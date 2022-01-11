Huge Savings on Spring Plants and Bulbs!

Start off the new year by making a sound investment for your future… plant a tree! There are countless ways trees positively affect us, our homes, and our communities. Whether replacing a tree lost to pest or storm damage or adding new species for beauty and diversity, the simple act of planting trees reduces stormwater runoff while improving water quality, soil health, and property value. To help bring these benefits to your backyard, Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) announces the 2022 Spring Tree Sale! The Tree Sale will be held April 22nd – 23rd and offers a streamlined selection of both bareroot seedlings and 1 – 3 gallon container trees and shrubs. From Blueberry to Black Cherry and Red Oak to White Pine, this year’s selection is colorful, affordable, and suitable to a wide variety of landscaping needs. Rain barrels are also available for year round backyard benefits! Consider purchasing tree sale gift certificates for unique, meaningful gifts.

10 DAYS AGO