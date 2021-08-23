2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Projected Depth Chart

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A week from today, the first Monday of a game week, the Alabama football team will release its initial depth chart.

This year, perhaps more than any other, it may not be that important.

It's not because head coach Nick Saban is always downgrading the importance of the depth chart, and constantly saying no one should put too much stock in where everyone is listed.

It's because of the Crimson Tide's impressive level of overall talent.

Alabama's official depth charts usually only go two-deep, with some "ors" included to get some extra names mentioned when the competition was considered close. For this we tried to go three-deep, and it was extremely difficult. There were still some big-time prospects who weren't listed.

Mix in a number of other factors, including injuries and reporters not having viewing periods during practices due to the ongoing pandemic, and there's some serious guesswork included here along with what we have seen and heard from credible sources.

Moreover, a lot can happen in a week.

Per tradition, we will throw in what Saban said before the 2018 opener against Louisville in Orlando:

"Just because you guys look at this depth chart, like 'OK, these guys are starters until something bad happens to them and they can't start anymore. Then the next guy gets a chance to play.' The next guy still has a chance to beat him out. The next guy is still competing. The next guy still wants to play. That kind of competition, I think, helps the other players play better. And helps you play better because you're more challenged.

"The worst thing you can have on your team is not have competition where guys think 'I've got this, I don't have to practice hard, I don't have to work hard, I don't have to prepare very well because I'm going to play no matter what happens.' So everybody is competing every day. We're competing every day to get better and to get everybody better. That's what we're doing. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks, that's why you play the games so that you have the opportunity to compete and see how you respond to competition. Whether you're a starter or not, the next guy up has an opportunity if he's proven that he can go in there and play winning football and get an opportunity if you're not doing your job, not taking ownership and being accountable, and you're prepared to go out there and play well. You owe that to the rest of your teammates. I owe that to every player on the team to play the best players and if a guy hasn't done that, then somebody else should play.

"So I think there's competition whether there's a depth chart or not, or whether we have a slash or not. So I know that's hard when you guys ... You believe the written word. You believe the written word, even though sometimes, I don't know if you can believe the written word that I read. From you."

Offense

QB: Bryce Young (9), Paul Tyson (15), Jalen Milroe (15)

RB: Brian Robinson Jr. (4), Jase McClellan (21) or Trey Sanders (6), Roydell Williams (23)

WR Z: John Metchie (8), Jameson Williams (1), Ja'Corey Brooks (7)

WR X: Javon Baker (5), Traeshon Holden (11), Jacoby Boykins (84) or Agive Hall (17)

WR H: Slade Bolden (18), Thaiu Jones-Bell (14), JoJo Earle (10), Christian Leary (12)

TE: Cameron Latu (81) or Jahleel Billingsley (19), Major Tennison (88)

LT: Evan Neal (73), Kendall Randolph (60), Tommy Brockermeyer (76)

LG: Javion Cohen (57), Pierce Quick (72), Amari Kight (78),

C: Chris Owens (79), Darrin Dalcourt (71), Seth McLaughlin (56)

RG: Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55), Tommy Brown (75), Tanner Bowles (51)

RT: Kendall Randolph (60), J.C. Latham (65), Damieon George (74)

Defense

DE: LaBryan Ray (18) or Justin Eboigbe (92) or Byron Young (47)

DT: DJ Dale (94), Tim Smith (50), Stephon Wynn Jr. (90)

DE: Phidarian Mathis (48), Jamil Burroughs (98), Braylen Ingraham (52)

SLB: Christopher Allen (4), Chris Braswell (41), King Mwikuta (30)

WLB: Christian Harris (8), Shane Lee (35), Demouy Kennedy (37) or Jackson Bratton (33)

MLB: Henry To'oto'o (10), Jaylen Moody (42), Deontae Lawson (32)

JLB: Will Anderson Jr. (31), Drew Sanders (20), Quandarrius Robinson (34) or Dallas Turner (15)

CB: Jalyn Armour-Davis (5), Ga’Quincy McKinstry (1) or Khyree Jackson (6)

CB: Josh Jobe (28), Marcus Banks (26) or Khyree Jackson (6)

SS: Jordan Battle (9), Daniel Wright (3), Kristian Story (11)

FS: DeMarcco Hellams (29), Brian Branch (14), Terrion Arnold (12)

Star: Malachi Moore (13), Brian Branch (14)

Special teams

P: Ty Perine (99) or James Burnip (86)

FG/KO: Will Reichard (16), Chase Allen (82) or Jack Martin (95)

Holder: Paul Tyson (15) or Slade Bolden (18)

LS: Kneeland Hibbett (51) or Carter Short (52)

PR: JoJo Earle (10) or Slade Bolden (18)

KR: Brian Robinson Jr. (24) or Slade Bolden (18) or Jahleel Billingsley (19)

This post will be updated as necessary