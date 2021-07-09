Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?

Thankfully, the unemployment rate is far lower than its near-15% peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, it stands at 6% now — still nearly double where it was just before the pandemic began. As a result, millions of Americans are searching for their next job.

Economy Explained: What Is the GDP - and What Does It Have to Do With You?



In addition, the start of the year is usually a popular time to look for a new job, according to Glassdoor Economic Research. To help you land your next gig, Glassdoor put together a list of the 50 best jobs for 2021 . The criteria it used are median base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs are ranked by weighting each of the three criteria equally.

Key takeaways include:

Tech jobs continue to dominate these lists. Indeed, the top six jobs and eight of the top 10 are tech jobs. In all, 22 tech jobs make the list. And because tech is ubiquitous these days, tech jobs pervade all industries — not just tech companies.

Technical program manager has the highest median base salary at $142,379.

Corporate recruiter has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4, for the second year in a row, according to the study.

Software engineer has the most job openings on the list, with over 40,564 job openings as of Dec. 7, 2020. Glassdoor understands the importance of job openings in the context of the pandemic, so all of its Top 50 jobs have at least 2,000 openings as of the same Dec. 7, 2020 date.

Keep reading to see the complete list of best jobs in America for 2021.

Last updated: April 16, 2021

50. Mechanical Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 5,277

5,277 Median Base Salary: $75,785

49. Financial Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 6,705

6,705 Median Base Salary: $70,959

48. Civil Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 4,705

4,705 Median Base Salary: $65,612

47. Customer Success Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 4,046

4,046 Median Base Salary: $66,041

46. Corporate Recruiter

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

4.4 Number of Job Openings: 2,390

2,390 Median Base Salary: $70,959

45. Finance Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

3.7 Number of Job Openings: 6,623

6,623 Median Base Salary: $110,091

44. Risk Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 3,688

3,688 Median Base Salary: $94,488

43. Tax Accountant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 8,829

8,829 Median Base Salary: $67,028

42. Technical Project Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 3,043

3,043 Median Base Salary: $103,633

41. Physician Assistant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

3.8 Number of Job Openings: 5,601

5,601 Median Base Salary: $107,238

40. Scrum Master

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 2,331

2,331 Median Base Salary: $105,000

39. Operations Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

3.8 Number of Job Openings: 23,181

23,181 Median Base Salary: $70,000

38. Attorney

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 3,954

3,954 Median Base Salary: $86,071

37. Electrical Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 6,255

6,255 Median Base Salary: $80,033

36. Realtor

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

4.4 Number of Job Openings: 8,148

8,148 Median Base Salary: $52,022

35. Data Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 7,748

7,748 Median Base Salary: $70,000

34. QA Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 2,654

2,654 Median Base Salary: $85,000

33. Construction Superintendent

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 6,438

6,438 Median Base Salary: $80,738

32. Project Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

3.8 Number of Job Openings: 34,362

34,362 Median Base Salary: $80,562

31. Marketing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 12,811

12,811 Median Base Salary: $68,042

30. Technical Program Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 2,618

2,618 Median Base Salary: $142,379

29. Business Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 13,677

13,677 Median Base Salary: $76,201

28. Clinic Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 5,132

5,132 Median Base Salary: $74,562

27. Clinical Nurse

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 7,702

7,702 Median Base Salary: $74,031

26. Sales Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 16,458

16,458 Median Base Salary: $72,560

25. Product Designer

Job Satisfaction Rating : 4.1

: 4.1 Number of Job Openings: 2,420

2,420 Median Base Salary: $104,120

24. UX Designer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 4,122

4,122 Median Base Salary: $90,881

23. Cloud Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 5,482

5,482 Median Base Salary: $105,565

22. Solutions Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

4.2 Number of Job Openings: 2,654

2,654 Median Base Salary: $90,942

21. Consultant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 9,841

9,841 Median Base Salary: $83,069

20. Program Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 18,963

18,963 Median Base Salary: $80,066

19. Tax Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 4,052

4,052 Median Base Salary: $111,046

18. Product Marketing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 2,998

2,998 Median Base Salary: $120,267

17. Machine Learning Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 2,977

2,977 Median Base Salary: $104,837

16. Back End Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

4.3 Number of Job Openings: 3,001

3,001 Median Base Salary: $90,757

15. Automation Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 4,123

4,123 Median Base Salary: $86,445

14. Salesforce Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

4.2 Number of Job Openings: 3,346

3,346 Median Base Salary: $89,098

13. Strategy Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

4.2 Number of Job Openings: 2,647

2,647 Median Base Salary: $123,207

12. HR Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

4.2 Number of Job Openings: 3,818

3,818 Median Base Salary: $87,852

11. Front End Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 6,978

6,978 Median Base Salary: $81,360

10. Dentist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 4,315

4,315 Median Base Salary: $134,122

9. Software Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

3.8 Number of Job Openings: 40,564

40,564 Median Base Salary: $110,245

8. Mobile Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 4,631

4,631 Median Base Salary: $94,301

7. Business Development Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 8,827

8,827 Median Base Salary: $82,182

6. Information Security Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 5,621

5,621 Median Base Salary: $110,000

5. DevOps Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 6,904

6,904 Median Base Salary: $110,003

4. Enterprise Architect

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

4.0 Number of Job Openings: 10,069

10,069 Median Base Salary: $131,361

3. Product Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

3.9 Number of Job Openings: 14,515

14,515 Median Base Salary: $121,107

2. Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

4.1 Number of Job Openings: 5,971

5,971 Median Base Salary: $113,736

1. Java Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

4.2 Number of Job Openings : 10,103

: 10,103 Median Base Salary : $90,830

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com