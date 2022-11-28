Move Over, Kids! Here Are the 25 Best Nerf Guns for Adults

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Ask any 90s child about “non-expanding recreational foam” toys, and the chances are you’ll receive nothing more than a blank stare. However, ask the question using the far more familiar “Nerf” acronym, and it’s more than likely your recipient will smile and recall memories of foam and fun-filled hours spent battling friends. Given this long-lasting affection and their ability to deliver fun for all ages, it’s no wonder the best Nerf guns for adults still hold plenty of appeal.

It’s certainly a testament to Nerf’s enduring high quality and ability to reinvent that in a world filled with virtual reality, lightning-fast game consoles and smartphones, the best Nerf guns remain as popular as ever. The company is recruiting new soldiers every day.

Are Nerf Guns for Adults?

If you often find yourself asking “is it weird for adults to have Nerf guns?” It’s time to leave that kind of negativity behind and ask more important questions like “do you have fun playing with Nerf guns?” and “does playing with Nerf guns make you feel good?” After all, as long as you’re not doing harm to anyone else (beyond the occasional foam dart or ball to the body), there really isn’t any need to worry.

In fact, Nerf guns are a great alternative to more potentially dangerous weapons, such as paintball guns and live-fire weapons. Breaking out the Nerf guns and enjoying a backyard battle between friends requires far less preparation and thought than weapons with a greater potential for causing damage or harm to people or belongings.

What Is the Best Nerf Gun for Adults?

Before we declare what the best Nerf gun for adults is, it’s worth remembering that Nerf guns come in a range of different shapes and styles. Like real guns, there are Nerf guns made for close combat, guns made for rapid firing and others made for picking enemies off from a distance. In short, the answer to the best Nerf gun for adults comes down to what you will do with it. Before you decide on which one is right for you, it’s worth considering the following elements:

Ammo Capacity/Reloading Mechanism – The ammo capacity and reloading mechanism of a gun are arguably the factors that make the biggest difference to its battlefield effectiveness. For example, if you can’t carry enough ammo or are too slow at reloading, you will be susceptible to enemy fire. However, speed and a large capacity don’t need to be top of your priority list if you only shoot stationary targets.

– The ammo capacity and reloading mechanism of a gun are arguably the factors that make the biggest difference to its battlefield effectiveness. For example, if you can’t carry enough ammo or are too slow at reloading, you will be susceptible to enemy fire. However, speed and a large capacity don’t need to be top of your priority list if you only shoot stationary targets. Ergonomic Comfort – Nerf guns come in a range of sizes. If you’re looking for the most compact and portable gun, choose a pistol-style device. But if you’re all about intimidation, there are plenty of plus-sized guns which require two hands to carry and will have your enemies running for the hills before you even pull the trigger.

– Nerf guns come in a range of sizes. If you’re looking for the most compact and portable gun, choose a pistol-style device. But if you’re all about intimidation, there are plenty of plus-sized guns which require two hands to carry and will have your enemies running for the hills before you even pull the trigger. Firing Mechanism – Another big factor worth considering is the gun’s firing mechanism. Options range from pump action and spring-loaded guns to pull-and-release and fully automatic devices.

– Another big factor worth considering is the gun’s firing mechanism. Options range from pump action and spring-loaded guns to pull-and-release and fully automatic devices. Style – Ignoring a gun’s functional side, Nerf guns also come in a wide range of styles. Some guns are inspired by video games, some are inspired by prehistoric lizards and others use a potential zombie apocalypse as inspiration.

Below, you’ll find our favorite Nerf guns for adults to inspire backyard or household warfare. With these weapons in your arsenal, you’ll be on your way to creating lasting memories with your friends or family.

BEST OVERALL

1. Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000

The Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 is an intimidating, large-capacity shooter that is ideal for backyard battling, easily making it one of the best Nerf guns for adults. And while it doesn’t feature a motorized firing mechanism, you will find an ergonomically designed pump-action handle that lets you fire, pump and reload in a near-instant action. Add this to the impressive 60-round capacity, and you’ll have plenty of say on the battlefield. Plus, like many other models in the Rival range of Nerf weapons, this shooter comes with two indicator flags to ensure you can always tell friend from foe when the heat is on.

