through big changes as clients demand more proof of performance.
  • It's also been in demand as CEOs seek help communicating over return-to-office policies and social justice issues.
  • Here's a primer on the industry for people looking to grow their PR business or break into it.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories .

The public relations industry is going through big changes as PR firms invest in data and analytics to prove the value of their services to clients and fend off competition.

They're also expanding into areas like advertising, digital, and ecommerce services.

Some have begun rehiring and restoring pay cuts after making cutbacks in the pandemic and taking advantage of booming areas like financial communications and diversity, equity, and inclusion, creating lucrative if high-pressure jobs .

Insider has been tracking these trends at some of the largest PR firms including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Sard Verbinnen, and rounded up our coverage on everything from hot practice areas, how to get hired, and pay.

Below are resources to guide people looking to learn about the industry, grow their existing PR businesses, or break into the field.

Hiring, pay trends

The PR industry employed around 270,000 people in the US as of 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It employs people who work in-house at brands as well as agencies of all sizes.

PR firms have cut hundreds of jobs in the downturn, but the field remains high-paying and competitive, with growing opportunities in pharma, tech, and healthcare communications.

Read more:

The industry is attracting new investment

Private equity firms used to view public relations agencies and software companies as a volatile industry, but now they're pouring money into the PR industry, drawn to its high recurring revenues, diversified businesses, and cash flow.

Read more:

Some areas of PR have thrived in the downturn

CEOs of some of the biggest firms like Edelman, BCW, and FleishmanHillard have seen growth as new pitches pick up and companies seek help with crisis situations and communicating to the public and employees about office reopening and diversity and inclusion issues.

Read more:

Firms see opportunity in advertising and consulting

A lucrative but less understood niche is strategic communications, which involves crisis, litigation, financial , and other high-stakes public relations and comprises firms like Finsbury, Kekst CNC, and Gladstone Place Partners .

Firms are also gearing up to take market share from advertising and management consulting companies , arguing that they can help clients deal with crises and promote brands to people who may not be receptive to traditional ads.

Read more:

How technology is changing PR

Public relations pros are facing increased pressure to prove the value of their services to clients.

These pressures have given rise to a $4.5 billion communications software industry that helps PR pros do things like monitor news coverage and social media, provide accurate measurements, and identify influencers and journalists.

Some PR firms like Edelman and MSL have responded by developing their own tools to monitor news and track the impact of PR for clients like Procter & Gamble and Cadillac.

Read more:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

219K+
Followers
14K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#Ipo#Software Industry#Internal Communications#Startup#Visit Business Insider#Digital#Fti#Kekst Cnc#Private#Pr#Golden Gate Capital#Stagwell Group#Enero#Wpp#Omnicom#Bcw Investment#Apollo#Fleishmanhillard#Edelman Prosek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
EconomyStamford Advocate

The Globee® Awards Issues call for Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Team and Department Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. The Team Categories Group consists of categories in which achievements of teams and departments in Communications, Marketing, and...
Businessodwyerpr.com

Edelman Vet Engineer Moves to Teneo

Teneo has hired Annika Engineer, who did a 15-year stint at Edelman, as managing director for strategy & communications. She exited Edelman in 2019 as executive VP, corporate reputation & crisis management. At the No. 1 independent firm, Engineer handled issues including product recalls, antitrust, data breaches, behavioral misconduct and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders To Executive Team

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries. "We're hyper focused...
EconomyeSchool Online

PresenceLearning Expands Leadership Team

NEW YORK, August 17, 2021 – PresenceLearning, the leading provider of live online special education related services and behavioral and mental health services for K-12 schools nationwide, has made two key additions to the leadership team. The company has hired Louisa Balach as President, Therapy Essentials Platform, and has promoted Shanelle Reese to become the company’s first Chief People Officer.
Economyodwyerpr.com

ESG Marketing is Anything but Business as Usual

Bank directors, CEOs and senior managers who believe the strong focus on corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance policies and actions will fade as the COVID-19 pandemic eases may be risking the future of their enterprises and their own careers. If they believe a little ESG marketing razzle-dazzle can give them cover to conduct business as usual, they should think again.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Ryan Specialty Group names chief operating & technology officer for benefits business

Ryan Specialty Group has appointed Kirk Behrens as the new chief operating & technology officer of Ryan Specialty Benefits. In this role, Behrens will work with Ryan Specialty Benefits president and CEO John Zern in leading the development of the team. Ryan Specialty Benefits focuses on wholesale benefits brokerage and managing general underwriting capabilities to serve the needs of the retail brokerage community.
Businessmartechseries.com

GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing for GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies , the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

KloudGin appoints Miguel Adao as SVP of Marketing

KloudGin announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
Businessfb101.com

FLAVORMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING & STRATEGY OFFICERS

Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company’s milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022. “We are honored to welcome Scott and Peter into...
EconomyNorwalk Hour

HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'The State of Internal Mobility, Succession, and Career Development 2021' Advisory Board to Guide HR Research and Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and the accompanying virtual event on trends, best practices, and where things seem to be headed in the future in regards to today's internal mobility, succession planning and employee development initiatives. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. HR.com, the largest network of...
Small BusinessInside Indiana Business

Merchants Bank of Indiana Makes Promotion, Hire

Merchants Bank of Indiana has promoted Mark Harville to vice president and Small Business Administration officer and hired John Rinker as vice president of business banking. Harville has served with the bank since 2018 and previously held the role of business banker. Rinker previously served as a relationship manager for First Merchants Corporation.
Businessthecustomer.net

Neiman Marcus Group Names SVP of Digital Business & Customer Strategy

As Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) continues to accelerate its digital transformation, a new executive from Bloomingdale’s and eBay will help it create the ultimate integrated luxury experience. NMG has appointed Renée Paradise its senior vice president of digital business & customer strategy, a role that will be pivotal in maintaining...
Businessirmagazine.com

The board’s role in ESG oversight, according to Bill McNabb

In recent years, definitions of ESG materiality have evolved very quickly. This rapid evolution asks more of corporate boards in terms of their oversight of ESG risks and opportunities and raises questions about board composition. For directors whose executive careers are long behind them, are they able to have sufficient...
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Abhishek Dev is a PhD candidate in Finance at the Yale School of Management. This post is based on a recent paper by Mr. Dev; Jessica Bai, PhD candidate in Economics at Harvard University; Shai Bernstein, Associate Professor at Harvard Business School; and Josh Lerner, Jacob H. Schiff Professor of Investment Banking at Harvard Business School. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Carrots & Sticks: How VCs Induce Entrepreneurial Teams to Sell Startups, by Jesse Fried and Brian Broughman (discussed on the Forum here).
Businessmartechseries.com

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Maxar Technologies , a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Campbell most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Alion Science and Technology, a leading defense contractor specializing in AI, C5ISR,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy