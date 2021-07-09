Cancel
Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 9 days ago

Thankfully, the unemployment rate is far lower than its near-15% peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, it stands at 6% now — still nearly double where it was just before the pandemic began. As a result, millions of Americans are searching for their next job.

Economy Explained: What Is the GDP - and What Does It Have to Do With You?

In addition, the start of the year is usually a popular time to look for a new job, according to Glassdoor Economic Research. To help you land your next gig, Glassdoor put together a list of the 50 best jobs for 2021 . The criteria it used are median base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs are ranked by weighting each of the three criteria equally.

Key takeaways include:

  • Tech jobs continue to dominate these lists. Indeed, the top six jobs and eight of the top 10 are tech jobs. In all, 22 tech jobs make the list. And because tech is ubiquitous these days, tech jobs pervade all industries — not just tech companies.
  • Technical program manager has the highest median base salary at $142,379.
  • Corporate recruiter has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4, for the second year in a row, according to the study.
  • Software engineer has the most job openings on the list, with over 40,564  job openings as of Dec. 7, 2020. Glassdoor understands the importance of job openings in the context of the pandemic, so all of its Top 50 jobs have at least 2,000 openings as of the same Dec. 7, 2020 date.

Keep reading to see the complete list of best jobs in America for 2021.

Last updated: April 16, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNofF_0YLE7giM00

50. Mechanical Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,277
  • Median Base Salary: $75,785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XhKb_0YLE7giM00

49. Financial Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,705
  • Median Base Salary: $70,959

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CwBE_0YLE7giM00

48. Civil Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,705
  • Median Base Salary: $65,612

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro5T9_0YLE7giM00

47. Customer Success Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,046
  • Median Base Salary: $66,041

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoRmg_0YLE7giM00

46. Corporate Recruiter

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,390
  • Median Base Salary: $70,959

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYScf_0YLE7giM00

45. Finance Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,623
  • Median Base Salary: $110,091

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5jxd_0YLE7giM00

44. Risk Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,688
  • Median Base Salary: $94,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpZkj_0YLE7giM00

43. Tax Accountant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,829
  • Median Base Salary: $67,028

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cqoq_0YLE7giM00

42. Technical Project Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,043
  • Median Base Salary: $103,633

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eC9NU_0YLE7giM00

41. Physician Assistant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,601
  • Median Base Salary: $107,238

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlTHp_0YLE7giM00

40. Scrum Master

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,331
  • Median Base Salary: $105,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lVfz_0YLE7giM00

39. Operations Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 23,181
  • Median Base Salary: $70,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gidoT_0YLE7giM00

38. Attorney

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,954
  • Median Base Salary: $86,071

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqDeI_0YLE7giM00

37. Electrical Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,255
  • Median Base Salary: $80,033

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaJHx_0YLE7giM00

36. Realtor

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,148
  • Median Base Salary: $52,022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htd0H_0YLE7giM00

35. Data Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 7,748
  • Median Base Salary: $70,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3AfB_0YLE7giM00

34. QA Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,654
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IayE2_0YLE7giM00

33. Construction Superintendent

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,438
  • Median Base Salary: $80,738

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STKCi_0YLE7giM00

32. Project Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 34,362
  • Median Base Salary: $80,562

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiBjP_0YLE7giM00

31. Marketing Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 12,811
  • Median Base Salary: $68,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON10n_0YLE7giM00

30. Technical Program Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,618
  • Median Base Salary: $142,379

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgpaM_0YLE7giM00

29. Business Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 13,677
  • Median Base Salary: $76,201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJrp8_0YLE7giM00

28. Clinic Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,132
  • Median Base Salary: $74,562

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVMDt_0YLE7giM00

27. Clinical Nurse

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 7,702
  • Median Base Salary: $74,031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvJ7A_0YLE7giM00

26. Sales Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 16,458
  • Median Base Salary: $72,560

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2HlI_0YLE7giM00

25. Product Designer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating : 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,420
  • Median Base Salary: $104,120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEYFX_0YLE7giM00

24. UX Designer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,122
  • Median Base Salary: $90,881

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZxUN_0YLE7giM00

23. Cloud Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,482
  • Median Base Salary: $105,565

22. Solutions Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,654
  • Median Base Salary: $90,942

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ODtQ_0YLE7giM00

21. Consultant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 9,841
  • Median Base Salary: $83,069

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IW2M_0YLE7giM00

20. Program Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 18,963
  • Median Base Salary: $80,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17txSX_0YLE7giM00

19. Tax Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,052
  • Median Base Salary: $111,046

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTPJS_0YLE7giM00

18. Product Marketing Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,998
  • Median Base Salary: $120,267

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqi67_0YLE7giM00

17. Machine Learning Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,977
  • Median Base Salary: $104,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK6lD_0YLE7giM00

16. Back End Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,001
  • Median Base Salary: $90,757

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtnlQ_0YLE7giM00

15. Automation Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,123
  • Median Base Salary: $86,445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3e1m_0YLE7giM00

14. Salesforce Developer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,346
  • Median Base Salary: $89,098

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKrgE_0YLE7giM00

13. Strategy Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,647
  • Median Base Salary: $123,207

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjB7K_0YLE7giM00

12. HR Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,818
  • Median Base Salary: $87,852

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4wcS_0YLE7giM00

11. Front End Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,978
  • Median Base Salary: $81,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODs36_0YLE7giM00

10. Dentist

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,315
  • Median Base Salary: $134,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7f2R_0YLE7giM00

9. Software Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 40,564
  • Median Base Salary: $110,245

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C51gS_0YLE7giM00

8. Mobile Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,631
  • Median Base Salary: $94,301

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlOpk_0YLE7giM00

7. Business Development Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,827
  • Median Base Salary: $82,182

6. Information Security Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,621
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpECm_0YLE7giM00

5. DevOps Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,904
  • Median Base Salary: $110,003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jU5P0_0YLE7giM00

4. Enterprise Architect

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 10,069
  • Median Base Salary: $131,361

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE1xj_0YLE7giM00

3. Product Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 14,515
  • Median Base Salary: $121,107

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hk34E_0YLE7giM00

2. Data Scientist

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,971
  • Median Base Salary: $113,736

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRhnu_0YLE7giM00

1. Java Developer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings : 10,103
  • Median Base Salary : $90,830

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
EconomyNHPR

What’s Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs?

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department. It’s all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling “The Great Resignation.” And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come. From NPR:. In...
JobsPosted by
The Independent

‘The great resignation’: Why so many Americans are quitting their jobs and what it means for you

After more than a year of fear and uncertainty, Americans are quitting their jobs in unusually large numbers.The coronavirus pandemic offered many people an opportunity to take stock of their working lives as they were either forced to work from home; their job disappeared or they were furloughed; or they suddenly found themselves under huge pressure, performing essential functions in difficult circumstances.Whichever was applicable, traditional working norms have been upended across the board, allowing people to reevaluate what they want to get out of their jobs, and what matters most to them.As the economic impact of the pandemic eases...
Economymanhattan-institute.org

Americans Should Quit Their Jobs More Often

The economy would be more dynamic if workers just learned to walk away from their employers. I recently caught up with a friend who has been working at the same company for more than a decade and was content enough. Other companies might pay more, make him feel more valued and offer room for advancement, but he didn’t pay much attention to his growing dissatisfaction and lack of forward trajectory because his sales job meant he was on the road a lot and liked his clients and colleagues, as well as the nice hotels and fancy meals. The pandemic took away all those perks and he had to face what the job wasn’t offering. Now my friend is considering quitting -- and he should. American have a history of not changing jobs often enough, to the detriment of the economy.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Why most Americans got richer during the pandemic

American households added $13.5 trillion in wealth, reports the Wall Street Journal. While Americans overall saw financial gains, the distribution is lopsided to well-off households. Government spending and lending helped the economy recover. United States households saw a $13.5-trillion increase in wealth during the pandemic, due in part to the...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Best Jobs for College Grads and Where to Find Them

Any college student who was waiting tables and hoping to graduate on time in the past year has had a rough time of it. While unemployment ticked down a bit in May and wages crept up, college grads may still be trying to catch up. The class of 2020 saw a marked decline in labor force participation compared with the class of 2019, according to an analysis by Pew Research. With networking and recruitment shifted to Zoom, it’s likely that this year’s grads are also lagging in job attainment.
JobsEntrepreneur

U.S. Job Vacancies Hit a Record 9.2 Million, Yet Americans Not Filling Them

The Labor Department's Vacancy and Job Rotation Survey showed that Job offers in the U.S. posted their biggest increase in 10 months to a new record in May. However, job posters are facing persistent hiring difficulties. A New Job Dynamic. The number of available positions rose to 9.21 million from...
JobsThrive Global

How To Make Your Next Job Your Best Job

As we’re all witnessing or experiencing firsthand, the future of work is being revealed—and created—in real time at lightning speed. The economic impact of the global pandemic unleashed the worst unemployment in our lifetime. The way we work, where we work, and how we pursue new jobs have all been reimagined.
EconomyMotley Fool

Nearly 2.9 Million Americans Have Now Been Out of Work for a Year or More

Though new jobless claims have been coming in at lower levels, a lot of people are still out of work on a long-term basis. When the coronavirus outbreak first hit U.S. soil, the economy took an instant beating. Millions of jobs were shed within weeks, and in April of 2020, the national unemployment rate reached a record high.