BEST GIFT IDEA

2. NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster

Released in early 2022, this NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster is one of the most modern and feature-filled options available, at a budget-friendly price. This makes it a great gift for partners or parents looking to give a family member a Nerf toy without investing the big bucks. This popular blaster sports an eight-dart revolving drum and includes both a detachable scope and barrel, allowing users to choose from several different arrangements. It also features three tactical rails which can be used to attach other Nerf accessories for greater customization.

FASTEST

3. Nerf Ultra Speed Fully Motorized Blaster

If your priority when choosing your weapon is firing speed, the Nerf Ultra Speed Blaster is what you want in your hands. This fully motorized 2022 release can fire up to seven darts every second, making it the fastest firing weapon in the entire Nerf range. To provide longer-lasting ammo supplies, the surprisingly compact gun can accommodate two individual 12-dart clips, meaning you have a total of 24 Nerf AccuStrike Ultra darts to work through before you need to reload. Furthermore, this gun is made for users over the age of eight and is ideal for either indoor or outdoor use.

BEST TWO-IN-ONE

4. Nerf Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 Motorized Blaster

The Nerf Modulus Demolisher Motorized Blaster is made for Nerf fighters who want to be able to choose between firing the big stuff and the little stuff. The two-in-one device includes a rocket launcher on the underside and a more familiar dart launcher on top. The compact yet comfortable blaster also comes with 10 Elite Darts, a 10-dart clip, and a removable stock that can be used to carry one foam rocket.

BEST OVER-SHOULDER

5. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster

The Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster is the kind of weapon which is capable of winning battles without even firing a dart. As soon as your enemies get a look at the mammoth, fully motorized blaster hanging from your shoulders, they’ll be flying the white flag. If your enemies do forgo surrender and you need to engage them, you’ll have a rotating drum filled with 24 Mega Whistler darts at your disposal. Plus, in addition to the over-shoulder carry strap, the blaster includes two ergonomic handles to keep you comfortable and in control as you remove anyone in your way.

LARGEST DRUM

6. Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster

With its 25-dart capacity drum, this dual-handle Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster ensures you enter the battlefield with plenty of ammo in the bank. And when users slide the Slam Fire Handle and press the trigger in an optimal way, it’s possible to launch a constant stream of Elite Darts up to 75 feet away. Additionally, the 25-dart drum can be used with any of Nerf’s Clip System N-Strike blasters.

BEST MODE CHOICES

7. Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster is one of Nerf’s most recent offerings which ticks all the right boxes. For starters, users can choose between either motorized or pump-action firing modes, allowing for game-specific decisions at the moment. You’ll also find a built-in scope for greater precision and an accelerator trigger which truly puts you in control of the ten darts housed inside the clip. In addition, this 2022 release comes with 22 Nerf Elite darts, so you’re well-stocked when you step onto the battlefield.

BEST GAME-INSPIRED

8. Nerf Halo Bulldog SG Dart Blaster

Inspired by its counterpart from the Halo video game series, the Nerf Halo Bulldog SG Dart Blaster is here to deal with some pain. The ergonomically designed, pump-action weapon lets you fire one of the ten included Official Nerf Elite foam darts per trigger pull. It also features a rotating drum that can accommodate all ten darts when fully loaded. Plus, the blaster comes with an accompanying code that can be used to unlock a digital asset in the video game.

BEST DESIGN

9. Nerf Hyper Mach-100 Fully Motorized Blaster

This fully motorized Nerf gun can unleash rounds at up to 110 feet per second and can hold 100 rounds in its barrel. It has 80 Nerf hyper rounds that are smaller and more dynamic than the classic darts. It’s got a large, easy-to-load hopper that’s perfect for gameplay. It’s also built with tactical rails for refilling the canisters as quickly as possible.

BEST PISTOL

10. Nerf Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Red Blaster

While a pistol-style weapon may, for the most part, limit your magazine size, the Nerf Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Red Blaster strikes a balance that rewards you with greater maneuverability on the battlefield. The blaster offers a 15-round capacity in the form of five integrated magazines that hold up to three rounds each. For in-use comfort, the pistol sports a large, ergonomic handle, while the spring-loaded firing mechanism can launch rounds at a velocity of up to 90 feet per second.

EDITOR'S PICK

11. Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster

Not willing to spend a few hundred dollars on a Nerf gun from a toy brand? We get it! This one costs less than $15 and still packs plenty of punch inside its rotating barrel. It can fire six darts in a row and shoot them up to 90 feet in front of you. You can slam-fire all of them in a blasting wave at targets by moving the slide back and forth while holding down the trigger. The package it comes in is designed to be easy to open and recyclable, and it comes with six darts so you can get started right away.

