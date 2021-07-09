Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?
Thankfully, the unemployment rate is far lower than its near-15% peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, it stands at 6% now — still nearly double where it was just before the pandemic began. As a result, millions of Americans are searching for their next job.
In addition, the start of the year is usually a popular time to look for a new job, according to Glassdoor Economic Research. To help you land your next gig, Glassdoor put together a list of the 50 best jobs for 2021 . The criteria it used are median base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs are ranked by weighting each of the three criteria equally.
Key takeaways include:
- Tech jobs continue to dominate these lists. Indeed, the top six jobs and eight of the top 10 are tech jobs. In all, 22 tech jobs make the list. And because tech is ubiquitous these days, tech jobs pervade all industries — not just tech companies.
- Technical program manager has the highest median base salary at $142,379.
- Corporate recruiter has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4, for the second year in a row, according to the study.
- Software engineer has the most job openings on the list, with over 40,564 job openings as of Dec. 7, 2020. Glassdoor understands the importance of job openings in the context of the pandemic, so all of its Top 50 jobs have at least 2,000 openings as of the same Dec. 7, 2020 date.
Keep reading to see the complete list of best jobs in America for 2021.
Last updated: April 16, 2021
50. Mechanical Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 5,277
- Median Base Salary: $75,785
49. Financial Analyst
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 6,705
- Median Base Salary: $70,959
48. Civil Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 4,705
- Median Base Salary: $65,612
47. Customer Success Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 4,046
- Median Base Salary: $66,041
46. Corporate Recruiter
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
- Number of Job Openings: 2,390
- Median Base Salary: $70,959
45. Finance Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
- Number of Job Openings: 6,623
- Median Base Salary: $110,091
44. Risk Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 3,688
- Median Base Salary: $94,488
43. Tax Accountant
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 8,829
- Median Base Salary: $67,028
42. Technical Project Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 3,043
- Median Base Salary: $103,633
41. Physician Assistant
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 5,601
- Median Base Salary: $107,238
40. Scrum Master
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,331
- Median Base Salary: $105,000
39. Operations Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 23,181
- Median Base Salary: $70,000
38. Attorney
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 3,954
- Median Base Salary: $86,071
37. Electrical Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 6,255
- Median Base Salary: $80,033
36. Realtor
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
- Number of Job Openings: 8,148
- Median Base Salary: $52,022
35. Data Analyst
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 7,748
- Median Base Salary: $70,000
34. QA Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,654
- Median Base Salary: $85,000
33. Construction Superintendent
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 6,438
- Median Base Salary: $80,738
32. Project Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 34,362
- Median Base Salary: $80,562
31. Marketing Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 12,811
- Median Base Salary: $68,042
30. Technical Program Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,618
- Median Base Salary: $142,379
29. Business Analyst
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 13,677
- Median Base Salary: $76,201
28. Clinic Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 5,132
- Median Base Salary: $74,562
27. Clinical Nurse
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 7,702
- Median Base Salary: $74,031
26. Sales Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 16,458
- Median Base Salary: $72,560
25. Product Designer
- Job Satisfaction Rating : 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 2,420
- Median Base Salary: $104,120
24. UX Designer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 4,122
- Median Base Salary: $90,881
23. Cloud Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 5,482
- Median Base Salary: $105,565
22. Solutions Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 2,654
- Median Base Salary: $90,942
21. Consultant
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 9,841
- Median Base Salary: $83,069
20. Program Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 18,963
- Median Base Salary: $80,066
19. Tax Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 4,052
- Median Base Salary: $111,046
18. Product Marketing Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 2,998
- Median Base Salary: $120,267
17. Machine Learning Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 2,977
- Median Base Salary: $104,837
16. Back End Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 3,001
- Median Base Salary: $90,757
15. Automation Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 4,123
- Median Base Salary: $86,445
14. Salesforce Developer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 3,346
- Median Base Salary: $89,098
13. Strategy Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 2,647
- Median Base Salary: $123,207
12. HR Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 3,818
- Median Base Salary: $87,852
11. Front End Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 6,978
- Median Base Salary: $81,360
10. Dentist
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 4,315
- Median Base Salary: $134,122
9. Software Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 40,564
- Median Base Salary: $110,245
8. Mobile Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 4,631
- Median Base Salary: $94,301
7. Business Development Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 8,827
- Median Base Salary: $82,182
6. Information Security Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 5,621
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
5. DevOps Engineer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 6,904
- Median Base Salary: $110,003
4. Enterprise Architect
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 10,069
- Median Base Salary: $131,361
3. Product Manager
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 14,515
- Median Base Salary: $121,107
2. Data Scientist
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 5,971
- Median Base Salary: $113,736
1. Java Developer
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings : 10,103
- Median Base Salary : $90,830
