ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Building The Ultimate Stephen King Collection: Every Book, Movie And TV Series A True King Fan Should Own

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

One could make a strong argument that no single creator has made a greater contribution to pop culture in the last 50 years than Stephen King. It all began with Carrie , the book in 1974 and the movie in 1976, and the author since then has not only established himself as one of the most prolific professional writers alive, but a cross-medium legend. He puts out at least one new book (be it a novel, a collection of short stories, or non-fiction) annually, and it’s actually rare for a year to go by in the 21st century without seeing at least one adaptation premiere on either the big screen or on television.

Between Stephen King movies , books, and TV, his body of work also happens to be a wonderful playground for fans who see themselves as “collectors” – and if you’re one of those people, we’ve built this feature for you.

I’ve personally spent years building my own perfect Stephen King collection, and knowing there is a wide world of Constant Readers out there I figured I’d lend a hand helping others do the same. From Carrie , to IT , to The Outsider , let’s dig in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AnWa_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Doubleday)

Stephen King Books

It all starts with the books, so we’ll begin the collecting journey here. More advanced collectors (and those with the available disposable income) may be inclined to go the route of buying First Edition copies of each of the titles (most of which are hardcovers), but this is more of a starter guide that points towards the best commonly available editions of each one (which generally means that they are purchasable at a reasonable price).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6kcI_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Doubleday)

Must-Own Stephen King Books

If you’re building a core Stephen King collection, it’s a must to start with the classics ( Carrie , Firestarter , The Dead Zone ), the series (The Dark Tower, The Bill Hodges Trilogy), and the epics ( The Stand , IT ). The novella collections are special, as are most of his short story omnibi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQJ2P_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Land of Enchantment)

Worth Checking Out

Once you have the essentials, you can expand from there. A number of these are great books – they just don’t have quite the same legacy as the best known titles in the Stephen King library. Some of them are also… bad (we’re being honest today).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PAH3_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Pocket Books)

Optional

You may not feel that you need a coffee table book with Stephen King discussing the creepiness and legacy of gargoyles, but if you’re a completist, you’ll want to have these titles in your collection.They do make for nice additions to any Stephen King library.

  • Nightmares In The Sky (1988) – Hardcover
  • I Shudder At Your Touch (1991) – Hardcover (Note: Features the story “The Revelations Of Becka Paulson, which isn’t published in any other hardcover)
  • Storm Of The Century (1999) – Hardcover
  • Secret Windows: Essays And Fiction On The Craft Of Writing (2000) – Hardcover
  • Faithful (2004) – Hardcover
  • Blockade Billy (2010) – Hardcover
  • Hearts In Suspension (2016) - Hardcover
  • Flight Or Fright (2018) – Hardcover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETFqv_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Stephen King Movie Adaptations

Stephen King’s relationship with Hollywood is just about as long as his history as a published novelist, with Brian Da Palma’s Carrie having been released just two years after the novel it’s based on was first published. The author has an awesome big screen legacy, and thus there are a large number of titles to populate a collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBPUz_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Must-Own Stephen King Movies

Not only have some great movies been made based on Stephen King books, but there are some downright iconic ones too – and it’s primarily those titles we are calling essential for any collection. Some titles are considered among the best horror movies of all time… and considered among the best movies of all time period:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cktfc_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Worth Checking Out

These Stephen King movies aren’t quite up to the high standard set by the brilliant adaptations above, and in some cases more liberties are taken with the source material, but there’s still plenty of good stuff, including a few solid anthology films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6DBd_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Optional

It’s tricky to recommend these Stephen King movies because they ride so low on the quality scale, but they exist for you to get if you’re a completist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyjZn_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

Stephen King TV Adaptations

A huge part of what makes Stephen King’s books so great is their attention to detail – and while this typically means that the tomes wind up getting pretty damn heavy, it’s also an element of his style that has led to there being a great relationship between King and the TV world. These adaptations provide the runtime real estate that regularly let adaptations be remarkably faithful to their respective source material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHyw5_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: CBS)

Must-Own Stephen King TV Adaptations

If you’re looking for the cream of the crop material when it comes to Stephen King’s history on the small screen, you’ll find it below. Admittedly the legacy isn’t quite as iconic as the theatrical material, but we’ve still seen some fantastic adaptations for the small screen.