BEST MOTORIZED

12. Nerf Mega Motostryke Motorized Blaster

The Nerf Mega Motostryke Motorized Blaster is a lightweight yet powerful, medium-capacity weapon that is great for around-the-house or backyard battles. This advanced blaster includes a ten dart capacity as a removable clip, allowing quick and easy reloading. It comes supplied with ten official Nerf Mega darts which are fired using the trigger-controlled, motorized mechanism, meaning you can fire them one after another in a rapid-fire pattern or one by one for a more conservative approach.

BEST BOLT-ACTION

13. Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster

The Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster is another well-proportioned, mid-range blaster that means business. The bolt-action reloading mechanism ensures you feel every round and makes it feel like you’re really in a conflict. When fired, each of the rounds in the 10-dart removable clip can reach distances up to 120 feet, meaning your enemies will likely be in range long before they even think about firing at you. Additionally, this unique piece includes attractive gold accents in the design and comes with special edition gold Nerf Ultra darts for a complete look.

BEST FULLY AUTO

14. Nerf N-Strike HyperFire Blaster

For a comfortable, fully automatic, rapid-fire experience on the battlefield, it’s hard to look beyond the Nerf N-Strike HyperFire Blaster. This intimidating-looking device is powered by four D-cell batteries (which are not included) to deliver the smooth and fast firing of the 25 darts housed in the removable drum, which clips into the underside of the blaster. With fresh batteries, you’ll enjoy firing rates of up to five darts per second and distances reaching a maximum of 90 feet (27 meters). The gun comes with 25 Elite darts in the box.

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE

15. Nerf Modulus Regulator

If you like the idea of customizing your weapon to the situation or opponent you’re facing, definitely consider the Nerf Modulus Regulator. This fully customizable, battery-powered blaster comes with several attachments, including a swivel handle, a storage stock, and two different barrel scopes, allowing you to fit your gun to your needs. It also offers three firing modes: single fire, burst fire and continuous fire. It’s also supplied with two 12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts and handily includes a built-in indicator light to let you know when your clip is empty.

BEST FOR ZOMBIE HUNTERS

16. Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

While The Walking Dead is just a television show (that should have honestly ended years ago, sorry not sorry), the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster will allow you to live out your zombie apocalypse fantasies in the comfort of your backyard. This blaster shoots Nerf darts a whopping 75 feet into the distance in case any zombie sneaks up on you. In addition, this gun also allows users to curve, bank and ricochet when shooting.

BEST WITH BALLS

17. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

When you think of Nerf, you probably think of darts. Little soft-foam, arrow-like “bullets” that hit targets softly. Although the softness is the same here, the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K ditches these soft-foam bullets instead with a foam ball. Well, not just one foam ball — 100 foam balls. The Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K packs a punch by holding upper balls in a top chamber for high-impact blasting up to 100 feet. You can shoot one after another in rapid-fire to really overwhelm your opponent, making you a top-notch competitor in the game. This gun is meant specifically for folks 14 and up, making it easily one of the best Nerf guns for adults.

BEST THEMED

18. Nerf Fortnite BASR-R Bolt Action Blaster

If you’re a Fortnite fan, this Nerf gun is for you. It’s inspired by the blaster used in the infamous video game and comes with three bush targets you can practice your aim with. It’s got a six-dart clip that’s easy to load and includes a scope you can look through for more precision, or you can remove it altogether if it’s not your thing. It comes with six Nerf darts, so you can go right out of the package.

MOST INTIMIDATING

19. Nerf Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster

If you go along with the idea that bigger is better, then the Nerf Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster could be the right choice of weapon for you. Created in the style of Overwatch hero soldier: 76’s signature weapon from the popular game franchise, this chunky piece of kit will have your enemies quaking in their boots long before you’ve even fired a shot in their direction. The battery-powered, motorized device can unleash high-impact rounds from the 30-piece capacity hopper built into the gun. These rounds can reach speeds up to an impressive 90 feet per second, which is why it’s handy to have a built-in trigger lock to prevent any unwanted firing.

BEST BUDGET

20. Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster

When it comes to sales on Amazon, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster is a top pick from buyers looking to get their Nerf on. Why? Probably because it packs a punch for being just $10. With 4.8 out of 5-stars, this blue and orange gun includes 12 Nerf darts you can load directly into the gun for fast shooting. One really cool design feature is the slam-fire option, which blazes out all six darts by holding the trigger down for a massive attack. Each will shoot up to 90 feet, too, which is a big deal for something that’s just $10. This is easily one of the best Nerf guns for adults who don’t want to spend much money on one. You know, for the kind of guy that wants a Nerf gun for pranks and such.

HEAVY DUTY PICK

21. Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster

With its dual 25-dart ammo drums, the Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster is an Amazon Exclusive that’s capable of firing off a distance of 90 feet to maximize your shots. This customizable gun is one of the best Nerf guns for adults who like to spice things up with 30 combinations. It comes with a banana clip and ten darts for hitting your competitors.

RAPID-FIRE PICK

22. Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII

Given its capability of firing up to eight rounds per second, the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII’s impressive firepower will rarely be matched on the battlefield. This well-endowed device is ideal for performing Swarzenegger and Stalone-like, hip-shooting bullet sprays to clear the way of potential foes. Unlike many other battery-powered guns, this one includes a rechargeable battery onboard, preventing the need to purchase disposables over and over. The large-capacity hopper can hold up to 200 Nerf Rival rounds and launches them at speeds of up to 100 feet per second. Additionally, the gun is supplied with a shoulder strap and both a red and blue team flag to ensure you know who’s on your team.

BEST FOR DISTANCE

23. Nerf Ultra One Motorized Blaster

This Nerf gun is made for shooting at long distances and has advanced features for taking your gameplay to the next level. This gun can shoot darts further than any other Nerf gun, up to 120 feet in front of you. This blaster gun has a high-capacity drum that can hold up to 25 Nerf darts. Each Nerf dart included with this gun features an innovative design with a flight tip for maximum distance, as well as Aerofin technology and lightweight Nerf foam.

BEST SPLURGE

24. Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Toy Blaster

If you prefer the idea of a large-capacity dart gun over firing small rounds, the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Toy Blaster with its 50-dart drum is the answer. It’s fully motorized and requires batteries to fire off the 50 Nerf Elite darts that are supplied with the device. Aesthetically, the blaster looks super cool as the barrel turns during use, while the accompanying shoulder strap ensures you remain comfortable as you spray your opponents with a foam-filled nightmare they won’t forget any time soon.

BEST VEST

25. Nerf N-Strike Elite Vest Kit

If you’re going to invest in a serious Nerf gun for adults, you’ll need some protective equipment during the heat of battle. This kit isn’t made by Nerf, but it comes with everything you need including a tactical vest, mesh pockets for holding a blaster, plenty of slots for spare darts, a bandana and goggles for protecting your eyes. It’s got an ergonomic design for comfort and vision gear so your eyesight isn’t compromised mid-battle.

The History of Non-Expanding Recreational Foam (Nerf)

One thing few Nerf fans are aware of is exactly where this long-established toy came from. So here’s the answer.

Believe it or not, the leading non-expanding recreational foam toys actually find their beginnings in the creation of a game based on cavemen. In the year 1968 , inventor Reyn Guyer, who was already famous for inventing Twister, observed one of his fellow inventors bouncing a foam rock over a net — this was the seed of Nerf’s creation.

After developing a whole line of foam ball-based games, Guyer was ready to go public with his creations. However, Milton Bradley, the first company he tried to sell his products to, wasn’t so enthusiastic about this foam-based fun and decided to pass. So like all successful inventors, Guyer pressed on, with Parker Brother being his next port of call.

Luckily, they saw something in Guyer’s work. And while the gaming element was significantly cut back, a four-inch polyurethane foam Nerf Ball was born to become “the world’s first indoor ball.” From here, indoor foam entertainment skyrocketed in popularity across American households.

Fast forward several years and Nerf Pool, Nerf Ping Pong and Nerf Table Hockey had been established as household favorites. You’ll more than likely remember the Nerf football (1972), which is still available today in some form.

Then after several changes in ownership, in 1991 Nerf fell into the capable hands of Hasbro. As for Nerf weaponry, 1989 saw the initial release of the Blast A Ball. This small, projectile-firing cannon was the first in the long line of Nerf’s popular blasters .

Today, the Nerf product line features all kinds of weapons , including motorized, pump-action and pull-and-release devices, as well as the ball and dart-firing options which are most popular now.