  • Salem's Lot (1979) – Blu-ray
  • It (1990) – Blu-ray
  • The Stand (1994) – Blu-ray
  • The Langoliers (1995) – DVD
  • The Shining (1997) – DVD (best version in Triple Terror Collection)
  • Storm Of The Century (1999) – DVD Based on original script by Stephen King
  • The Dead Zone (2002) – DVD (Complete Series)
  • Kingdom Hospital (2004) – DVD
  • Salem's Lot (2004) – DVD (best version in Triple Terror Collection)
  • Nightmares & Dreamscapes (2006) – DVD
  • Haven (2010) – DVD (Complete Series) (Note: Each season was released on Blu-rays, but copies of Season 4, Season 5, and Season 5.1 and beyond can be difficult to find)
  • Under The Dome (2013) – Blu-ray (Season 1) & Blu-ray (Season 2) & Blu-ray (Season 3)
  • 11.22.63 (2016) – Blu-ray
  • Mr. Mercedes (2017) – Blu-ray (Note: Region-Free Complete Series)
  • Castle Rock (2018) – 4K (Season 1) & Blu-ray (Season 2)
  • The Outsider (2020) – Blu-ray (Season 1)
  • The Stand (2020) – Blu-ray (Complete Limited Series)
  • Chapelwaite (2021) Blu-ray (Note: This a Region Free release from Australia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEOVC_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: ABC)

Worth Checking Out

Quality-wise, these TV adaptations range between “middle of the road” and “downright awful. Some of them definitely have their redeeming qualities, and will certainly be of interest to any Stephen King collector who is also a completist.

  • Sometimes They Come Back (1991) – Blu-ray
  • Golden Years (1991) – DVD Based on original script by Stephen King
  • The Tommyknockers (1993) – DVD
  • Quicksilver Highway (1997) – DVD
  • Trucks (1997) – DVD
  • Rose Red (2002) – DVD Based on original script by Stephen King
  • Carrie (2002) – Blu-ray (Out Of Print)
  • Desperation (2006) – DVD
  • Children Of The Corn (2009) – Blu-ray
  • Bag Of Bones (2011) – DVD
  • Big Driver (2014) – DVD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gQzM_0YLl9SoV00

(Image credit: Syfy)

Optional

If you’re looking to get absolutely every Stephen King adaptation, including the anthology shows that turned the author’s works into single episodes, this section is for you:

  • The Twilight Zone (1985) – DVD (Season 1) (Note: Episode “Gramma” based on the Stephen King story of the same name)
  • Tales From The Darkside (1984) – DVD (Season 1) (Note: Episode “Word Processor Of The Gods” based on the Stephen King story of the same name) & DVD (Season 4) (Note: Stephen King wrote the episode “Sorry, Right Number”)
  • Monsters (1988) - DVD (Complete Series) (Note: Out Of Print, Season 3 Episode “The Moving Finger” based on the Stephen King story of the same name)
  • The Outer Limits (1997) – DVD (Season 3) (Note: Out Of Print; Episode “The Revelations Of ‘Becka Paulson” based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name)
  • The X-Files (1998) – Blu-ray (Season 5) (Note: Stephen King wrote the episode “Chinga”)
  • Creepshow (2019) – Blu-ray (Season 1) & Blu-ray (Note: Episode “Gray Matter” based on the Stephen King story of the same name)(Season 2 - which includes the "Creepshow Animated Special," based on the Stephen King story “Survivor Type”)

As noted up top, there are always more Stephen King books being written and adaptations being made , so any collection of the author’s works is a fluid collection – but we’ll keep this list updated with all of the latest releases as they become available!

Note: This feature purposefully does not include sequels that are not based on pre-existing Stephen King works or written by King himself (i.e. the Children of the Corn sequels, Pet Sematary 2, The Rage: Carrie 2, etc.).

Additionally, Gerald's Game, In The Tall Grass, and 1922, are notably absent from this list because they are not currently available on home video, and can only be watched on Netflix The same is true for the series Lisey’s Story, which is an Apple TV+ exclusive.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

RIP Great Comedic Actor Larry Storch, 99 1/2, Star of “F Troop,” King of Cartoon Voices

Larry Storch almost made it to 100. He died today at age 99 and a half, exactly six months before he made a century. Larry was a brilliant stand up comedian. But he became an international star because of his role as Corporal Agarn in “F Troop,” the mid 60s TV comedy about a group of kooky US soldiers protecting themselves from the Indians out west in the 1800s. It was a benign show which, I’m sure, would now seem racist. But the guys from F Troop were just silly, and the show was a staple in the world of unsophisticated comedy.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dark Half#The Dark Tower#Cycle Of The Werewolf#Under The Dome#Constant Readers#Doubleday#First Edition
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Turkel Dies: Actor Who Played Lloyd The Bartender In ‘The Shining’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94. His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
NFL
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Insulted One Iconic Clint Eastwood Film

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are probably the first two names you think of when thinking about iconic Western film stars. However, these two did not get along and John infamously trashed one of Clint’s most popular Westerns. Clint starred in a trilogy of films that ended with the...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy